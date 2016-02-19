Nutrition A Comprehensive Treatise: Vitamins, Nutrient, Requirements, and Food Selection
1st Edition
Vitamins, Nutrient, Requirements, and Food Selection
Description
Nutrition, Volume II: Vitamins, Nutrient Requirements, and Food Selection focuses on the requirement, metabolism, and manifestations of deficiency of the individual nutrients. This book discusses the philosophy of dietary standards and compares the dietary standards from several countries.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the concept of nutritional adaptation and its significance in human nutrition. This text then explains the absorption, transport, and deposition of vitamin A. Other chapters explore the structures, properties, functions, excretions, and toxicities of B vitamins, which include niacin, thiamine, and riboflavin. This book discusses as well the chemistry, absorption, and metabolic functions of pyridoxal phosphate and cobalamin. The final chapter explains the factors affecting food choice in humans and discusses as well the patterns of food use in many areas of the world. This book is a valuable resource for nutritional biochemists, nutritionists, teachers, graduate students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume III
1. Fat-Soluble Vitamins
I. Vitamin A
II. Vitamin D
III. Vitamin Ε
IV. Vitamin Κ
References
2. The Β Vitamins: Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin
I. Early Studies on Thiamine
II. Chemistry and Physiology of Thiamine
III. Thiamine Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
IV. Dietary Sources of Thiamine
V. Thiamine Deficiency
VI. Evaluation of Thiamine Nutrition
VII. Early Studies on Riboflavin
VIII. Chemistry and Physiology of Riboflavin
IX. Riboflavin Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
X. Dietary Sources of Riboflavin
XI. Riboflavin Deficiency
XII. Early Studies on Niacin
XIII. Chemistry and Physiology of Niacin
XIV. Niacin Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
XV. Dietary Sources of Niacin
XVI. Niacin Deficiency
References
3. The Β Vitamins: B6, B12, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, and Biotin
I. Vitamin B6
II. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)
III. Folic Acid
IV. Pantothenic Acid
V. Biotin
References
4. Ascorbic Acid
I. History
II. Chemistry
III. Physiology
IV. Pathology
V. Clinical Picture
VI. Biochemical Assessment
VII. Human Requirements
VIII. Ascorbic Acid Content of Foods
References
5. Dietary Standards
I. History of Dietary Standards
II. Current Standards
III. Use and Misuse of Dietary Standards
IV. Scientific Basis of Standards
References
6. Nutritional Adaptation
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic and Metabolic Adaptations in Animals
III. Adaptation of Metabolic Enzymes to Changes in Food Supply
IV. Dietary Changes That Modify Favorably the Requirements and/or Utilization of Nutrients in Animals
V. Theories of Nutritional Adaptation
VI. Bearing of Nutritional Adaptation on the Formulation of Recommended Nutrient Allowances
References
7. Causes and Prevention of Malnutrition
I. Introduction
II. Agent Factors in the Causation of Nutritional Deficiencies
III. Host Factors
IV. Environmental Factors
V. General Preventive Measures
References
8. Food Selection
I. Introduction
II. Taboos, Restrictive Practices, and Prejudices
III. Changing Patterns and Filling Gaps, Especially in African Diets
IV. Picas and Aversions
V. Food Selection in Pregnancy
VI. Selection by Different Age Groups
VII. Geographical Differences in United Kingdom Household Diet Groups
VIII. Environment and Food Intake
IX. Changes in United Kingdom Household Diets Since World War II
X. The Constancy of the Proportion of Calories Represented by Dietary Protein
XI. Food Selection in the United States
XII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145688