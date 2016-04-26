Nursing Delegation and Management of Patient Care
2nd Edition
Description
With a strong focus on the key areas included on the NCLEX-RN Exam’s "management of care" section, Nursing Delegation and Management of Patient Care, 2nd Edition prepares you to successfully prioritize, assign, and delegate nursing care to other members of the health care team. It provides the latest information on the roles and responsibilities of the staff nurse related to the management of patient care, the core competencies required of the nurse caring for patients, as well as a wide range of leadership and management concepts nurses need to confidently manage patients within a hospital unit. This new edition is organized according to the new 2014 Magnet Standards of Practice to help you learn the skills and competencies magnet status hospitals require when hiring nurses.
Key Features
- Learning objectives, key terms, critical thinking case scenarios, and application exercises in each chapter provide you with plenty of opportunities for review.
- A trusted author team with years of teaching experience in nursing leadership and management introduce current content related to the management of patient care in today’s health care setting.
Table of Contents
Section 1: TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP
1. Leadership and Management
2. Organizational Structure of Health Care
3. Strategic Management and Planning
4. Financial Management in Health Care
5. Health Care Regulatory and Certifying Agencies
Section 2: STRUCTURAL EMPOWERMENT
6. Organizational Decision Making and Shared Governance
7. Professional Decision Making and Advocacy
8. Communication in the Work Environment
9. Personnel Policies and Programs in the Workplace
Section 3: EXEMPLARY PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE
10. Professional Development
11. Professional Practice and Care Delivery Models and Emerging Practice Models
12. Staffing and Scheduling
13. Delegation of Nursing Tasks
14. Providing Competent Staff
15. Group Management for Effective Outcomes
16. Hospital Information Systems
Section 4: NEW KNOWLEDGE, INNOVATIONS, AND IMPROVEMENTS
18. Improving Organizational Performance
19. Evidence-Based Practice
20. Monitoring Outcomes and the Use of Data for Improvement
Section 5: CONGRATULATIONS
21. The Immediate Future: Job Interviewing, NCLEX, and Continuing Education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 26th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321150
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321112
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323321099
About the Author
Kathleen Motacki
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Faculty, Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, USA
Kathleen Burke
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean of Nursing, School of Nursing, Ramapo College, Mahwah, NJ, USA