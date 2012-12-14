Nutrigenetics
1st Edition
Applying the Science of Personal Nutrition
Description
Nutrigenetics: Applying the Science of Personal Nutrition provides a fully referenced, readable guide to understanding the rationale and importance of nutrigenetic applications and explains why single nutrition recommendations will not fit everybody or even a majority of modern humans.
This books explains how genetic variation shapes individual nutrition requirements and sensitivities, presents questions to ask about reported gene-nutrient interactions, and what needs to be done before putting nutrigenetic tests to practical use. This book blends key concepts from the fields of genetics, biochemistry, epidemiology, public health, and clinical medicine to give a rich perspective on the genetically diverse nutritional needs and sensitivities of individuals in health and disease.
A steadily increasing number of people order genetic tests to find out what they should eat for better health, well being and performance, and an even greater number asks their healthcare providers about such tests. Most of the currently offered tests are not grounded in current knowledge, often absurdly so, but few professionals can explain why they are misguided. On the other hand, there are more evidence-supported genetic variants that can guide nutrition decisions, but again most healthcare providers know little about them, much less use them in their daily practice. There is a great need for a solidly evidence-based yet accessible book that explains the science of nutrigenetics and provides the tools to evaluate new nutrigenetic tests.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the emerging science of nutritional genetics and its promise for individually tailored nutrition guidance
- Presents practical examples to enhance comprehension and spur additional research
- Offers a logical progression from what nutrigenetics is, to its possibilities in enhancing health
Readership
Nutritionists, genetic counselors, epidemiologists, pharmacists, physicians, epigeneticists, and other health care professionals
Table of Contents
Acknowledgment
Foreword
Preface
Why Health Care Professionals Need to Learn About Nutrigenetics
Chapter 1. Has the Time Come for Genotype-Based Nutrition Decisions?
Terms of the Trade
1.1. Life is not Fair
1.2. A Genetic Framework for Nutrition Decisions
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 2. How Genetic Transmission Works
Terms of the Trade
2.1. The Molecular Stage
2.2. Inheritance
2.3. Molecular Effects of Genetic Variation
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 3. Where Nutrigenetic Differences Come From
Terms of the Trade
3.1. When our Ancestors could Still make their Own Vitamins
3.2. Recent Evolution of Genetic Differences
3.3. Mechanisms of Evolutionary Adaptation
3.4. Protection Against Infections
3.5. The Genetics of Taste and Smell
3.6. Gender Differences
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 4. How Nutrients are Affected by Genetics
Terms of the Trade
4.1. If Something can go Wrong it Will
4.2. Proteins and Amino Acids
4.3. Fats
4.4. Sterols
4.5. Carbohydrates
4.6. Alcohols
4.7. Minerals
4.8. Trace Elements
4.9. Vitamins
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 5. How does Nutrigenetics Influence Long-Term Health?
Terms of the Trade
5.1. Good Nutrition Means Different Things for Different People
5.2. It Starts Right at the Beginning—Preconceptual and Prenatal Nutrition
5.3. Boosting Cognitive Development of Infants
5.4. Cancer
5.5. Diabetes
5.6. Heart Disease
5.7. Thromboembolism
5.8. Asthma and Allergies
5.9. Gout
5.10. Those Clingy Love Handles
5.11. Fatty Liver Disease
5.12. Bone Health
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 6. How Can we Know What the Latest Findings Mean?
Terms of the Trade
6.1. Tools for Nutrigenetic Research and Practice
6.2. In Vitro and Animal Models
6.3. Nutrigenetic Studies in Humans
6.4. Most First Reports of Nutrigenetic Interactions are False
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 7. Practical Uses of Nutrigenetics
Terms of the Trade
7.1. Genetic Inheritance is just a First Offer
7.2. Personal Nutrition
7.3. Transcending Personal Interests
7.4. Focus on the Weaker Link
7.5. Leveraging Nutrigenetic Concepts in Research
Summary and Segue to the Next Chapter
References
Chapter 8. Keeping Genetic Information Safe
Terms of the Trade
8.1. What is there to Lose?
8.2. Key Legal Terms and Concepts for Understanding Genetic Information
8.3. The legal Regime and Laws Relating to Genetic Information
8.4. Patient Rights
8.5. Duties of Medical Providers
8.6. Double Masking
Summary
References
Genome Glossary
Resources
Science journals relevant to nutrigenetics
Information on inborn errors of metabolism
Gene information
Databases
Data mining and display tools
Genetic software packages
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 14th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123859013
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123859006
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128100783
About the Author
Martin Kohlmeier
Dr. Martin Kohlmeier, MD, PhD, is a Professor of Nutrition; Director of the Human Research Core and the Nutrigenetics Laboratory at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute in Kannapolis, NC; Director of Nutrition in Medicine for online nutrition education of medical students and health professionals; visiting fellow of Wolfson College at Cambridge University, UK; founding Editor-in-Chief of BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health; and President of the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (ISNN). His professional interests include investigating genotype-specific nutrition responses of humans in health and disease, developing decision-support algorithms and tools for precision nutrition, and teaching health care professionals how to use nutrigenetics in practice. His previously authored textbooks in the field include Nutrigenetics (Academic Press, 2013) and Nutrient Metabolism (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
UNC Nutrition Research Institute, and Department of Nutrition, University of North Carolina School of Medicine and Gillings School of Global Public Health, Chapel Hill, NC, USA