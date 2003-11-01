Nursing Leadership covers contemporary concepts in leadership and management and their application to nursing practice. In addition to covering the fundamentals, a wide range of current topics are addressed including: change management, contemporary approaches to nursing care delivery & health outcomes evaluation; developing & enhancing quality in nursing practice; research based practice; cultural change processes; shared governance; development & leadership of staff; quality of work life issues; quality work environments; and industrial relations. Nursing Leadership provides a fresh innovative approach to the topic and is designed to stimulate interest in theory and concepts as well as providing the reader with strategies that can be readily tested and applied in practice.