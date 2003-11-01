Nursing Leadership
1st Edition
Description
Nursing Leadership covers contemporary concepts in leadership and management and their application to nursing practice. In addition to covering the fundamentals, a wide range of current topics are addressed including: change management, contemporary approaches to nursing care delivery & health outcomes evaluation; developing & enhancing quality in nursing practice; research based practice; cultural change processes; shared governance; development & leadership of staff; quality of work life issues; quality work environments; and industrial relations. Nursing Leadership provides a fresh innovative approach to the topic and is designed to stimulate interest in theory and concepts as well as providing the reader with strategies that can be readily tested and applied in practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2004
- Published:
- 1st November 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577410
About the Author
John Daly
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW
Sandra Speedy
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Psychologist, Emeritus Professor, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW
Debra Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia