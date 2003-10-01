Nutrient Metabolism
1st Edition
Structures, Functions, and Genetics
Description
Nutrient Metabolism defines the molecular fate of nutrients and other dietary compounds in humans, as well as outlining the molecular basis of processes supporting nutrition, such as chemical sensing and appetite control. It focuses on the presentation of nutritional biochemistry; and the reader is given a clear and specific perspective on the events that control utilization of dietary compounds. Slightly over 100 self-contained chapters cover all essential and important nutrients as well as many other dietary compounds with relevance for human health. An essential read for healthcare professionals and researchers in all areas of health and nutrition who want to access the wealth of nutrition knowledge available today in one single source.
Key Features
- Highly illustrated with relevant chemical structures and metabolic pathways
- Foreword by Steven Zeisel, Editor-in-chief of the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry
- First comprehensive work on the subject
Readership
Healthcare professionals (physicians, nutritionists, dieticians etc), biochemists, advanced level undergraduates and post graduates in medicine, nutrition, dietetics, pharmacy, and biology, Epidemiologists, geneticists, R&D personnel in food industry and research, scientists and professionals interested in appetite control, and anyone interested in human nutrition, and nutrient metabolism and function.
Table of Contents
Introduction Chemical Senses Intake Regulation Absorption, Transport and Retention Xenobiotics Fatty Acids Carbohydrates, Alcohols and Organic Acids Amino Acids and Nitrogen Compounds Fat-soluble Vitamins and Non-nutrientsWater-soluble Vitamins and Non-nutrients Minerals and Trace Elements Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 1st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537894
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124177628
About the Author
Martin Kohlmeier
Dr. Martin Kohlmeier, MD, PhD, is a Professor of Nutrition; Director of the Human Research Core and the Nutrigenetics Laboratory at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute in Kannapolis, NC; Director of Nutrition in Medicine for online nutrition education of medical students and health professionals; visiting fellow of Wolfson College at Cambridge University, UK; founding Editor-in-Chief of BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health; and President of the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (ISNN). His professional interests include investigating genotype-specific nutrition responses of humans in health and disease, developing decision-support algorithms and tools for precision nutrition, and teaching health care professionals how to use nutrigenetics in practice. His previously authored textbooks in the field include Nutrigenetics (Academic Press, 2013) and Nutrient Metabolism (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
UNC Nutrition Research Institute, and Department of Nutrition, University of North Carolina School of Medicine and Gillings School of Global Public Health, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Reviews
"One positive aspect of this book is its thoroughly and fully comprehensive coverage of its subject. This volume is highly recommended for academic libraries and those of practitioners." -AMERICAN REFERENCE BOOKS (2004)