Nursing Theorists and Their Work - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323056410, 9780323266970

Nursing Theorists and Their Work

7th Edition

Authors: Martha Alligood Ann Marriner Tomey
eBook ISBN: 9780323266970
eBook ISBN: 9780323064088
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th September 2009
Page Count: 816
Description

The most comprehensive of its kind, this classic resource in the field of nursing theory provides an in-depth look at 49 theorists of historical, international, and significant importance. Each chapter features a clear, consistent presentation of a key nursing philosophy or theory. Case studies and critical thinking activities help bridge the gap between theory and application.

Key Features

    • A case study at the end of each theorist chapter puts the theory into a larger perspective, helping you understand how the information can be applied to practice.

    • A Major Concepts & Definitions box in each theorist chapter outlines and summarizes the theory’s most significant ideas and clarifies content-specific vocabulary.

    • Each theorist chapter concludes with an extensive bibliography outlining numerous primary and secondary sources of information ideal for research projects.

    • Critical Thinking Activities at the end of each theorist chapter challenge you to process the theory presented and apply it to personal and hypothetical practice situations.

    • Introductory chapters provide you with a strong foundation in the history and philosophy of science, logical reasoning, and the theory development process.

    • Diagrams for theories help you visualize and better understand inherently abstract concepts.

    • Each theorist chapter is written by a scholar specializing in that particular theorist’s work — often an individual who has worked closely with the theorist.

    • Most chapters have been reviewed and edited by the theorist for currency and accuracy, further validating the accounts set forth in the text.

    • Theorist birth (and if applicable, death) dates help you place each individual into a time context.

    Table of Contents

    UNIT I. EVOLUTION OF NURSING THEORIES

    1. Introduction to Nursing Theory: Its History, Significance and Analysis

    2. History and Philosophy of Science

    3. Logical Reasoning

    4. Theory Development Process

    5. Theorists of Historical Significance

      6. Hildegard E. Peplau Faye Glenn Abdellah Ernestine Wiedenbach Lydia Hall Virginia Henderson Joyce Travelbee Kathryn E. Barnard Evelyn Adam Nancy Roper, Winifred W. Logan, and Alison J. Tierney *Ida Jean (Orlando) Pelletier

      UNIT II. PHILOSOPHIES

    6. Nightingale—Modern Nursing

    7. Jean Watson—Philosophy and Science of Caring

    8. Marilyn Anne Ray: Theory of Bureaucratic Caring

    9. Patricia Benner: Caring, Clinical Wisdom, and Ethics in Nursing Practice

    10. Kari Martinsen: Philosophy of Caring

    11. Katie Eriksson: Theory of Caritative Caring

      12. UNIT III. NURSING MODELS

    12. Myra Estrin Levine—The Conservation Model

    13. Martha Rogers—Unitary Human Beings

    14. Dorothea E. Orem—Self-Care Deficit Theory of Nursing

    15. Imogene King—Interacting Systems Framework and Theory of Goal Attainment

    16. Betty Newman—Systems Model

    17. Sr. Callista Roy—Adaptation Model

    18. Dorothy Johnson—Behavioral Systems Model

      19. UNIT IV. NURSING THEORIES

    19. Anne Boykin and Savina O. Schoenhofer: The Theory of Nursing as Caring: A Model for Transforming Practice

    20. Afaf Meleis: Transition Theory —NEW!

    21. Nola Pender—Health Promotion

    22. Madeline Leininger—Culture Care: Diversity and Universality Theory

    23. Margaret Newman—Health as Expanding Consciousness

    24. Rosemarie Rizzo Parse—Human Becoming

    25. Helen Erickson, Evelyn Tomlin, Mary Ann Swain Modeling and Role

    26. Gladys L. Husted and James H. Husted: Symphonological Bioethical Theory

      27. UNIT V. MIDDLE RANGE THEORIES

    27. Ramona Mercer—Maternal Role Attainment

    28. Merle Mishel—Uncertainty in Illness

    29. Pamela G. Reed: Self-Transcendence Theory

    30. Carolyn L. Wiener and Marilyn J. Dodd: Theory of Illness Trajectory

    31. Georgene Gaskill Eakes, Mary Lermann Burke, and Margaret A. Hainsworth: Theory of Chronic Sorrow

    32. Phil Barker: Tidal Model of Mental Health Recovery

    33. Katherine Kolcaba—Theory of Comfort

    34. Cheryl Tatano Beck: Postpartum Depression Theory

    35. Kristen M. Swanson: Theory of Caring

    36. Cornelia M. Ruland and Shirley M. Moore: Peaceful End of Life Theory

      37. UNIT VI. FUTURE OF NURSING THEORY

    37. State of the Art and Science of Nursing Theory

    Details

    No. of pages:
    816
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323266970
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323064088

    About the Author

    Martha Alligood

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Director, PhD program, College of Nursing, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA

    Ann Marriner Tomey

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor Emeritus (Retired), College of Nursing, Health and Human Services, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, USA

