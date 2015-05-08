Nutrient Metabolism
2nd Edition
Structures, Functions, and Genes
Description
Nutrient Metabolism, Second Edition, provides a comprehensive overview of the supply and use of nutrients in the human body and how the body regulates intake. Chapters detail the principles determining digestion and absorption of food ingredients and how these compounds and their metabolites get into the brain, cross the placenta and pass through the kidneys. Each nutrient’s coverage contains a nutritional summary that describes its function, its food sources, dietary requirements, potential health risks if deficient, and impact of excessive intake. This handbook contains the latest information on the scope of structures, processes, genes and cofactors involved in maintaining a healthy balance of nutrient supplies. Of interest to a wide range of professionals because nutrient issues connect to so many audiences, the book contains a useful link to dietary supplements.
Key Features
- Latest research findings on health and clinical effects of nutrients and of interventions affecting nutrient supply or metabolism
- Each nutrient covered contains a nutritional summary describing its function, food sources, dietary requirements, potential health risks if deficient, and impact of excessive intake.
- Nutrient information immediately accessible--from source to effect--in one volume
Readership
Nutritionists, dietitians, food scientists, and biochemists who work with nutrition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Nutrients
- References
- Chapter 1. Chemical Senses
- Smell
- Taste
- Intestinal Sensing
- Physical Sensing and Chemesthesis
- Chapter 2. Intake Regulation
- Appetite
- Thirst
- Chapter 3. Absorption, Transport, and Retention
- Digestion and Absorption
- Microbiome
- Renal Processing
- The Blood–Brain Barrier
- Materno-Fetal Nutrient Transport
- Chapter 4. Xenobiotics
- Caffeine
- Heterocyclic Amines
- Nitrite/Nitrate
- Chapter 5. Fatty Acids
- Structure and Function of Fatty Acids
- Overfeeding
- Acetate
- Myristic Acid
- Conjugated Linoleic Acid
- Docosahexaenoic Acid
- Trans-Fatty Acids
- Chlorophyll/Phytol/Phytanic Acid
- Chapter 6. Carbohydrates, Alcohols, and Organic Acids
- Carbohydrates
- Glucose
- Fructose
- Galactose
- Xylitol
- Pyruvate
- Oxalic Acid
- Ethanol
- Methanol
- Chapter 7. Nonnutrients and Bioactives
- Indigestible Carbohydrates
- Flavonoids and Isoflavones
- Garlic Bioactives
- Chapter 8. Amino Acids and Nitrogen Compounds
- Structure and Function of Amino Acids
- Starvation
- Glutamate
- Glutamine
- Glycine
- Threonine
- Serine
- Alanine
- Phenylalanine
- Tyrosine
- Tryptophan
- Methionine
- Cysteine
- Lysine
- Leucine
- Valine
- Isoleucine
- Aspartate
- Asparagine
- Arginine
- Proline
- Histidine
- Citrulline
- Taurine
- Creatine
- Carnitine
- Melatonin
- Choline
- Chapter 9. Fat-Soluble Vitamins and Nonnutrients
- Free Radicals and Antioxidants
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin E
- Vitamin K
- Cholesterol
- Lipoic Acid
- Ubiquinone
- Chapter 10. Water-Soluble Vitamins and Nonnutrients
- Methylation
- Vitamin C
- Thiamin
- Riboflavin
- Niacin
- Vitamin B6
- Folate
- Vitamin B12
- Biotin
- Pantothenate
- Queuine
- Biopterin
- Inositol
- Chapter 11. Minerals and Trace Elements
- Water
- Sodium
- Potassium
- Chlorine
- Iron
- Copper
- Zinc
- Manganese
- Calcium
- Phosphorus
- Magnesium
- Iodine
- Fluorine
- Sulfur
- Selenium
- Molybdenum
- Cobalt
- Chromium
- Boron
- Silicon
- Bromine
- Arsenic
- Vanadium
- Nickel
- Chapter 12. Applications
- Genetic Variation
- Nutrient Adequacy and Supplementation
- Nutrient Interactions
- GRAS Database
- Using Molecular Databases
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 898
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877888
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123877840
About the Author
Martin Kohlmeier
Dr. Martin Kohlmeier, MD, PhD, is a Professor of Nutrition; Director of the Human Research Core and the Nutrigenetics Laboratory at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute in Kannapolis, NC; Director of Nutrition in Medicine for online nutrition education of medical students and health professionals; visiting fellow of Wolfson College at Cambridge University, UK; founding Editor-in-Chief of BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health; and President of the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (ISNN). His professional interests include investigating genotype-specific nutrition responses of humans in health and disease, developing decision-support algorithms and tools for precision nutrition, and teaching health care professionals how to use nutrigenetics in practice. His previously authored textbooks in the field include Nutrigenetics (Academic Press, 2013) and Nutrient Metabolism (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
UNC Nutrition Research Institute, and Department of Nutrition, University of North Carolina School of Medicine and Gillings School of Global Public Health, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Reviews
"This is a formidable book, exactly what every interested reader needs to know about human nutrition. Perfect size, perfect depth and perfect presentation." --Daniele Del Rio, PhD, Associate Professor of Human Nutrition at the University of Parma, Italy
"I refer to this book often because it has specific details that I have not found in other biochemistry or nutrition textbooks." --Marilyn Edwards, PhD, RD, Professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Texas, Houston, USA
"This is a comprehensive and well-referenced textbook that integrates nutrition and metabolism...a valuable resource for biochemistry educators in the healthcare professions." --Richard Sabina, PhD, Professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Michigan, USA
"This edition of Nutrient Metabolism is a key resource for researchers and those wishing to learn or update their knowledge of nutrient metabolism." --Caryl Nowson, PhD, Chair in Nutrition and Ageing, Deakin University, Melbourne/Geelong, Australia