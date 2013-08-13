Nursing Theory - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323091893, 9780323091879

Nursing Theory

5th Edition

Utilization & Application

Authors: Martha Alligood
eBook ISBN: 9780323091879
eBook ISBN: 9780323292924
Paperback ISBN: 9780323091893
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th August 2013
Page Count: 488
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nursing Theory: Utilization & Application, 5th Edition covers the development of nursing theory; the application of different nursing theories, models and philosophies; and the expansion of these practices with a look toward the future. This text provides the opportunity for students who have learned the background of nursing theory using the companion title, Nursing Theorists and Their Work, to apply what they have learned to actual nursing practice through various patient scenarios.

Key Features

  • Real-life case history examples included in application chapters promotes evidence-based practice and further demonstrates how a theory is used in practical situations.
  • Consistent case history featuring the patient Debbie in every chapter and the nursing plan that follows help you apply philosophies, theories and models presented in the text.
  • Critical thinking exercises provide a more application-based approach rather than just contemplation of theories presented.
  • Chapters written by contributors who utilize the work offer a unique approach to using theory in practice.
  • Nursing metaparadigm discussion illustrates the four center concepts with which the discipline is concerned to help you see the scope of concern for the profession.
  • Logical organization presents content in three distinct parts.
  • Glossary offers quick access to key terms throughout the text.

Table of Contents

PART I: CONCEPTUALIZATION

  1. The Nature of Knowledge Needed for Nursing Practice

  2. Nursing Models: Normal Science for Nursing Practice

  3. Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Critical Thinking Structures

  4. Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Moral Obligations

    5. PART II: APPLICATION

    Section 1: Nursing Philosophies

  5. Nightingale’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice

  6. Watson’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice

  7. Benner’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice

    8. Section 2: Nursing Models

  8. Johnson’s Behavioral System Model in Nursing Practice

  9. King’s Conceptual System and Theory of Goal Attainment in Nursing Practice

  10. Levine’s Conservation Model in Nursing Practice

  11. Neuman’s Systems Model in Nursing Practice

  12. Orem’s Self-Care Deficit Theory in Nursing Practice

  13. Rogers’ Science of Unitary Human Beings in Nursing Practice

  14. Roy’s Adaptation Model in Nursing Practice

    15. Section 3: Nursing Theories

  15. Orlando’s Nursing Process Theory in Nursing Practice

  16. Modeling and Role-Modeling Theory in Nursing Practice

  17. Mercer’s Becoming a Mother Theory in Nursing Practice

  18. Leininger’s Theory of Culture Care Diversity and Universality in Nursing Practice

  19. Parse’s Theory of Human Becoming in Nursing Practice

  20. Newman’s Theory of Health as Expanding Consciousness in Nursing Practice

    21. PART III: EXPANSION

  21. Areas for Further Development of Theory-Based Nursing Practice

  22. Nursing Philosophies, Models, and Theories: A Focus on the Future

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323091879
eBook ISBN:
9780323292924
Paperback ISBN:
9780323091893

About the Author

Martha Alligood

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, PhD program, College of Nursing, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.