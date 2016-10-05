Nursing Key Topics Review: Pediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323392457, 9780323449335

Nursing Key Topics Review: Pediatrics

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323449335
eBook ISBN: 9780323449311
eBook ISBN: 9780323449298
Paperback ISBN: 9780323392457
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th October 2016
Page Count: 464
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Study efficiently with Nursing Key Topics Review: Pediatrics! This quick review and accompanying mobile web app focus on the most critical, practical, and relevant maternal nursing information to prepare you for success on course exams.  Concise coverage includes topics from physical assessment and family-centered care to laboratory tests, nursing interventions, and care of the child with issues such as respiratory or cardiac problems.  Summary tables and quick, bulleted lists make it easier to glance through and remember concepts.   Mobile web app audio summaries reinforce content when you are on the go. Best of all, it’s easy to assess your understanding as you go along — because key pediatric topics are always immediately followed by review questions with correct answers and rationales.

Key Features

  • Emphasis on critical, practical, and relevant information helps you study and learn pediatric nursing in the most time-efficient way possible.
  • Quick-access format reflects what busy students want — quality content sprinkled with review questions.
  • Audio summaries on a mobile web app make it easy to review anytime, anywhere.
  • NCLEX® exam-style review questions include answers and rationales, allowing you to assess your understanding and retention of the material.
  • Bulleted lists let you see key content at a glance, allowing for quick comprehension.
  • Summary tables and illustrations make learning and review easier.

Table of Contents

  1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing
  2. Growth, Development, and Physical Assessment
  3. Family-Centered Care of the Newborn
  4. Play 
  5.  Common Laboratory Tests
  6. Pediatric Nursing Interventions
  7. Care of the Hospitalized Child and Family
  8. Pain
  9. Death and Dying
  10. Family-Centered Care of the Infant and Young Child
  11. Family-Centered Care of the School Age and Adolescent
  12. Care of the Child with Respiratory Problems
  13. Care of the Child with Cardiac Problems
  14. Care of the Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Problems
  15. Care of the Child with Genitourinary and Reproductive Problems
  16. Care of the Child with Gastrointestinal Problems
  17. Care of the Child with Neurologic, Sensory Dysfunction, and Muscular Dysfunction 
  18. Care of the Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction 
  19. Care of the Child with Integumentary Problems 
  20.  Special Considerations in the Nursing Care of Children and Families

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323449335
eBook ISBN:
9780323449311
eBook ISBN:
9780323449298
Paperback ISBN:
9780323392457

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.