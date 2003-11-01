Nursing Leadership - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729537414, 9780729577410

Nursing Leadership

1st Edition

Authors: John Daly Sandra Speedy Debra Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780729577410
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st November 2003
Description

Nursing Leadership covers contemporary concepts in leadership and management and their application to nursing practice. In addition to covering the fundamentals, a wide range of current topics are addressed including: change management, contemporary approaches to nursing care delivery & health outcomes evaluation; developing & enhancing quality in nursing practice; research based practice; cultural change processes; shared governance; development & leadership of staff; quality of work life issues; quality work environments; and industrial relations. Nursing Leadership provides a fresh innovative approach to the topic and is designed to stimulate interest in theory and concepts as well as providing the reader with strategies that can be readily tested and applied in practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729577410

About the Author

John Daly

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW

Sandra Speedy

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Psychologist, Emeritus Professor, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW

Debra Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia

