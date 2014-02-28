Nursing Today
8th Edition
Transition and Trends
Description
Popular with nursing students for its humorous cartoons and easy-to-read style, Nursing Today: Transition and Trends, 8th Edition helps you make a successful transition from student to practicing nurse. It covers the profession’s leading issues and opportunities, ensuring that you graduate not only with patient care skills, but also with career development skills such as resume writing, finding a job, and effective interviewing. Study questions and test-taking tips prepare you for the NCLEX-RN® exam, and discussions of communication and management prepare you to succeed in the workplace. Well-known educators JoAnn Zerwekh and Ashley Zerwekh Garneau provide the latest information on nursing issues and trends including health care reform, patient safety, and patterns of nursing care delivery.
Key Features
-
An emphasis on making the transition into the workplace is included in chapters such as NCLEX-RN® and the New Graduate, Employment Considerations: Opportunities, Resumes, and Interviewing, and Mentorship, Preceptorship, and Nurse Residency Programs.
- Coverage of QSEN and patient safety includes Quality and Safety Education for Nurses, National Patient Safety Foundation, and Institute of Medicine competencies related to patient safety, and addresses communication among health care providers, quality improvement, and guidelines from The Joint Commission.
- Coverage of evidence-based practice includes management protocols and interventions used as the basis for clinical outcomes.
- Coverage of nursing informatics helps you use technology, access information, and evaluate content to provide quality patient care — and includes a discussion of the Electronic Health Record (EHR).
- Coverage of health care reform includes the Affordable Care Act of 2010 and the new Patient Bill of Rights as they apply to health care delivery and costs.
- Student resources on an Evolve companion website include case studies for every chapter, NCLEX-RN® review questions, NCLEX-RN exam-style questions, memory notecards, and resume templates for creating professional resumes and cover letters.
- Thorough coverage includes all of the most important issues faced by the new nurse, preparing you to succeed in a professional nursing career.
- Critical Thinking boxes offer questions and exercises asking you to apply what you have learned to clinical practice.
- An engaging approach features lively cartoons, chapter objectives, bibliographies, and colorful summary boxes.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Professional Growth and Transition
1. Role Transitions
2. Personal Management: Time and Self-Care Strategies
3. Mentorship, Preceptorship, and Nurse Residency Programs
Unit II: Career Development
4. Employment Considerations: Opportunities, Resumes and Interviewing
5. NCLEX-RN Examination and the New Graduate
Unit III: Nursing: A Developing Profession
6. Historical Perspectives: Influences of the Past
7. Nursing Education
8. Nursing Theories
9. Image of Nursing: Influences of the Present
Unit IV: Nursing Management
10. Challenges of Nursing Management
11. Building Nursing Management Skills
12. Effective Communication and Team Building
13. Conflict Management
14. Delegation in the Clinical Setting
Unit V: Current Issues in Health Care
15. The Health Care Organization and Patterns of Nursing Care Delivery
16. Economics in the Health Care Delivery System
17. Political Action in Nursing
18. Collective Bargaining: Traditional (Union) and Non-Traditional Approaches
19. Ethical Issues
20. Legal Issues
Unit VI: Contemporary Nursing Practice
21. Cultural and Spiritual Awareness
22. Quality Client Care
23. Nursing Informatics
24. Using Nursing Research in Practice
25. Workplace Issues
26. Emergency Preparedness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 28th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728121
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294256
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
Ashley Garneau
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Faculty, GateWay Community College, Phoenix, Arizona