Nursing Theory
4th Edition
Utilization & Application
Description
With a consistent focus on application throughout, Nursing Theory covers the development of nursing theory; the application of different nursing theories, models and philosophies; and the expansion of these practices with a look toward the future. Nursing Theory provides the opportunity for students who have learned the background of nursing theory using the companion title, Nursing Theorists and Their Work, to apply what they have learned to actual nursing practice through various patient scenarios.
Key Features
- Features two case history boxes in each chapter: one with a patient named Debbie, whom the reader can follow throughout the book, and another with a patient from a unique cultural or religious perspective. These case histories provide realistic examples of how to apply theory to the clinical side of nursing, as well as show common exceptions to the standard care plans.
- Includes a unique chapter on Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Moral Obligations, which explores the moral and ethical meaning of nursing practice and specific nursing duties.
- Logically organized for easier understanding: Conceptualization (history of nursing theory), Application (how to apply theory to practice), and Expansion (how to expand theory-based practice)
- Gives practical examples of how to apply the theories taught in the companion volume, Nursing Theorists and Their Work.
Table of Contents
PART I: Conceptualization
1 The Nature of Knowledge Needed for Nursing Practice
2 Nursing Models: Normal Science for Nursing Practice
3 Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Critical Thinking Structures
4 Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Moral Obligations
PART II: Application
Section 1: Nursing Philosophies
5 Nightingale’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice
6 Watson’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice
7 Benner’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice
Section 2: Nursing Models
8 Johnson’s Behavioral System Model in Nursing Practice
9 King’s Conceptual System and Theory of Goal Attainment in Nursing Practice
10 Levine’s Conservation Model in Nursing Practice
11 Neumann’s Systems Model in Nursing Practice
12 Orem’s Self-Care Deficit Nursing Theory in Practice
13 Rogers’ Science of Unitary Human Beings in Nursing Practice
14 Roy’s Adaptation Model in Nursing Practice
Section 3: Nursing Theories
15 Orlando’s Nursing Process Theory in Nursing Practice
16 Modeling and Role-Modeling Theory in Nursing Practice
17 Mercer’s Becoming a Mother Theory in Nursing Practice
18 Leininger’s Theory of Culture Care Diversity and Universality in Nursing Practice
19 Parse’s Theory of Human Becoming in Nursing Practice
20 Newman’s Theory of Health as Expanding Consciousness in Nursing Practice
PART III: Expansion
21 Areas for Further Development of Theory-Based Nursing Practice
22 Nursing Philosophies, Models, and Theories: A Focus on the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 10th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323068925
About the Author
Martha Alligood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, PhD program, College of Nursing, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA
Ann Marriner Tomey
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus (Retired), College of Nursing, Health and Human Services, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, USA