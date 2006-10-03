Nursing Practice: Medical-Surgical Nursing for Hospital and Community - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100642

Nursing Practice: Medical-Surgical Nursing for Hospital and Community

1st Edition

African Edition

Editors: Ethelwynn Stellenberg Judith Bruce
Authors: Ethelwynn Stellenberg Judith Bruce
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100642
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd October 2006
Page Count: 1146
Details

No. of pages:
1146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443100642

About the Editor

Ethelwynn Stellenberg

The Editors are prominent lecturers in nursing, covering degree and diploma courses according to the different levels being presented in South Africa

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Discipline of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Stellenbosch, South Africa

Judith Bruce

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Head, Department of Nursing Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

