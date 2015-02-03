Nursing Interventions & Clinical Skills

Unit I: Quality and Safety in Nursing Practice

Chapter 1: Using Evidence in Nursing Practice

• Steps of Evidence-Based Practice

• Evidence in Nursing Skills

Chapter 2: Communication & Collaboration

• Skill 2.1 Establishing the Nurse-Patient Relationship and Interviewing

• Skill 2.2 Communicating with Patients Who Have Difficulty Coping

• Skill 2.3 Communications with Cognitively Impaired Patients

• Procedural Guideline 2.1 Hand-Off Communications

• Procedural Guideline 2.2 S-BAR Communication

• Skill 2.4 Discharge Planning and Transitional Care NEW!

Chapter 3: Documentation and Informatics

• Procedure Guideline 3.1 Documenting Nurses’ Progress Notes

• Procedural Guideline 3.2 Using an Electronic Medical Record

• Procedural Guideline 3.3 Documenting an Incident Occurrence

Chapter 4: Patient Safety & Quality Improvement

• Skill 4.1 Fall Prevention in a Health Care Setting

• Skill 4.2 Designing a Restraint Free Environment

• Skill 4.3 Applying Physical Restraints

• Skill 4.4 Seizure Precautions

• Skill 4.5 Fire, Electrical, and Radiation Safety

Chapter 5: Infection Control

• Skill 5.1 Hand Hygiene

• Skill 5.2 Applying Personal Protective Equipment

• Skill 5.3 Caring for Patients under Isolation Precautions

• Skill 5.4 Preparing a Sterile Field

• Skill 5.6 Applying Sterile Gloves

Unit II: Patient Assessment Skills

Chapter 6: Vital Signs

• Skill 6.1 Measuring Body Temperature

• Skill 6.2 Assessing Pulse: Apical

• Skill 6.3 Assessing Pulse: Radial

• Procedural Guideline 6.1 Assessing Pulse: Apical Radial

• Skill 6.4 Assessing Respirations

• Skill 6.5 Assessing Blood Pressure

• Procedural Guideline 6.2 Assessing Blood Pressure Electronically

Chapter 7: Health Assessment

• Skill 7.1 General Survey

• Procedural Guideline 7.1 Monitoring Intake and Output

• Skill 7.2 Assessing the Head and Neck

• Skill 7.3 Assessing the Thorax and Lungs

• Skill 7.4 Cardiovascular Assessment

• Skill 7.5 Assessing the Abdomen

• Skill 7.6 Assessing the Genitalia and Rectum

• Skill 7.7 Musculoskeletal and Neurological Assessment

Chapter 8: Specimen Collection

• Skill 8.1 Urine Specimen Collection

• Procedural Guideline 8.1 Collecting a Timed Urine Specimen

• Procedural Guideline 8.2 Urine Testing

• Skill 8.2 Testing for Gastrointestinal Alterations — Gastroccult Test, Stool Specimen, and Hemoccult Test

• Skill 8.3 Collecting Specimens from the Nose and Throat

• Skill 8.4 Collecting a Sputum Specimens

• Skill 8.5 Obtaining Wound Drainage Specimens

• Skill 8.6 Blood Glucose Monitoring

• Skill 8.7 Performing Venipuncture

Chapter 9: Diagnostic Procedures

• Skill 9.1 Contrast Media Studies: Ateriogram (Angiogram), Cardiac Catheterization, Intravenous Pyelogram

• Skill 9.2 Care of Patients Undergoing Aspirations — Bone Marrow, Lumbar Puncture, Paracentesis, and Thoracentesis

• Skill 9.3 Care of Patients Undergoing Bronchoscopy

• Skill 9.4 Care of Patients Undergoing Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

• Skill 9.5 Obtaining an Electrocardiogram

Unit 3: Basic Human Needs

Chapter 10: Bathing and Personal Hygiene

• Skill 10.1 Complete Bathing

• Procedural Guideline 10.1 Perineal Care

• Procedural Guideline 10.3 Oral Care

• Procedural Guideline 10.4 Care of Dentures

• Procedural Guideline 10.5 Hair Care – Combing, Shampooing, Shaving

• Procedural Guideline 10.6 Nail & Foot Care

• Procedural Guideline 10.6 Bed Making – Occupied

• Procedural Guideline 10.7 Bed Making – Unoccupied and Surgical Bed

Chapter 11: Care of the Eye and Ear

• Skill 11.1 Eye Irrigation

• Procedural Guideline 11.1 Eye Care for the Comatose Patient

• Skill 11.2 Ear Irrigation

• Skill 11. 3 Caring for a Hearing Aid

Chapter 12: Promoting Nutrition

• Skill 12.1 Feeding Dependent Patients

• Skill 12.2 Aspiration Precautions

• Skill 12.3 Insertion and Removal of a Small-Bore Feeding Tube

• Skill 12.4 Verifying Placement & Irrigating a Feeding Tube

• Skill 12.5 Administering Tube Feedings for Nasogastric, Gastrostomy, and Jejunostomy Tubes

• Procedural Guideline 12.1 Site Care of Enteral Feeding Tubes

Chapter 13: Pain Management

• Skill 13.1 Nonpharmacological Pain Management

• Procedural Guideline 13.1 Relaxation and Guided Imagery

• Skill 13.2 Pharmacologic Pain Management

• Skill 13.3 Patient-Controlled Analgesia

• Skill 13.4 Epidural Analgesia

• Skill 13.5 Local Anesthetics Infusion Pump for Analgesia

• Skill 13-6 Moist and Dry Heat

• Skill 13-7 Cold Application

Chapter 14: Promoting Oxygenation

• Skill 14.1 Oxygen Administration

• Skill 14.2 Airway Management: Noninvasive Interventions

• Procedural Guideline 14.1 Use of a Peak Flow-Meter

• Skill 14.3 Chest Physiotherapy

• Skill 14.4 Airway Management: Suctioning

• Skill 14.5 Airway Management: Endotracheal Tube and Tracheostomy Care

• Skill 14.6 Managing Closed Chest Drainage Systems

Unit 4: Activity and Mobility

Chapter 15: Safe Patient Handling

• Skill 15.1 Transfer Techniques

• Skill 15.2 Moving & Positioning Patients in Bed

• Procedural Guideline 15.1 Wheelchair Transfer Techniques

Chapter 16: Exercise & Mobility

• Procedural Guideline 16.1 Range of Motion

• Procedural Guideline 16.2 Applying Elastic Stockings and Sequential Compression Device

• Skill 16.1 Assisting with Ambulation

• Skill 16.2 Teaching Use of Canes, Crutches, Walkers

Chapter 17: Traction, Cast Care, and Immobilization Devices

• Skill 17.1 Assisting with Cast Application and Removal

• Skill 17-2 Care of the Patient in Skin Traction

• Skill 17.3 Care of the Patient in Skeletal Traction and Pin Site Care

• Skill 17.3 Care of the Patient with an Immobilization Device

Unit 5: Promoting Elimination

Chapter 18: Urinary Elimination

• Procedural Guideline 18.1 Assisting with Use of a Urinal

• Skill 18.1 Applying a Condom Catheter

• Procedural Guideline 18.2 Bladder Scan

• Skill 18.2 Insertion of a Straight or Indwelling Catheter

• Skill 18.3 Removal of Indwelling Catheter

• Procedural Guideline 18.3 Care of Indwelling Catheter

• Skill 18.4 Suprapubic Catheterization

• Skill 18.5 Performing Catheter Irrigation

Chapter 19: Bowel Elimination

• Procedural Guideline 19.1 Providing a Bedpan

• Skill 19.1 Removing Fecal Impaction

• Skill 19.2 Administering an Enema

• Skill 19.3 Insertion, Maintenance, and Removal of a Nasogastric Tube for Decompression

Chapter 20: Ostomy Care

• Skill 20.1 Pouching a Bowel Diversion

• Skill 20.2 Pouching an Incontinent Urostomy

• Skill 20.3 Catheterizing a Urinary Diversion NEW!

Unit 6: Medication Administration

Chapter 21: Preparation for Safe Medication Administration

• Patient-Centered Care

• Safety

• Pharmacokinetics and Drug Action

• Administering Medications

• Evidence-Based Practice

• Distribution Systems

• Medication-Administration Records

• The Six Rights of Medication Administration

• Systems of Measurement

• Nursing Process

• Patient and Family Teaching

• Special Handling of Controlled Substances

Chapter 22: Nonparenteral Medications

• Skill 22.1 Administering Oral Medications

• Skill 22.2 Administering Medications Through a Feeding Tube

• Skill 22.3 Applying Topical Medications to the Skin

• Skill 22.4 Administering Eye and Ear Medications

• Skill 22.5 Using Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDI)

• Skill 22.6 Using Small-Volume Nebulizers

• Procedural Guideline 22.1 Administering Vaginal Medications

• Procedural Guideline 22.2 Administering Rectal Medications

Chapter 23: Parenteral Medications

• Skill 23.1 Preparing Injections — Vial and Ampule

• Procedural Guideline 23.1 Mixing Parenteral Medications in One Syringe

• Skill 23.2 Subcutaneous Injections

• Skill 23.3 Intramuscular Injections

• Skill 23.4 Intradermal Injections

• Skill 23.5 Administering Medications Intravenous Bolus

• Skill 23.6 Administering Intravenous Piggyback, Intermittent Infusion Sets, and Mini-IV Pump

• Skill 23.7 Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion

Unit 7: Dressings and Wound Care

Chapter 24: Wound Care and Irrigation

• Procedural Guideline 24.1 Performing a Wound Assessment

• Skill 24.1 Performing Wound Irrigation

• Skill 24.2 Managing Wound Drainage Evacuation

• Skill 24.3 Removing Sutures and Staples

• Skill 24.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Chapter 25: Pressure Ulcers

• Skill 25.1 Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment and Prevention Strategies

• Skill 25.2 Treatment of Pressure Ulcers and Wound Management

• Procedural Guideline 25.1 Selection of Pressure- Redistribution Support Surface

Chapter 26: Dressings Bandages and Binders

• Skill 26.1 Applying a Gauze Dressing (Dry and Moist-to-Dry)

• Skill 26.2 Applying a Pressure Bandage

• Procedural Guideline 26.1 Applying a Transparent Dressing

• Skill 26.3 Applying a Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Absorption Dressing

• Procedural Guideline 26.2 Applying Gauze and Elastic Bandages

• Procedural Guideline 26.3 Applying a Binder

Unit 8: Complex Nursing Interventions

Chapter 27: Intravenous Therapy

• Skill 27.1 Insertion of a Peripheral-Short Intravenous Device

• Skill 27.2 Regulating Intravenous Infusion Flow Rate

• Skill 27.3 Maintenance of Intravenous Site

• Procedural Guideline 27.1 Discontinuing Peripheral Intravenous Access

• Skill 27.4 Managing Central Venous Access Devices

• Skill 27.5 Administration of Parenteral Nutrition

• Skill 27.6 Transfusions of Blood Products

Chapter 28: Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Care

• Skill 28.1 Preoperative Assessment

• Skill 28.2 Preoperative Teaching

• Skill 28.3 Physical Preparation for Surgery

• Skill 28.4 Managing the Patient Receiving Moderate Sedation

• Skill 28.5 Providing Immediate Anesthesia Recovery in the Postanesthesia Care Unit

• Skill 28.6 Providing Early Postoperative and Convalescent Phase Recovery

Chapter 29: Emergency Measures for Life Support in the Hospital Setting

• Skill 29.1 Inserting an Oropharyngeal Airway

• Skill 29.2 Using an Automated External Defibrillator

• Skill 29.3 Code Management

Unit 9: Supportive Nursing Interventions

Chapter 30: Palliative Care

• Skill 30.1 Supporting Patients and Families in Grief

• Skill 30.2 Care of the Dying Patient

• Skill 30.3 Care of the Body after Death

Chapter 31: Home Care Safety

• Skill 31.1 Home Health Safety and Assessment

• Skill 31.2 Adapting the Home Setting for Clients with Cognitive Deficits

• Skill 31.3 Medication and Medical Device Safety

Appendixes:

A: Answer key to end-of-chapter exercises

B: Abbreviations and Equivalents

C: References

Additional skills and procedures available on Evolve [with checklists]:

• Administering Nasal Medications

• Placing a Patient on a Support Surface