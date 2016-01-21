Nutraceuticals
1st Edition
Efficacy, Safety and Toxicity
Description
Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety and Toxicity brings together all current knowledge regarding nutraceuticals and their potential toxic effects as written by the scientists at the forefront of their study. Users will find an introduction to nutraceuticals, herbal medicines, ayurvedic medicines, prebiotics, probiotics, and adaptogens, along with their use and specific applications.
This essential reference then discusses the mechanism of action for the judicious use of these nutraceuticals and the best tools for their evaluation before detailing the safety and toxicity of nutraceuticals and their interactions with other therapeutic drugs.
Finally, and crucially, regulatory aspects from around the world are covered, providing a comprehensive overview of the most effective tools for the evaluation, safety, and toxicity of nutraceuticals, prebiotics, probiotics, and alternative medicines.
Key Features
- Grants an overview of the current state-of-the-science of nutraceuticals, their use and applications, and known adverse effects
- Provides effective tools to evaluate the potential toxicity of any nutraceutical
- Includes details of regulatory issues as written by international experts
Readership
Toxicologists, pharmacologists, pharmaceutical scientists, pharmacists, nutritionists, medicinal and natural product chemists
About the Editor
Ramesh C. Gupta
Dr. Ramesh C. Gupta, Professor & Head of Toxicology Department at Murray State university, is engaged in research on pesticide toxicity, neurodegenerative diseases, and nutraceuticals efficacy and safety. He has delivered lectures in UK, Australia, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Czech Republic, China, South Korea, and Sweden. He served the panels of NIH, CDC, NIOSH, and NAS. He has >400 publications to his credit, including seven major books: (1) Toxicology of Organophosphate and Carbamate Compounds, (2) Veterinary Toxicology: Basic and Clinical Principles, (3) Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents, (4) Anticholinesterase Pesticides: Metabolism, Neurotoxicity, and Epidemiology, (5) Reproductive and Developmental Toxicology, (6) Biomarkers in Toxicology, and (7) Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety and Toxicity. He is recipient of Murray State University's distinguished researcher award of the year-2006, and Outstanding research award of the year 2014. He is a diplomate of American Board of Toxicology, and fellow of American College of Toxicology, American College of Nutrition, and Academy of Toxicological Sciences. Dr. Gupta is a member of many professional societies, including SOT, Eurotox, ASPET, American College of Toxicology, and ISSX.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Toxicology Department, Breathitt Veterinary Center, Murray State University, Hopkinsville, KY, USA
Reviews
"This is the first comprehensive book on nutraceuticals involving timely topics such as fenugreek. The book covers various aspects of nutraceuticals, including efficacy, safety and regulatory status. It will be an immense resource for researchers, toxicologists, clinicians and regulators engaged in the area of nutraceuticals." -- Dr. Ramesh C. Garg, Abbvie
"This book is a great contribution to our understanding of naturally derived nutraceuticals and how they relate to human health. In the era of legal cannabis, this book highlights many of its beneficial properties, which have been overlooked for nearly a century." -- Dr. Joshua Hartsel, Delta-9 Technologies, San Diego, CA, USA