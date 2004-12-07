Nursing Models for Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750654425, 9780702037733

Nursing Models for Practice

3rd Edition

Authors: Alan Pearson Barbara Vaughan Mary Fitzgerald
eBook ISBN: 9780702037733
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th December 2004
Page Count: 268
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A new edition of this successful undergraduate nursing text relates theory to practice using an easily accessible and reader friendly style. Complex ideas are explained clearly, avoiding jargon. Learning objectives, Learning exercises and Study Questions make this a comprehensive learning resource.

Table of Contents

Nursing as theory laden practice. Developing an evidence base for practice. Models for practice. The Basis of Models. The traditional model for nursing practice. Common Characteristics of nursing models: the patient or client. Common characteristics of nursing models - the nurse and nursing. The activities of living model for nursing. The self-care model for nursing. An adaptation model for nursing. The health care systems model for nursing. A goal attainment model for nursing. A development model for nursing. Humanistic nursing theory. Human becoming. Human science and human caring. Analysing and evaluating models for practice. Using a nursing model.

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702037733

About the Author

Alan Pearson

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, Joanna Briggs Institute, Royal Adelaide Hospital; Adelaide Professor of Nursing, La Trobe University; Adjunct Professor, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, Australia

Barbara Vaughan

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Director of Nursing Development, King's Fund Centre for Health Service Development, London, UK

Mary Fitzgerald

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, University of Newcastle and Central Coast Health, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.