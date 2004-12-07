Nursing Models for Practice
3rd Edition
Description
A new edition of this successful undergraduate nursing text relates theory to practice using an easily accessible and reader friendly style. Complex ideas are explained clearly, avoiding jargon. Learning objectives, Learning exercises and Study Questions make this a comprehensive learning resource.
Table of Contents
Nursing as theory laden practice. Developing an evidence base for practice. Models for practice. The Basis of Models. The traditional model for nursing practice. Common Characteristics of nursing models: the patient or client. Common characteristics of nursing models - the nurse and nursing. The activities of living model for nursing. The self-care model for nursing. An adaptation model for nursing. The health care systems model for nursing. A goal attainment model for nursing. A development model for nursing. Humanistic nursing theory. Human becoming. Human science and human caring. Analysing and evaluating models for practice. Using a nursing model.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 7th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037733
About the Author
Alan Pearson
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Joanna Briggs Institute, Royal Adelaide Hospital; Adelaide Professor of Nursing, La Trobe University; Adjunct Professor, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, Australia
Barbara Vaughan
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Director of Nursing Development, King's Fund Centre for Health Service Development, London, UK
Mary Fitzgerald
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, University of Newcastle and Central Coast Health, Australia