Nursing Key Topics Review: Pediatrics
1st Edition
Description
Study efficiently with Nursing Key Topics Review: Pediatrics! This quick review and accompanying mobile web app focus on the most critical, practical, and relevant maternal nursing information to prepare you for success on course exams. Concise coverage includes topics from physical assessment and family-centered care to laboratory tests, nursing interventions, and care of the child with issues such as respiratory or cardiac problems. Summary tables and quick, bulleted lists make it easier to glance through and remember concepts. Mobile web app audio summaries reinforce content when you are on the go. Best of all, it’s easy to assess your understanding as you go along — because key pediatric topics are always immediately followed by review questions with correct answers and rationales.
Key Features
- Emphasis on critical, practical, and relevant information helps you study and learn pediatric nursing in the most time-efficient way possible.
- Quick-access format reflects what busy students want — quality content sprinkled with review questions.
- Audio summaries on a mobile web app make it easy to review anytime, anywhere.
- NCLEX® exam-style review questions include answers and rationales, allowing you to assess your understanding and retention of the material.
- Bulleted lists let you see key content at a glance, allowing for quick comprehension.
- Summary tables and illustrations make learning and review easier.
Table of Contents
- Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing
- Growth, Development, and Physical Assessment
- Family-Centered Care of the Newborn
- Play
- Common Laboratory Tests
- Pediatric Nursing Interventions
- Care of the Hospitalized Child and Family
- Pain
- Death and Dying
- Family-Centered Care of the Infant and Young Child
- Family-Centered Care of the School Age and Adolescent
- Care of the Child with Respiratory Problems
- Care of the Child with Cardiac Problems
- Care of the Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Problems
- Care of the Child with Genitourinary and Reproductive Problems
- Care of the Child with Gastrointestinal Problems
- Care of the Child with Neurologic, Sensory Dysfunction, and Muscular Dysfunction
- Care of the Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
- Care of the Child with Integumentary Problems
- Special Considerations in the Nursing Care of Children and Families
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 5th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449335
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449311
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449298
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323392457