Nutrition and Immunity
1st Edition
Description
Nutrition and Immunity discusses the interaction between nutrition, immune function, and immunity, based on empirical and epidemiologic point of view. It is organized into 14 chapters that focus on experimental studies on laboratory animals, including animal models to isolate specific factors in the interaction between nutrition and immunity.
The book starts with an introduction to the potential impact of nutritional factors on immune responsiveness. Two chapters deal with the evaluation of immune function and nutritional assessment. Other chapters present classic observations on malnutrition and infectious disease, involving field studies as well as studies on the effect of nutritional factors on immune ontogeny. The following chapters examine issues related to caloric intake, proteins, minerals, vitamins, lipids, breast milk, and alcohol, as well as their effects in immune function and immunity. The book’s final chapters cover future directions and the potential role of nutritional modulation in immune dysfunction. Each chapter is meant to be an authoritative review presenting the state of the art as well as providing key illustrations from classic papers in a given field.
Nutritionists, immunologists, scientists, and researchers will find this book very helpful in expanding their knowledge in the interrelationship between nutrition and immunity.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Potential Impact of Nutritional Factors on Immunologic Responsiveness
Introduction
The Influence of Nutritional Factors on Immunological Parameters
Nutritional Sequelae of Infectious Disease
Means of Investigating the Interactions between Nutrition, Immunity, and Infectious Disease
The Spectrum of Interactions between Nutrition and Immunology
2. Evaluation of Immunologic Function
Introduction
Experimental Work in Animals
Experiments of Nature
Identification and Properties of T Cells
Characteristics of B Cells
Characteristics of Null Cells
Regulation of the Immune Response
In Vivo Methods for Evaluation of Cell-Mediated Immunity
In Vitro Methods for Evaluation of Cell-Mediated Immunity
In Vitro Evaluation of B Cells
Evaluation of Immunoglobulin Status
Evaluation of Phagocytosis
Complement
3. Nutritional Assessment
Introduction
Application of Techniques
4. Malnutrition and Infectious Disease: Studies from the Field
Introduction
Nutritional Surveys
Brief Characterization of PEM
Protein Energy Malnutrition and Infectious Disease: Synergistic Interactions
Immunological Defenses in PEM
Humoral Immunity in PEM
Nonspecific Immune Function in PEM
5. Nutritional Factors and Immune Ontogeny
Introduction
Human Studies
Experimental Animal Studies
6. Caloric Intake
Introduction
Caloric Deficit and Immunological Function
Disorders of Caloric Excess
7. Protein
Introduction
Protein and Response to Infectious Disease
Dietary Protein and the Humoral Immune Response
Effect of Lymphoid Tissue
Protein and Cell-Mediated Immune Function
Protein Nutriture and Other Immune Mechanisms
Amino Acids
8. Trace Elements
Introduction
Trace Elements and Immunity
Manganese
Zinc
Copper
Other Minerals
Mineral Interactions
9. Vitamins
Introduction
Vitamin A
Vitamin D
Vitamin E
B Complex Vitamins
Folate and B12
Vitamin C
Pantothenic Acid
Biotin
10. Lipids
Introduction
Diet and Cell Membranes
In Vitro Studies
In Vivo Effects of Fatty Acids
Lipids and Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis
Cholesterol
Studies in Humans
11. Immunological Considerations of Breast Milk
Introduction
Influence of Nutrition on Lactation
Nutritional Requirements during Lactation
Nutrition of the Infant
Modification of Cow's Milk for Infant Feeding: Formulas
The Relationship between Milk and Neonatal Infections
12. Alcohol and Immune Function
Introduction
Alcohol and Infectious Disease
Studies in Animals
Ethanol and Humoral Immunity
Ethanol and Cell-Mediated Immunity
13. Nutritional Modulation of Autoimmune Disease
Introduction
Experimental Models of Autoimmunity
Amino Acids, Protein, and Autoimmune Disease
Calories and Autoimmune Disease
Lipids and Autoimmune Disease
Vitamins and Autoimmune Disease
Minerals and Autoimmune Disease
Mechanistic Considerations
Applications in Clinical Medicine
14. Future Directions
Text
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 10th May 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150736