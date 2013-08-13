Nursing Theory
5th Edition
Utilization & Application
Description
Nursing Theory: Utilization & Application, 5th Edition covers the development of nursing theory; the application of different nursing theories, models and philosophies; and the expansion of these practices with a look toward the future. This text provides the opportunity for students who have learned the background of nursing theory using the companion title, Nursing Theorists and Their Work, to apply what they have learned to actual nursing practice through various patient scenarios.
Key Features
- Real-life case history examples included in application chapters promotes evidence-based practice and further demonstrates how a theory is used in practical situations.
- Consistent case history featuring the patient Debbie in every chapter and the nursing plan that follows help you apply philosophies, theories and models presented in the text.
- Critical thinking exercises provide a more application-based approach rather than just contemplation of theories presented.
- Chapters written by contributors who utilize the work offer a unique approach to using theory in practice.
- Nursing metaparadigm discussion illustrates the four center concepts with which the discipline is concerned to help you see the scope of concern for the profession.
- Logical organization presents content in three distinct parts.
- Glossary offers quick access to key terms throughout the text.
Table of Contents
PART I: CONCEPTUALIZATION
- The Nature of Knowledge Needed for Nursing Practice
- Nursing Models: Normal Science for Nursing Practice
- Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Critical Thinking Structures
- Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Moral Obligations
- Nightingale’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice
- Watson’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice
- Benner’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice
- Johnson’s Behavioral System Model in Nursing Practice
- King’s Conceptual System and Theory of Goal Attainment in Nursing Practice
- Levine’s Conservation Model in Nursing Practice
- Neuman’s Systems Model in Nursing Practice
- Orem’s Self-Care Deficit Theory in Nursing Practice
- Rogers’ Science of Unitary Human Beings in Nursing Practice
- Roy’s Adaptation Model in Nursing Practice
- Orlando’s Nursing Process Theory in Nursing Practice
- Modeling and Role-Modeling Theory in Nursing Practice
- Mercer’s Becoming a Mother Theory in Nursing Practice
- Leininger’s Theory of Culture Care Diversity and Universality in Nursing Practice
- Parse’s Theory of Human Becoming in Nursing Practice
- Newman’s Theory of Health as Expanding Consciousness in Nursing Practice
- Areas for Further Development of Theory-Based Nursing Practice
- Nursing Philosophies, Models, and Theories: A Focus on the Future
PART II: APPLICATION
Section 1: Nursing Philosophies
Section 2: Nursing Models
Section 3: Nursing Theories
PART III: EXPANSION
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 13th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091879
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292924
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323091893
About the Author
Martha Alligood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, PhD program, College of Nursing, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA