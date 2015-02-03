Nursing Interventions & Clinical Skills
6th Edition
Description
Master nursing skills with this guide from the respected Perry, Potter & Ostendorf author team! The concise coverage in Nursing Interventions & Clinical Skills, 6th Edition makes it easy to master the clinical skills required in everyday nursing practice. Clear guidelines address 159 basic, intermediate, and advanced skills — from measuring body temperature to insertion of a peripheral intravenous device — and step-by-step instructions emphasize the use of evidence-based concepts to improve patient safety and outcomes. Its friendly, easy-to-read writing style includes a streamlined format and an Evolve companion website with review questions and handy checklists for each skill.
Key Features
- Coverage of 159 skills and interventions addresses basic, intermediate, and advanced skills you'll use every day in practice.
- UNIQUE! Using Evidence in Nursing Practice chapter provides the information needed to use evidence-based practice to solve clinical problems.
- Safe Patient Care Alerts highlight unusual risks in performing skills, so you can plan ahead at each step of nursing care.
- Delegation & Collaboration guidelines help you make decisions in whether to delegate a skill to unlicensed assistive personnel, and indicates what key information must be shared.
- Special Considerations indicate additional risks or accommodations you may face when caring for pediatric or geriatric patients, and patients in home care settings.
- Documentation guidelines include samples of nurses’ notes showing what should be reported and recorded after performing skills.
- A consistent format for nursing skills makes it easier to perform skills, always including Assessment, Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation.
- A Glove icon identifies procedures in which clean gloves should be worn or gloves should be changed in order to minimize the risk of infection.
- Media resources include skills performance checklists on the Evolve companion website and related lessons, videos, and interactive exercises on Nursing Skills Online.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Quality and Safety in Nursing Practice
Chapter 1: Using Evidence in Nursing Practice
• Steps of Evidence-Based Practice
• Evidence in Nursing Skills
Chapter 2: Communication & Collaboration
• Skill 2.1 Establishing the Nurse-Patient Relationship and Interviewing
• Skill 2.2 Communicating with Patients Who Have Difficulty Coping
• Skill 2.3 Communications with Cognitively Impaired Patients
• Procedural Guideline 2.1 Hand-Off Communications
• Procedural Guideline 2.2 S-BAR Communication
• Skill 2.4 Discharge Planning and Transitional Care NEW!
Chapter 3: Documentation and Informatics
• Procedure Guideline 3.1 Documenting Nurses’ Progress Notes
• Procedural Guideline 3.2 Using an Electronic Medical Record
• Procedural Guideline 3.3 Documenting an Incident Occurrence
Chapter 4: Patient Safety & Quality Improvement
• Skill 4.1 Fall Prevention in a Health Care Setting
• Skill 4.2 Designing a Restraint Free Environment
• Skill 4.3 Applying Physical Restraints
• Skill 4.4 Seizure Precautions
• Skill 4.5 Fire, Electrical, and Radiation Safety
Chapter 5: Infection Control
• Skill 5.1 Hand Hygiene
• Skill 5.2 Applying Personal Protective Equipment
• Skill 5.3 Caring for Patients under Isolation Precautions
• Skill 5.4 Preparing a Sterile Field
• Skill 5.6 Applying Sterile Gloves
Unit II: Patient Assessment Skills
Chapter 6: Vital Signs
• Skill 6.1 Measuring Body Temperature
• Skill 6.2 Assessing Pulse: Apical
• Skill 6.3 Assessing Pulse: Radial
• Procedural Guideline 6.1 Assessing Pulse: Apical Radial
• Skill 6.4 Assessing Respirations
• Skill 6.5 Assessing Blood Pressure
• Procedural Guideline 6.2 Assessing Blood Pressure Electronically
Chapter 7: Health Assessment
• Skill 7.1 General Survey
• Procedural Guideline 7.1 Monitoring Intake and Output
• Skill 7.2 Assessing the Head and Neck
• Skill 7.3 Assessing the Thorax and Lungs
• Skill 7.4 Cardiovascular Assessment
• Skill 7.5 Assessing the Abdomen
• Skill 7.6 Assessing the Genitalia and Rectum
• Skill 7.7 Musculoskeletal and Neurological Assessment
Chapter 8: Specimen Collection
• Skill 8.1 Urine Specimen Collection
• Procedural Guideline 8.1 Collecting a Timed Urine Specimen
• Procedural Guideline 8.2 Urine Testing
• Skill 8.2 Testing for Gastrointestinal Alterations — Gastroccult Test, Stool Specimen, and Hemoccult Test
• Skill 8.3 Collecting Specimens from the Nose and Throat
• Skill 8.4 Collecting a Sputum Specimens
• Skill 8.5 Obtaining Wound Drainage Specimens
• Skill 8.6 Blood Glucose Monitoring
• Skill 8.7 Performing Venipuncture
Chapter 9: Diagnostic Procedures
• Skill 9.1 Contrast Media Studies: Ateriogram (Angiogram), Cardiac Catheterization, Intravenous Pyelogram
• Skill 9.2 Care of Patients Undergoing Aspirations — Bone Marrow, Lumbar Puncture, Paracentesis, and Thoracentesis
• Skill 9.3 Care of Patients Undergoing Bronchoscopy
• Skill 9.4 Care of Patients Undergoing Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
• Skill 9.5 Obtaining an Electrocardiogram
Unit 3: Basic Human Needs
Chapter 10: Bathing and Personal Hygiene
• Skill 10.1 Complete Bathing
• Procedural Guideline 10.1 Perineal Care
• Procedural Guideline 10.3 Oral Care
• Procedural Guideline 10.4 Care of Dentures
• Procedural Guideline 10.5 Hair Care – Combing, Shampooing, Shaving
• Procedural Guideline 10.6 Nail & Foot Care
• Procedural Guideline 10.6 Bed Making – Occupied
• Procedural Guideline 10.7 Bed Making – Unoccupied and Surgical Bed
Chapter 11: Care of the Eye and Ear
• Skill 11.1 Eye Irrigation
• Procedural Guideline 11.1 Eye Care for the Comatose Patient
• Skill 11.2 Ear Irrigation
• Skill 11. 3 Caring for a Hearing Aid
Chapter 12: Promoting Nutrition
• Skill 12.1 Feeding Dependent Patients
• Skill 12.2 Aspiration Precautions
• Skill 12.3 Insertion and Removal of a Small-Bore Feeding Tube
• Skill 12.4 Verifying Placement & Irrigating a Feeding Tube
• Skill 12.5 Administering Tube Feedings for Nasogastric, Gastrostomy, and Jejunostomy Tubes
• Procedural Guideline 12.1 Site Care of Enteral Feeding Tubes
Chapter 13: Pain Management
• Skill 13.1 Nonpharmacological Pain Management
• Procedural Guideline 13.1 Relaxation and Guided Imagery
• Skill 13.2 Pharmacologic Pain Management
• Skill 13.3 Patient-Controlled Analgesia
• Skill 13.4 Epidural Analgesia
• Skill 13.5 Local Anesthetics Infusion Pump for Analgesia
• Skill 13-6 Moist and Dry Heat
• Skill 13-7 Cold Application
Chapter 14: Promoting Oxygenation
• Skill 14.1 Oxygen Administration
• Skill 14.2 Airway Management: Noninvasive Interventions
• Procedural Guideline 14.1 Use of a Peak Flow-Meter
• Skill 14.3 Chest Physiotherapy
• Skill 14.4 Airway Management: Suctioning
• Skill 14.5 Airway Management: Endotracheal Tube and Tracheostomy Care
• Skill 14.6 Managing Closed Chest Drainage Systems
Unit 4: Activity and Mobility
Chapter 15: Safe Patient Handling
• Skill 15.1 Transfer Techniques
• Skill 15.2 Moving & Positioning Patients in Bed
• Procedural Guideline 15.1 Wheelchair Transfer Techniques
Chapter 16: Exercise & Mobility
• Procedural Guideline 16.1 Range of Motion
• Procedural Guideline 16.2 Applying Elastic Stockings and Sequential Compression Device
• Skill 16.1 Assisting with Ambulation
• Skill 16.2 Teaching Use of Canes, Crutches, Walkers
Chapter 17: Traction, Cast Care, and Immobilization Devices
• Skill 17.1 Assisting with Cast Application and Removal
• Skill 17-2 Care of the Patient in Skin Traction
• Skill 17.3 Care of the Patient in Skeletal Traction and Pin Site Care
• Skill 17.3 Care of the Patient with an Immobilization Device
Unit 5: Promoting Elimination
Chapter 18: Urinary Elimination
• Procedural Guideline 18.1 Assisting with Use of a Urinal
• Skill 18.1 Applying a Condom Catheter
• Procedural Guideline 18.2 Bladder Scan
• Skill 18.2 Insertion of a Straight or Indwelling Catheter
• Skill 18.3 Removal of Indwelling Catheter
• Procedural Guideline 18.3 Care of Indwelling Catheter
• Skill 18.4 Suprapubic Catheterization
• Skill 18.5 Performing Catheter Irrigation
Chapter 19: Bowel Elimination
• Procedural Guideline 19.1 Providing a Bedpan
• Skill 19.1 Removing Fecal Impaction
• Skill 19.2 Administering an Enema
• Skill 19.3 Insertion, Maintenance, and Removal of a Nasogastric Tube for Decompression
Chapter 20: Ostomy Care
• Skill 20.1 Pouching a Bowel Diversion
• Skill 20.2 Pouching an Incontinent Urostomy
• Skill 20.3 Catheterizing a Urinary Diversion NEW!
Unit 6: Medication Administration
Chapter 21: Preparation for Safe Medication Administration
• Patient-Centered Care
• Safety
• Pharmacokinetics and Drug Action
• Administering Medications
• Evidence-Based Practice
• Distribution Systems
• Medication-Administration Records
• The Six Rights of Medication Administration
• Systems of Measurement
• Nursing Process
• Patient and Family Teaching
• Special Handling of Controlled Substances
Chapter 22: Nonparenteral Medications
• Skill 22.1 Administering Oral Medications
• Skill 22.2 Administering Medications Through a Feeding Tube
• Skill 22.3 Applying Topical Medications to the Skin
• Skill 22.4 Administering Eye and Ear Medications
• Skill 22.5 Using Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDI)
• Skill 22.6 Using Small-Volume Nebulizers
• Procedural Guideline 22.1 Administering Vaginal Medications
• Procedural Guideline 22.2 Administering Rectal Medications
Chapter 23: Parenteral Medications
• Skill 23.1 Preparing Injections — Vial and Ampule
• Procedural Guideline 23.1 Mixing Parenteral Medications in One Syringe
• Skill 23.2 Subcutaneous Injections
• Skill 23.3 Intramuscular Injections
• Skill 23.4 Intradermal Injections
• Skill 23.5 Administering Medications Intravenous Bolus
• Skill 23.6 Administering Intravenous Piggyback, Intermittent Infusion Sets, and Mini-IV Pump
• Skill 23.7 Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion
Unit 7: Dressings and Wound Care
Chapter 24: Wound Care and Irrigation
• Procedural Guideline 24.1 Performing a Wound Assessment
• Skill 24.1 Performing Wound Irrigation
• Skill 24.2 Managing Wound Drainage Evacuation
• Skill 24.3 Removing Sutures and Staples
• Skill 24.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Chapter 25: Pressure Ulcers
• Skill 25.1 Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment and Prevention Strategies
• Skill 25.2 Treatment of Pressure Ulcers and Wound Management
• Procedural Guideline 25.1 Selection of Pressure- Redistribution Support Surface
Chapter 26: Dressings Bandages and Binders
• Skill 26.1 Applying a Gauze Dressing (Dry and Moist-to-Dry)
• Skill 26.2 Applying a Pressure Bandage
• Procedural Guideline 26.1 Applying a Transparent Dressing
• Skill 26.3 Applying a Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Absorption Dressing
• Procedural Guideline 26.2 Applying Gauze and Elastic Bandages
• Procedural Guideline 26.3 Applying a Binder
Unit 8: Complex Nursing Interventions
Chapter 27: Intravenous Therapy
• Skill 27.1 Insertion of a Peripheral-Short Intravenous Device
• Skill 27.2 Regulating Intravenous Infusion Flow Rate
• Skill 27.3 Maintenance of Intravenous Site
• Procedural Guideline 27.1 Discontinuing Peripheral Intravenous Access
• Skill 27.4 Managing Central Venous Access Devices
• Skill 27.5 Administration of Parenteral Nutrition
• Skill 27.6 Transfusions of Blood Products
Chapter 28: Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Care
• Skill 28.1 Preoperative Assessment
• Skill 28.2 Preoperative Teaching
• Skill 28.3 Physical Preparation for Surgery
• Skill 28.4 Managing the Patient Receiving Moderate Sedation
• Skill 28.5 Providing Immediate Anesthesia Recovery in the Postanesthesia Care Unit
• Skill 28.6 Providing Early Postoperative and Convalescent Phase Recovery
Chapter 29: Emergency Measures for Life Support in the Hospital Setting
• Skill 29.1 Inserting an Oropharyngeal Airway
• Skill 29.2 Using an Automated External Defibrillator
• Skill 29.3 Code Management
Unit 9: Supportive Nursing Interventions
Chapter 30: Palliative Care
• Skill 30.1 Supporting Patients and Families in Grief
• Skill 30.2 Care of the Dying Patient
• Skill 30.3 Care of the Body after Death
Chapter 31: Home Care Safety
• Skill 31.1 Home Health Safety and Assessment
• Skill 31.2 Adapting the Home Setting for Clients with Cognitive Deficits
• Skill 31.3 Medication and Medical Device Safety
Appendixes:
A: Answer key to end-of-chapter exercises
B: Abbreviations and Equivalents
C: References
Additional skills and procedures available on Evolve [with checklists]:
• Administering Nasal Medications
• Placing a Patient on a Support Surface
Details
- No. of pages:
- 888
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 3rd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323187947
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241151
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241205
About the Author
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Wendy Ostendorf
Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Affiliations and Expertise
Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania