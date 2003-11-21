Nursing Illuminations
1st Edition
A Book of Days
Authors: Patricia van Betten Melisa Moriarty
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323025843
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st November 2003
Page Count: 800
Description
Ideal for gift-giving or personal use, this inspirational daily reader is designed to help nurses reflect on the magnificent aspects of their profession. Depicting the similarities and bonds of nurses from the past and present through their causes, struggles, and accomplishments, this unique companion describes the contributions of 366 nurses and addresses the history of nursing, as well as the contemporary issues that nurses are facing today.
Key Features
- Stories of hope are offered to inspire nurses — despite the challenges they face because of the nursing shortage and demands on the health care system.
- Formatted as a daily reader, it provides a look into the life of a nurse for every day of the year.
- Each daily entry includes:
- Quotes that provide an opportunity for reflection about nursing leadership and scholarship.
- Descriptions that provide a "snap shot" of each nurse's contributions.
- A Biography with information about each nurse's background, education, achievements, and honors.
About the Author
Patricia van Betten
Affiliations and Expertise
Blue Diamond, NV
Melisa Moriarty
Affiliations and Expertise
San Diego, CA
