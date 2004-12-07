Nursing Models for Practice

Nursing as theory laden practice. Developing an evidence base for practice. Models for practice. The Basis of Models. The traditional model for nursing practice. Common Characteristics of nursing models: the patient or client. Common characteristics of nursing models - the nurse and nursing. The activities of living model for nursing. The self-care model for nursing. An adaptation model for nursing. The health care systems model for nursing. A goal attainment model for nursing. A development model for nursing. Humanistic nursing theory. Human becoming. Human science and human caring. Analysing and evaluating models for practice. Using a nursing model.