Nursing Diagnosis Handbook
10th Edition
An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning Care
Description
The 10th edition of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook makes formulating nursing diagnoses and creating individualized care plans a breeze. Updated with the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses, this convenient reference shows you how to build customized care plans in three easy steps: assess, diagnose, plan. Authors Elizabeth Ackley and Gail Ladwig use Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC) and Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC) to guide you in creating care plans that include desired outcomes, interventions, patient teaching, and evidence-based rationales.
Key Features
- Unique! Care Plan Constructor on the companion Evolve website offers hands-on practice creating customized plans of care.
- Alphabetical thumb tabs allow quick access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses.
- Suggested NIC interventions and NOC outcomes in each care plan.
- Recent and classic research examples promote evidence-based interventions and rationales.
Table of Contents
Section I: Nursing Diagnosis, the Nursing Process and Evidence Based Nursing
- An explanation of how to make a nursing diagnosis and plan care using the nursing process and evidence based nursing.
Section II: Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
- Includes suggested nursing diagnoses and page references for over 1300 client symptoms, medical and psychiatric diagnoses, diagnostic procedures, surgical interventions, and clinical states.
Section III: Guide to Planning Care
- Definitions, defining characteristics, risk factors, related factors, suggested NOC outcomes, client outcomes, suggested NIC interventions, interventions with rationales for each alphabetized nursing diagnosis where appropriate: client/family teaching and discharge planning, geriatric, home care, multicultural, pediatric and safety.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 13th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089227
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188388
About the Author
Betty Ackley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI
Gail Ladwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI