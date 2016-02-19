Nutrition and Immunity discusses the interaction between nutrition, immune function, and immunity, based on empirical and epidemiologic point of view. It is organized into 14 chapters that focus on experimental studies on laboratory animals, including animal models to isolate specific factors in the interaction between nutrition and immunity. The book starts with an introduction to the potential impact of nutritional factors on immune responsiveness. Two chapters deal with the evaluation of immune function and nutritional assessment. Other chapters present classic observations on malnutrition and infectious disease, involving field studies as well as studies on the effect of nutritional factors on immune ontogeny. The following chapters examine issues related to caloric intake, proteins, minerals, vitamins, lipids, breast milk, and alcohol, as well as their effects in immune function and immunity. The book’s final chapters cover future directions and the potential role of nutritional modulation in immune dysfunction. Each chapter is meant to be an authoritative review presenting the state of the art as well as providing key illustrations from classic papers in a given field. Nutritionists, immunologists, scientists, and researchers will find this book very helpful in expanding their knowledge in the interrelationship between nutrition and immunity.

Preface

1. The Potential Impact of Nutritional Factors on Immunologic Responsiveness

Introduction

The Influence of Nutritional Factors on Immunological Parameters

Nutritional Sequelae of Infectious Disease

Means of Investigating the Interactions between Nutrition, Immunity, and Infectious Disease

The Spectrum of Interactions between Nutrition and Immunology

2. Evaluation of Immunologic Function

Introduction

Experimental Work in Animals

Experiments of Nature

Identification and Properties of T Cells

Characteristics of B Cells

Characteristics of Null Cells

Regulation of the Immune Response

In Vivo Methods for Evaluation of Cell-Mediated Immunity

In Vitro Methods for Evaluation of Cell-Mediated Immunity

In Vitro Evaluation of B Cells

Evaluation of Immunoglobulin Status

Evaluation of Phagocytosis

Complement

3. Nutritional Assessment

Introduction

Application of Techniques

4. Malnutrition and Infectious Disease: Studies from the Field

Introduction

Nutritional Surveys

Brief Characterization of PEM

Protein Energy Malnutrition and Infectious Disease: Synergistic Interactions

Immunological Defenses in PEM

Humoral Immunity in PEM

Nonspecific Immune Function in PEM

5. Nutritional Factors and Immune Ontogeny

Introduction

Human Studies

Experimental Animal Studies

6. Caloric Intake

Introduction

Caloric Deficit and Immunological Function

Disorders of Caloric Excess

7. Protein

Introduction

Protein and Response to Infectious Disease

Dietary Protein and the Humoral Immune Response

Effect of Lymphoid Tissue

Protein and Cell-Mediated Immune Function

Protein Nutriture and Other Immune Mechanisms

Amino Acids

8. Trace Elements

Introduction

Trace Elements and Immunity

Manganese

Zinc

Copper

Other Minerals

Mineral Interactions

9. Vitamins

Introduction

Vitamin A

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

B Complex Vitamins

Folate and B12

Vitamin C

Pantothenic Acid

Biotin

10. Lipids

Introduction

Diet and Cell Membranes

In Vitro Studies

In Vivo Effects of Fatty Acids

Lipids and Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis

Cholesterol

Studies in Humans

11. Immunological Considerations of Breast Milk

Introduction

Influence of Nutrition on Lactation

Nutritional Requirements during Lactation

Nutrition of the Infant

Modification of Cow's Milk for Infant Feeding: Formulas

The Relationship between Milk and Neonatal Infections

12. Alcohol and Immune Function

Introduction

Alcohol and Infectious Disease

Studies in Animals

Ethanol and Humoral Immunity

Ethanol and Cell-Mediated Immunity

13. Nutritional Modulation of Autoimmune Disease

Introduction

Experimental Models of Autoimmunity

Amino Acids, Protein, and Autoimmune Disease

Calories and Autoimmune Disease

Lipids and Autoimmune Disease

Vitamins and Autoimmune Disease

Minerals and Autoimmune Disease

Mechanistic Considerations

Applications in Clinical Medicine

14. Future Directions

Text

References

Index

