Study efficiently with Nursing Key Topics Review: Maternity! This quick review and accompanying mobile web app focus on the most critical, practical, and relevant maternal nursing information to prepare you for success on course exams. Concise coverage includes topics from pregnancy, labor, and birth to postpartum and newborn nursing care. Summary tables and quick, bulleted lists make it easier to glance through and remember concepts. Mobile web app audio summaries reinforce content when you are on the go. Best of all, it’s easy to assess your understanding as you go along — because key maternity topics are always immediately followed by review questions with correct answers and rationales.