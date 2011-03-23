Nursing Interventions & Clinical Skills
5th Edition
Description
With its new condensed format, completely reorganized and updated content, respected author team, and new lower price, Perry and Potter's Nursing Interventions and Clinical Skills, 5th Edition is your all-around best choice for learning the skills and techniques you'll use every day in practice. Covering 181 skills, this highly accessible manual conveniently groups all related skills together, so you can find information quickly. The companion Evolve website features 50 video clips, skills checklists, and much more, ensuring your successful mastery of each skill.
Key Features
- Contains 180 skills and techniques (basic, intermediate, and advanced) you'll use every day in practice.
- Presents every skill in a logical, consistent format: Assessment, Planning, Implementation, Evaluation -- improving the quality of patient care.
- Pairs each step with an appropriate rationale, helping you understand and remember why specific techniques are used.
- Features Safety Alerts that highlight unusual risks inherent in the next step of the skill, helping you plan ahead at each step of nursing care.
- Uses a Glove icon as a reminder to don clean gloves before proceeding to the next step of the skill, improving patient safety.
- Guides you in Delegation and Collaboration, explaining when to delegate a skill to assistive personnel, and indicating what key information must be shared.
- Highlights Special Considerations such as information unique to pediatric or geriatric patients, to raise awareness of additional risks you may face when caring for a diverse patient population.
- Provides sample documentation of nurses notes so that you can learn to communicate effectively to the patient care team.
- Contains multimedia resources such as video clips, skills performance checklists, interactive exercises, and more, all easily available to you on the companion Evolve website at no additional cost.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Quality and Safety in Nursing Practice
Chapter 1: Using Evidence in Nursing Practice NEW!
Chapter 2: Communication & Collaboration
- Skill 2.1 Establishing the Nurse-Client Relationship
- Skill 2.2 Interviewing
- Skill 2.3 Communications with Anxious, Angry, Depressed Patients, and Cognitively Impaired Patients
- Skill 2.4 Interprofessional Conflict Resolution NEW!
- Procedural Guideline 2.1 Hand-Off Communications NEW!
- Procedural Guideline 2.2 S-BAR Communication NEW!
Chapter 3: Documentation and Informatics
- Procedure Guideline 3.1 Documenting Nurses' Progress Notes
- Procedural Guideline 3.2 Using an Electronic Medical Record NEW!
- Procedural Guideline 3.3 Writing an Occurrence Report
Chapter 4: Patient Safety & Quality Improvement
- Procedural Guideline 4.1 Medical Error Reduction NEW!
- Skill 4.1 Fall Prevention
- Skill 4.2 Designing a Restraint Free Environment
- Skill 4.3 Applying Physical Restraints
- Skill 4.4 Seizure Precautions
- Skill 4.5 Fire, Electrical, and Radiation Safety
- Procedural Guideline 4.2 Conducting a Root Cause Analysis NEW!
Chapter 5: Infection Control
- Procedural Guideline 5.1 Medical Asepsis Principles NEW!
- Procedural Guideline 5.2 Surgical Asepsis Principles NEW!
- Skill 5.1 Hand Hygiene
- Skill 5.2 Applying Personal Protective Equipment
- Skill 5.3 Caring for Patients under Isolation Precautions
- Procedural Guideline 5.3 Special Tuberculosis Precautions
- Skill 5.4 Preparing & Maintaining a Sterile Field
- Skill 5.6 Applying Sterile Gloves
Unit 2: Patient Assessment Skills
Chapter 6: Vital Signs
- Skill 6.1 Measuring Body Temperature
- Skill 6.2 Assessing Pulse: Apical
- Skill 6.3 Assessing Pulse: Radial
- Procedural Guideline 6.1 Assessing Pulse: Apical Radial
- Skill 6.4 Assessing Respirations
- Skill 6.5 Assessing Blood Pressure
- Procedural Guideline 6.2 Assessing Blood Pressure Electronically
Chapter 7: Health Assessment
- Skill 7.1 General Survey
- Procedural Guideline 7.1 Monitoring Intake and Output
- Skill 7.2 Assessing the Head and Neck
- Skill 7.3 Assessing the Thorax and Lungs
- Skill 7.4 Cardiovascular Assessment
- Skill 7.5 Assessing the Abdomen
- Skill 7.6 Assessing the Genitalia and Rectum NEW!
- Skill 7.7 Musculoskeletal and Neurological Assessment
Chapter 8: Specimen Collection
- Skill 8.1 Urine Specimen Collection
- Procedural Guideline 8.1 Collecting a Timed Urine Specimen
- Procedural Guideline 8.2 Urine Testing
- Skill 8.2 Testing for Gastrointestinal Alterations--Gastroccult Test, Stool Specimen, and Hemoccult Test
- Skill 8.3 Collecting Specimens from the Nose and Throat
- Skill 8.4 Collecting a Sputum Specimens
- Skill 8.5 Obtaining Wound Drainage Specimens
- Skill 8.6 Blood Glucose Monitoring
- Skill 8.7 Performing Venipuncture
Chapter 9: Diagnostic Procedures
- Skill 9.1 Contrast Media Studies
- Skill 9.2 Care of Patients Undergoing Aspirations--Bone Marrow, Lumbar Puncture, Paracentesis, and Thoracentesis
- Skill 9.3 Care of Patients Undergoing Bronchoscopy
- Skill 9.4 Care of Patients Undergoing Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- Skill 9.5 Obtaining an Electrocardiogram
Unit 3: Basic Human Needs
Chapter 10: Bathing and Personal Hygiene
- Skill 10.1 Complete Bathing
- Procedural Guideline 10.1 Perineal Care
- Procedural Guideline 10.2 Use of the Disposable Bag Bath
- Procedural Guideline 10.3 Oral Care for Debilitated Patient
- Procedural Guideline 10.4 Care of Dentures
- Procedural Guideline 10.5 Hair Care--Combing, Shampooing, Shaving
- Procedural Guideline 10.6 Nail & Foot Care
- Procedural Guideline 10.6 Bed Making --Unoccupied
- Procedural Guideline 10.7 Bed Making--Occupied
Chapter 11: Care of the Eye and Ear
- Skill 11.1 Eye Irrigation
- Procedural Guideline 11.1 Eye Care for the Comatose Patient NEW!
- Procedural Guideline 11.2 Caring for an Artificial Eye
- Skill 11.2 Ear Irrigation
- Skill 11. 3 Caring for a Hearing Aid
Chapter 12: Promoting Nutrition
- Skill 12.1 Feeding Dependent Patients
- Skill 12.2 Aspiration Precautions
- Skill 12.3 Insertion and Removal of a Small-Bore Feeding Tube
- Skill 12.4 Verifying Placement & Irrigating a Feeding Tube
- Skill 12.5 Administering Tube Feedings for Nasogastric, Gastrostomy, and Jejunostomy Tubes
- Procedural Guideline 12.1 Site Care of Enteral Feeding Tubes NEW!
Chapter 13: Pain Management
- Skill 13.1 Nonpharmacological Pain Management
- Procedural Guideline 13.1 Relaxation and Guided Imagery
- Skill 13.2 Pharmacologic Pain Management
- Skill 13.3 Patient-Controlled Analgesia
- Skill 13.4 Epidural Analgesia
- Skill 13.5 Local Anesthetics Infusion Pump for Analgesia
Chapter 14: Promoting Oxygenation
- Skill 14.1 Oxygen Administration
- Skill 14.2 Airway Management: Noninvasive Interventions
- Procedural Guideline 14.1 Use of a Peak Flow-Meter
- Skill 14.3 Chest Physiotherapy
- Skill 14.4 Airway Management: Suctioning
- Skill 14.5 Airway Management: Endotracheal Tube and Tracheostomy Care
- Skill 14.6 Managing Closed Chest Drainage Systems
Unit 4: Activity and Mobility
Chapter 15: Safe Patient Handling
- Skill 15.1 Using Safe and Effective Transfer Techniques
- Skill 15.2 Moving & Positioning Patients in Bed
- Skill 15.3 Assisting in the Use of a Wheelchair
Chapter 16: Exercise & Mobility
- Procedural Guideline 16.1 Range of Motion
- Skill 16.1 Continuous Passive Motion
- Procedural Guideline 7.2 Applying Elastic Stockings and Sequential Compression Device
- Skill 16.2 Assisting with Ambulation
- Skill 16.3 Teaching Use of Canes, Crutches, Walkers
Chapter 17: Support Surfaces and Special Beds
- Skill 17.1 Selection of Pressure-Reducing Surfaces NEW!
- Skill 17.2 Placing a Patient on a Support Surface
- Skill 17.3 Placing a Patient on an Air-Suspension Bed
- Skill 17.4 Placing a Patient on an Air-Fluidized Bed
- Skill 17.5 Placing a Patient on a Bariatric Bed
- Skill 17.6 Placing a Patient on a Rotokinetic Bed
Chapter 18: Traction, Cast Care, and Immobilization Devices
- Skill 18.1 Care of the Client in Skin Traction
- Skill 18.2 Care of the Client in Skeletal Traction and Pin Site Care
- Skill 18.3 Care of the Client During Cast Application
- Procedural Guideline 18.1 Care of the Client During Cast Removal
- Skill 18.4 Care of the Client with an Immobilization Device--Brace, Splint, or Sling
Unit 5: Promoting Elimination
Chapter 19: Urinary Elimination
- Procedural Guideline 19.1 Assisting with Use of a Urinal
- Skill 19.1 Applying a Condom Catheter
- Procedural Guideline 19.2 Bladder Scan (cross reference to Skill 19.2)
- Skill 19.2 Insertion of a Straight or Indwelling Catheter (cross reference to PG 19.2)
- Skill 19.3 Removal of Indwelling Catheter
- Procedural Guideline 19.3 Care of Indwelling Catheter
- Skill 19.4 Suprapubic Catheterization
- Skill 19.5 Performing Catheter Irrigation
- Procedural Guideline 19.4 Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis
Chapter 20: Bowel Elimination
- Procedural Guideline 20.1 Providing a Bedpan
- Skill 20.1 Removing Fecal Impaction
- Skill 20.2 Administering an Enema
- Skill 20.3 Insertion, Maintenance, and Removal of a Nasogastric Tube for Decompression
Chapter 21: Ostomy Care
- Skill 21.1 Pouching a Bowel Diversion
- Skill 21.2 Pouching an Incontinent Urostomy
- Skill 21.3 Catheterizing a Urinary Diversion NEW!
Unit 6: Medication Administration
Chapter 22: Preparation for Safe Medication Administration
Chapter 23: Nonparenteral Medications
- Skill 23.1 Administering Oral Medications
- Skill 23.2 Administering Medications Through a Feeding Tube
- Skill 23.3 Applying Topical Medications to the Skin
- Procedural Guideline 23.1 Administering Nasal Medications NEW!
- Skill 23.4 Administering Eye Medications
- Skill 23.5 Administering Ear Medications
- Skill 23.6 Using Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDI)
- Procedural Guideline 23.2 Using Dry Powder Inhaled Medications
- Skill 23.7 Using Small-Volume Nebulizers
- Procedural Guideline 23.3 Administering Rectal Medications
- Procedural Guideline 23.4 Administering Vaginal Medications
Chapter 24: Parenteral Medications
- Skill 24.1 Preparing Injections--Vial, Ampule, Dry Powder and Cartridge
- Procedural Guideline 24.1 Mixing Medications from Vials
- Skill 24.2 Subcutaneous Injections
- Skill 24.3 Intramuscular Injections
- Skill 24.4 Intradermal Injections
- Skill 24.5 Adding Medications to IV Fluid Containers
- Skill 24.6 Administering Intravenous Piggyback, Intermittent Infusion Sets, and Mini-IV Pump
- Skill 24.7 Administering Medications Intravenous Bolus
- Skill 24.8 Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion
Unit 7: Dressings and Wound Care
Chapter 25: Wound Care and Irrigation
- Procedural Guideline 25.1 Performing a Wound Assessment NEW!
- Skill 25.1 Performing Irrigation NEW!
- Skill 25.2 Managing Drainage Evacuation
- Skill 25.3 Removing Sutures and Staples
- Skill 25.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Chapter 26: Pressure Ulcers
- Skill 26.1 Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment and Prevention Strategies
- Skill 26.2 Treatment of Pressure Ulcers and Wound Management
Chapter 27: Dressings Bandages and Binders
- Skill 27.1 Applying a Dressing (Dry and Moist-to-Dry)
- Skill 27.2 Applying a Pressure Bandage
- Procedural Guideline 27.1 Applying a Transparent Dressing
- Skill 27.3 Applying a Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Absorption Dressing
- Procedural Guideline 27.2 Applying Gauze and Elastic Bandages
- Procedural Guideline 27.3 Applying an Abdominal and Breast Binder
Chapter 28: Therapeutic Use of Heat and Cold
- Skill 28.1 Moist Heat
- Skill 28.2 Dry Heat
- Skill 28.3 Cold Applications
Unit 8: Complex Nursing Interventions
Chapter 29: Intravenous Therapy
- Skill 29.1 Insertion of a Peripheral Intravenous Device
- Skill 29.2 Regulating Infusion Flow Rate
- Skill 29.3 Maintenance of Intravenous Site
- Procedural Guideline 29.1 Discontinuing Peripheral Intravenous Access
- Skill 29.4 Care of Patients with Central Venous Access Devices
- Skill 29.5 Administration of Parenteral Nutrition
- Skill 29.6 Transfusions of Blood Products
Chapter 30: Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Care
- Skill 30.1 Preoperative Assessment
- Skill 30.2 Preoperative Teaching
- Skill 30.3 Physical Preparation for Surgery
- Skill 30.4 Managing the Patient Receiving Moderate Sedation
- Skill 30.5 Providing Immediate Anesthesia Recovery in the Postanesthesia Care Unit
- Skill 30.6 Providing Early Postoperative and Convalescent Phase Recovery
Chapter 31 Emergency Measures for Life Support in the Hospital Setting
- Skill 31.1 Inserting an Oropharyngeal Airway
- Skill 31.2 Using an AED
- Skill 31.3 Code Management
Unit 9: Supportive Nursing Interventions
Chapter 32: Palliative Care
- Skill 32.1 Supporting Patients and Families in Grief
- Skill 32.2 Care of the Dying Client
- Skill 32.3 Care of the Body after Death
Chapter 33: Home Care Safety
- Skill 33.1 Home Health Safety and Assessment
- Skill 33.2 Adapting the Home Setting for Clients with Cognitive Deficits
- Skill 33.3 Medication and Medical Device Safety
Appendices
A: Answer key to end-of-chapter exercises
B: Abbreviations and Equivalents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 23rd March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168717
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085540
About the Author
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Martha Elkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Educator for Associate Degree Nursing, Private Practice Lactation Consultant, Mother Care of Maine, Comprehensive Breastfeeding Services, Sumner, ME; Formerly, Lactation Counselor, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway, ME