Nutrition A Comprehensive Treaties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956545, 9780323153751

Nutrition A Comprehensive Treaties

1st Edition

Editors: George H. Beaton
eBook ISBN: 9780323153751
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 368
Description

Nutritional Status: Assessment and Application, Volume III provides information pertinent to human nutrition, including maternal, infant, childhood, and geriatric nutrition. This book discusses the fundamentals of therapeutic diets. Organized into seven chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the objective of good infant feeding to provide a balance of nutrients for growth and the maintenance of good health. This text then examines the pattern of growth and development in all normal children. Other chapters consider the various aspects of diet during pregnancy, including the importance of vitamins and minerals in nutrition as well as the general problem of maternal and fetal health. This book discusses as well the interrelations between nutrition and the aging process. The final chapter deals with the sequence of events leading to clinical nutrition lesion and discusses the biochemical procedures that are useful in the evaluation of nutritional status of populations.
This book is a valuable resource for nutritional biochemists, nutritionists, teachers, graduate students, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

1. The Nutrition and Feeding of Infants

I. Introduction

II. Growth Requirements

III. Breast Feeding

IV. Nutrient Requirements

V. Artificial Feeding

VI. Food Intolerance

VII. The Premature Infant

References

2. The Nutrition of Children and Adolescents

I. Normal Patterns of Growth

II. The Relationship of Food to Growth and Health

References

3. Nutrition in Pregnancy and Lactation

I. Historical Background

II. Diet in Pregnancy and Its Relation to the Course and Outcome of Pregnancy

III. Nutritional Status and Reproductive Efficiency

IV. Nutritional Physiology and Requirements in Pregnancy

V. The Normal and the Abnormal

References

4. Nutrition and Aging

I. Introduction

II. Nutrition and Mortality

III. The Aging Process

IV. Nutrients and Old Age

V. Practical Considerations

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5. Principles of Therapeutic Diets

I. Introduction

II. Calories, Undernutrition and Protein Balance, Overnutrition

III. Electrolyte and Intravenous Nutrition with Emphasis on the Postoperative Period

IV. Gastrointestinal Disease

V. Liver and Gall Bladder Disease

VI. Kidney Disease

VII. Diabetes

VIII. Vitamin Deficiency

IX. The Future of Therapeutic Diets

References

6. Assessment of Nutritional Status: Food Intake Studies

I. Introduction

II. Population Sampling

III. Methodology

IV. Guidelines for Interpretation of Nutrient Intake Data

V. Comparison of Methods for Evaluating Nutrient Intakes

VI. Summary

References

7. Assessment of Nutritional Status: Biochemical Methods

I. Introduction

II. Protein

III. Carotene and Vitamin A

IV. Ascorbic Acid

V. Urinary Excretions and the Biochemical Determination of Nutritional Status

VI. Thiamine

VII. Riboflavin

VIII. Niacin

IX. Other Nutrients

X. Methodology

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

George H. Beaton

