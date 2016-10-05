Nursing Key Topics Review: Maternity
1st Edition
Description
Study efficiently with Nursing Key Topics Review: Maternity! This quick review and accompanying mobile web app focus on the most critical, practical, and relevant maternal nursing information to prepare you for success on course exams. Concise coverage includes topics from pregnancy, labor, and birth to postpartum and newborn nursing care. Summary tables and quick, bulleted lists make it easier to glance through and remember concepts. Mobile web app audio summaries reinforce content when you are on the go. Best of all, it’s easy to assess your understanding as you go along — because key maternity topics are always immediately followed by review questions with correct answers and rationales.
Key Features
- Emphasis on critical, practical, and relevant information helps you study and learn maternity nursing in the most time-efficient way possible.
- Quick-access format reflects what busy students want — quality content sprinkled with review questions.
- Audio summaries on a mobile web app make it easy to review anytime, anywhere.
- NCLEX® exam-style review questions include answers and rationales, allowing you to assess your understanding and retention of the material.
- Bulleted lists let you see key content at a glance, allowing for quick comprehension.
- Summary tables and illustrations make learning and review easier.
Table of Contents
- Conception and Fetal Development
- Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
- Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
- Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
- Assessment of High Risk Pregnancy
- High Risk Complications of Pregnancy
- Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse
- Labor and Birth Processes
- Maximizing Comfort for the Laboring Woman
- Fetal Assessment During Labor
- Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
- Labor and Birth Complications
- Postpartum Physiologic Changes
- Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period
- Transition to Parenthood
- Postpartum Complications
- Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
- Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
- Newborn Complications
- Perinatal Loss, Bereavement, and Grief
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 5th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449267
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449281
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323444941