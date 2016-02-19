Nutrition A Comprehensive Treaties

Nutritional Status: Assessment and Application, Volume III provides information pertinent to human nutrition, including maternal, infant, childhood, and geriatric nutrition. This book discusses the fundamentals of therapeutic diets. Organized into seven chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the objective of good infant feeding to provide a balance of nutrients for growth and the maintenance of good health. This text then examines the pattern of growth and development in all normal children. Other chapters consider the various aspects of diet during pregnancy, including the importance of vitamins and minerals in nutrition as well as the general problem of maternal and fetal health. This book discusses as well the interrelations between nutrition and the aging process. The final chapter deals with the sequence of events leading to clinical nutrition lesion and discusses the biochemical procedures that are useful in the evaluation of nutritional status of populations.

This book is a valuable resource for nutritional biochemists, nutritionists, teachers, graduate students, and research workers.