Nursing, The Finest Art
3rd Edition
An Illustrated History
Description
Take a fascinating, vibrantly illustrated journey through nursing! Journey through the nursing profession with Nursing, the Finest Art: An Illustrated History, 3rd Edition, by M. Patricia Donahue. This new edition traces the social, political and economic history of nursing from its origins through contemporary practice with over 400 fine art images and unique timelines that offer an ‘at a glance’ view of nursing through the ages. Almost 90% of the artwork is new, and new units include The Nursing Transformation, The Healing Spirit of Nursing, and A Global View of Nursing and Healthcare. The perfect gift for any nurse, celebrating the wonderful profession of caring for others.
Key Features
- Over 400 fine art images encompassing nurses in history through present time and around the globe.
- Timelines summarizing each era at a glance before each chapter let you know where to find key information about nursing history and facilitate easy review.
Table of Contents
1. The Origin of Nursing
2. Nursing in a Christian World
3. Nursing in Transition
4. Development of Nursing in America
5. Nurses in Wars
6. Nursing in an Era of Change and Challenge
7. The Nursing Transformation
8. the Healing Spirit of Nursing
9. A Global View of Nursing and Healthcare
10. Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 11th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323053051
About the Author
M. Patricia Donahue
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa