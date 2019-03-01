Nursing Diagnosis Handbook

Section I. Nursing Diagnosis, the Nursing Process and Evidence Based Nursing

An explanation of how to make a nursing diagnosis and plan care using the nursing process and evidence based nursing.

Section II Guide to Nursing Diagnoses

Includes suggested nursing diagnoses and page references for over 1300 client symptoms, medical and psychiatric diagnoses, diagnostic procedures, surgical interventions, and clinical states.

Section III Guide to Planning Care

The definition, defining characteristics, risk factors, related factors, suggested NOC outcomes, client outcomes, suggested NIC interventions, interventions with rationales, geriatric interventions (when appropriate), home care interventions, culturally competent nursing interventions where appropriate, client/family teaching and World Wide Web sites (when available) for client education for each alphabetized nursing diagnosis. Also includes a pain assessment guide and equianalgesic chart.

Appendixes

A: Nursing Diagnoses Arranged by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

B: Nursing Diagnoses Arranged by Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns

C: Motivational Interviewing for Nurses

D: Wellness-Oriented Diagnostic Categories

E. Nursing Care Plans for Hearing Loss and Vision Loss