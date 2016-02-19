Nutrition A Comprehensive Treatise: Vitamins, Nutrient, Requirements, and Food Selection

Nutrition, Volume II: Vitamins, Nutrient Requirements, and Food Selection focuses on the requirement, metabolism, and manifestations of deficiency of the individual nutrients. This book discusses the philosophy of dietary standards and compares the dietary standards from several countries. Organized into nine chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the concept of nutritional adaptation and its significance in human nutrition. This text then explains the absorption, transport, and deposition of vitamin A. Other chapters explore the structures, properties, functions, excretions, and toxicities of B vitamins, which include niacin, thiamine, and riboflavin. This book discusses as well the chemistry, absorption, and metabolic functions of pyridoxal phosphate and cobalamin. The final chapter explains the factors affecting food choice in humans and discusses as well the patterns of food use in many areas of the world. This book is a valuable resource for nutritional biochemists, nutritionists, teachers, graduate students, and research workers.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

1. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

I. Vitamin A

II. Vitamin D

III. Vitamin Ε

IV. Vitamin Κ

References

2. The Β Vitamins: Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin

I. Early Studies on Thiamine

II. Chemistry and Physiology of Thiamine

III. Thiamine Requirements and Factors Influencing Them

IV. Dietary Sources of Thiamine

V. Thiamine Deficiency

VI. Evaluation of Thiamine Nutrition

VII. Early Studies on Riboflavin

VIII. Chemistry and Physiology of Riboflavin

IX. Riboflavin Requirements and Factors Influencing Them

X. Dietary Sources of Riboflavin

XI. Riboflavin Deficiency

XII. Early Studies on Niacin

XIII. Chemistry and Physiology of Niacin

XIV. Niacin Requirements and Factors Influencing Them

XV. Dietary Sources of Niacin

XVI. Niacin Deficiency

References

3. The Β Vitamins: B6, B12, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, and Biotin

I. Vitamin B6

II. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)

III. Folic Acid

IV. Pantothenic Acid

V. Biotin

References

4. Ascorbic Acid

I. History

II. Chemistry

III. Physiology

IV. Pathology

V. Clinical Picture

VI. Biochemical Assessment

VII. Human Requirements

VIII. Ascorbic Acid Content of Foods

References

5. Dietary Standards

I. History of Dietary Standards

II. Current Standards

III. Use and Misuse of Dietary Standards

IV. Scientific Basis of Standards

References

6. Nutritional Adaptation

I. Introduction

II. Enzymatic and Metabolic Adaptations in Animals

III. Adaptation of Metabolic Enzymes to Changes in Food Supply

IV. Dietary Changes That Modify Favorably the Requirements and/or Utilization of Nutrients in Animals

V. Theories of Nutritional Adaptation

VI. Bearing of Nutritional Adaptation on the Formulation of Recommended Nutrient Allowances

References

7. Causes and Prevention of Malnutrition

I. Introduction

II. Agent Factors in the Causation of Nutritional Deficiencies

III. Host Factors

IV. Environmental Factors

V. General Preventive Measures

References

8. Food Selection

I. Introduction

II. Taboos, Restrictive Practices, and Prejudices

III. Changing Patterns and Filling Gaps, Especially in African Diets

IV. Picas and Aversions

V. Food Selection in Pregnancy

VI. Selection by Different Age Groups

VII. Geographical Differences in United Kingdom Household Diet Groups

VIII. Environment and Food Intake

IX. Changes in United Kingdom Household Diets Since World War II

X. The Constancy of the Proportion of Calories Represented by Dietary Protein

XI. Food Selection in the United States

XII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index