Nursing Diagnosis Handbook
12th Edition
An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning Care
Description
Get nursing care plans right! Ackley’s Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning Care, 12th Edition helps practicing nurses and nursing students select appropriate nursing diagnoses and write care plans with ease and confidence. This convenient handbook shows you how to correlate nursing diagnoses with known information about clients on the basis of assessment findings, established medical or psychiatric diagnoses, and the current treatment plan. Extensively revised and updated with the new 2018-2020 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses, it integrates the NIC and NOC taxonomies, evidence-based nursing interventions, and adult, pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, safety, and client/family teaching and discharge planning considerations to guide your students in creating unique, individualized care plans.
Key Features
- Step-by-step instructions shows you how to use the Guide to Nursing Diagnoses and Guide to Planning Care sections to create a unique, individualized plan of care.
- UNIQUE! Provides care plans for every NANDA-I approved nursing diagnosis
- Promotes evidence-based interventions and rationales by including recent or classic research that supports the use of each intervention.
- Presents examples of and suggested NIC interventions and NOC outcomes in each care plan.
- 150 NCLEX exam-style review questions are available on Evolve.
- Easy-to-follow sections I and II guide you through the nursing process and selection of appropriate nursing
- Appendixes provide you with valuable information in an easy-to-access location.
- Clear, concise interventions are usually only a sentence or two long and use no more than two references.
- Safety content emphasizes what must be considered to provide safe patient care.
- Classic evidence-based references promote evidence-based interventions and rationales.
- List of Nursing Diagnosis Index on inside front cover of book for quick reference.
- Alphabetical thumb tabs allow quick access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses.
Table of Contents
Section I. Nursing Diagnosis, the Nursing Process and Evidence Based Nursing
An explanation of how to make a nursing diagnosis and plan care using the nursing process and evidence based nursing.
Section II Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
Includes suggested nursing diagnoses and page references for over 1300 client symptoms, medical and psychiatric diagnoses, diagnostic procedures, surgical interventions, and clinical states.
Section III Guide to Planning Care
The definition, defining characteristics, risk factors, related factors, suggested NOC outcomes, client outcomes, suggested NIC interventions, interventions with rationales, geriatric interventions (when appropriate), home care interventions, culturally competent nursing interventions where appropriate, client/family teaching and World Wide Web sites (when available) for client education for each alphabetized nursing diagnosis. Also includes a pain assessment guide and equianalgesic chart.
Appendixes
A: Nursing Diagnoses Arranged by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
B: Nursing Diagnoses Arranged by Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns
C: Motivational Interviewing for Nurses
D: Wellness-Oriented Diagnostic Categories
E. Nursing Care Plans for Hearing Loss and Vision Loss
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1025
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323551120
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610940
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610933
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610957
About the Author
Betty Ackley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI
Gail Ladwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI
Mary Beth Flynn Makic
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Nurse Specialist/Educator, Assistant Professor, Adjoint, University of Colorado Hospital and University of Colorado at Denver, College of Nursing, Aurora, CO