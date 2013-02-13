The 10th edition of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook makes formulating nursing diagnoses and creating individualized care plans a breeze. Updated with the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses, this convenient reference shows you how to build customized care plans in three easy steps: assess, diagnose, plan. Authors Elizabeth Ackley and Gail Ladwig use Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC) and Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC) to guide you in creating care plans that include desired outcomes, interventions, patient teaching, and evidence-based rationales.