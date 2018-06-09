Nursing Research and Statistics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131252697, 9788131252703

Nursing Research and Statistics

3rd Edition

Authors: Sharma Suresh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131252697
eBook ISBN: 9788131252703
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 9th June 2018
Page Count: 624
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nursing Research and Statistics is precisely written as per the Indian Nursing Council syllabus for the B.Sc. Nursing students. It may also serve as an introductory text for the postgraduate students and can also be helpful for GNM students and other healthcare professionals. The book is an excellent attempt towards introducing the students to the various research methodologies adopted in the field of nursing.

Key Features

Nursing Research: Expansion in existing content with more relevant practical examples from Indian scenario and inclusion of new topics such as Revised ICMR, National Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical and Health Research involving Human Participants-2017, Institute Ethical Committee, New classification of variables, New classification of assumptions, Annotated bibliography, Process of theory development, Updated classification of quantitative research designs, Newer methods of randomization, Clinical trials, Ecological research, Mixed method research designs, Types of risk bias in research, Voluntary sampling technique, Sampling in qualitative studies, Procedure of data collection, Guidelines for writing effective discussion, List of computer software used for qualitative data analysis, Reporting guidelines for various types of research studies, Reference management software, and Intramural & extramural research funding.

Statistics: The existing content of statistics was supplemented with new more relevant examples and some of new topics were added such as Risk indexes (Relative Risk and Odd Ratio), Statistics of diagnostic test evaluation, Simple linear, Multiple linear and Logistic regression, and SPSS widow for statistical analysis.

Multiple Choice Questions: Approximately 100 more multiple choice questions have been included, placed at the end of each chapter. These MCQs will be useful for the readers to prepare for qualifying entrance examinations, especially MScN and PhD nursing courses.

Chapter Summary: Every chapter has been provided with a chapter summary at the end of each chapter to facilitate for quick review of content.

Table of Contents

Section I

FUNDAMENTALS OF NURSING RESEARCH

1. Foundation of Nursing Research

2. Overview of Research Process

3. Research Problem

4. Hypothesis and Assumption

5. Literature Review

6. Theories, Models, and Frameworks in Nursing Research

7. Research Approaches and Designs

8. Population, Sample, and Sampling

9. Tools and Methods of Data Collection

10. Analysis of Data

11. Communication and Utilization of Research

Section II

STATISTICS

12. Introduction and Descriptive Statistics

13. Normal Distribution and Measures of Relationship

14. Inferential Statistics

15. Application of Statistics in Health and Uses of Computer in Statistics

Appendices XXX

Glossary XXX

Index XXX

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131252697
eBook ISBN:
9788131252703

About the Author

Sharma Suresh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.