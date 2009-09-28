Nursing Theorists and Their Work
7th Edition
The most comprehensive of its kind, this classic resource in the field of nursing theory provides an in-depth look at 49 theorists of historical, international, and significant importance. Each chapter features a clear, consistent presentation of a key nursing philosophy or theory. Case studies and critical thinking activities help bridge the gap between theory and application.
- A case study at the end of each theorist chapter puts the theory into a larger perspective, helping you understand how the information can be applied to practice.
- A Major Concepts & Definitions box in each theorist chapter outlines and summarizes the theory’s most significant ideas and clarifies content-specific vocabulary.
- Each theorist chapter concludes with an extensive bibliography outlining numerous primary and secondary sources of information ideal for research projects.
- Critical Thinking Activities at the end of each theorist chapter challenge you to process the theory presented and apply it to personal and hypothetical practice situations.
- Introductory chapters provide you with a strong foundation in the history and philosophy of science, logical reasoning, and the theory development process.
- Diagrams for theories help you visualize and better understand inherently abstract concepts.
- Each theorist chapter is written by a scholar specializing in that particular theorist’s work — often an individual who has worked closely with the theorist.
- Most chapters have been reviewed and edited by the theorist for currency and accuracy, further validating the accounts set forth in the text.
- Theorist birth (and if applicable, death) dates help you place each individual into a time context.
UNIT I. EVOLUTION OF NURSING THEORIES
- Introduction to Nursing Theory: Its History, Significance and Analysis
- History and Philosophy of Science
- Logical Reasoning
- Theory Development Process
- Theorists of Historical Significance
- Nightingale—Modern Nursing
- Jean Watson—Philosophy and Science of Caring
- Marilyn Anne Ray: Theory of Bureaucratic Caring
- Patricia Benner: Caring, Clinical Wisdom, and Ethics in Nursing Practice
- Kari Martinsen: Philosophy of Caring
- Katie Eriksson: Theory of Caritative Caring
- Myra Estrin Levine—The Conservation Model
- Martha Rogers—Unitary Human Beings
- Dorothea E. Orem—Self-Care Deficit Theory of Nursing
- Imogene King—Interacting Systems Framework and Theory of Goal Attainment
- Betty Newman—Systems Model
- Sr. Callista Roy—Adaptation Model
- Dorothy Johnson—Behavioral Systems Model
- Anne Boykin and Savina O. Schoenhofer: The Theory of Nursing as Caring: A Model for Transforming Practice
- Afaf Meleis: Transition Theory —NEW!
- Nola Pender—Health Promotion
- Madeline Leininger—Culture Care: Diversity and Universality Theory
- Margaret Newman—Health as Expanding Consciousness
- Rosemarie Rizzo Parse—Human Becoming
- Helen Erickson, Evelyn Tomlin, Mary Ann Swain Modeling and Role
- Gladys L. Husted and James H. Husted: Symphonological Bioethical Theory
- Ramona Mercer—Maternal Role Attainment
- Merle Mishel—Uncertainty in Illness
- Pamela G. Reed: Self-Transcendence Theory
- Carolyn L. Wiener and Marilyn J. Dodd: Theory of Illness Trajectory
- Georgene Gaskill Eakes, Mary Lermann Burke, and Margaret A. Hainsworth: Theory of Chronic Sorrow
- Phil Barker: Tidal Model of Mental Health Recovery
- Katherine Kolcaba—Theory of Comfort
- Cheryl Tatano Beck: Postpartum Depression Theory
- Kristen M. Swanson: Theory of Caring
- Cornelia M. Ruland and Shirley M. Moore: Peaceful End of Life Theory
- State of the Art and Science of Nursing Theory
Hildegard E. Peplau Faye Glenn Abdellah Ernestine Wiedenbach Lydia Hall Virginia Henderson Joyce Travelbee Kathryn E. Barnard Evelyn Adam Nancy Roper, Winifred W. Logan, and Alison J. Tierney *Ida Jean (Orlando) Pelletier
UNIT II. PHILOSOPHIES
UNIT III. NURSING MODELS
UNIT IV. NURSING THEORIES
UNIT V. MIDDLE RANGE THEORIES
UNIT VI. FUTURE OF NURSING THEORY
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 28th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266970
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323064088
Martha Alligood
Professor and Director, PhD program, College of Nursing, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA
Ann Marriner Tomey
Professor Emeritus (Retired), College of Nursing, Health and Human Services, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, USA