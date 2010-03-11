Take a fascinating, vibrantly illustrated journey through nursing! Journey through the nursing profession with Nursing, the Finest Art: An Illustrated History, 3rd Edition, by M. Patricia Donahue. This new edition traces the social, political and economic history of nursing from its origins through contemporary practice with over 400 fine art images and unique timelines that offer an ‘at a glance’ view of nursing through the ages. Almost 90% of the artwork is new, and new units include The Nursing Transformation, The Healing Spirit of Nursing, and A Global View of Nursing and Healthcare. The perfect gift for any nurse, celebrating the wonderful profession of caring for others.