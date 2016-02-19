Nutrition A Comprehensive Treaties
1st Edition
Description
Nutritional Status: Assessment and Application, Volume III provides information pertinent to human nutrition, including maternal, infant, childhood, and geriatric nutrition. This book discusses the fundamentals of therapeutic diets.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the objective of good infant feeding to provide a balance of nutrients for growth and the maintenance of good health. This text then examines the pattern of growth and development in all normal children. Other chapters consider the various aspects of diet during pregnancy, including the importance of vitamins and minerals in nutrition as well as the general problem of maternal and fetal health. This book discusses as well the interrelations between nutrition and the aging process. The final chapter deals with the sequence of events leading to clinical nutrition lesion and discusses the biochemical procedures that are useful in the evaluation of nutritional status of populations.
This book is a valuable resource for nutritional biochemists, nutritionists, teachers, graduate students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
1. The Nutrition and Feeding of Infants
I. Introduction
II. Growth Requirements
III. Breast Feeding
IV. Nutrient Requirements
V. Artificial Feeding
VI. Food Intolerance
VII. The Premature Infant
2. The Nutrition of Children and Adolescents
I. Normal Patterns of Growth
II. The Relationship of Food to Growth and Health
3. Nutrition in Pregnancy and Lactation
I. Historical Background
II. Diet in Pregnancy and Its Relation to the Course and Outcome of Pregnancy
III. Nutritional Status and Reproductive Efficiency
IV. Nutritional Physiology and Requirements in Pregnancy
V. The Normal and the Abnormal
4. Nutrition and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Nutrition and Mortality
III. The Aging Process
IV. Nutrients and Old Age
V. Practical Considerations
VI. Concluding Remarks
5. Principles of Therapeutic Diets
I. Introduction
II. Calories, Undernutrition and Protein Balance, Overnutrition
III. Electrolyte and Intravenous Nutrition with Emphasis on the Postoperative Period
IV. Gastrointestinal Disease
V. Liver and Gall Bladder Disease
VI. Kidney Disease
VII. Diabetes
VIII. Vitamin Deficiency
IX. The Future of Therapeutic Diets
6. Assessment of Nutritional Status: Food Intake Studies
I. Introduction
II. Population Sampling
III. Methodology
IV. Guidelines for Interpretation of Nutrient Intake Data
V. Comparison of Methods for Evaluating Nutrient Intakes
VI. Summary
7. Assessment of Nutritional Status: Biochemical Methods
I. Introduction
II. Protein
III. Carotene and Vitamin A
IV. Ascorbic Acid
V. Urinary Excretions and the Biochemical Determination of Nutritional Status
VI. Thiamine
VII. Riboflavin
VIII. Niacin
IX. Other Nutrients
X. Methodology
