Nursing Theory - 4th Edition

Nursing Theory

4th Edition

Utilization & Application

Authors: Martha Alligood Ann Marriner Tomey
eBook ISBN: 9780323068925
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th December 2009
Page Count: 560
Description

With a consistent focus on application throughout, Nursing Theory covers the development of nursing theory; the application of different nursing theories, models and philosophies; and the expansion of these practices with a look toward the future. Nursing Theory provides the opportunity for students who have learned the background of nursing theory using the companion title, Nursing Theorists and Their Work, to apply what they have learned to actual nursing practice through various patient scenarios.

Key Features

  • Features two case history boxes in each chapter: one with a patient named Debbie, whom the reader can follow throughout the book, and another with a patient from a unique cultural or religious perspective. These case histories provide realistic examples of how to apply theory to the clinical side of nursing, as well as show common exceptions to the standard care plans.

  • Includes a unique chapter on Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Moral Obligations, which explores the moral and ethical meaning of nursing practice and specific nursing duties.

  • Logically organized for easier understanding: Conceptualization (history of nursing theory), Application (how to apply theory to practice), and Expansion (how to expand theory-based practice)

  • Gives practical examples of how to apply the theories taught in the companion volume, Nursing Theorists and Their Work.

Table of Contents

PART I: Conceptualization

1 The Nature of Knowledge Needed for Nursing Practice

2 Nursing Models: Normal Science for Nursing Practice

3 Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Critical Thinking Structures

4 Philosophies, Models, and Theories: Moral Obligations

PART II: Application

Section 1: Nursing Philosophies

5 Nightingale’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice

6 Watson’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice

7 Benner’s Philosophy in Nursing Practice

Section 2: Nursing Models

8 Johnson’s Behavioral System Model in Nursing Practice

9 King’s Conceptual System and Theory of Goal Attainment in Nursing Practice

10 Levine’s Conservation Model in Nursing Practice

11 Neumann’s Systems Model in Nursing Practice

12 Orem’s Self-Care Deficit Nursing Theory in Practice

13 Rogers’ Science of Unitary Human Beings in Nursing Practice

14 Roy’s Adaptation Model in Nursing Practice

Section 3: Nursing Theories

15 Orlando’s Nursing Process Theory in Nursing Practice

16 Modeling and Role-Modeling Theory in Nursing Practice

17 Mercer’s Becoming a Mother Theory in Nursing Practice

18 Leininger’s Theory of Culture Care Diversity and Universality in Nursing Practice

19 Parse’s Theory of Human Becoming in Nursing Practice

20 Newman’s Theory of Health as Expanding Consciousness in Nursing Practice

PART III: Expansion

21 Areas for Further Development of Theory-Based Nursing Practice

22 Nursing Philosophies, Models, and Theories: A Focus on the Future

560
English
© Mosby 2010
Mosby
9780323068925

Martha Alligood

Professor and Director, PhD program, College of Nursing, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA

Ann Marriner Tomey

Professor Emeritus (Retired), College of Nursing, Health and Human Services, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, USA

