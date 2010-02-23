Nursing Delegation and Management of Patient Care
1st Edition
Description
This dynamic resource is your guide to the latest information on the roles and responsibilities of the manager of patient care, core competencies required of nurses caring for patients, and a wide range of management concepts that nurses need to know before entering practice. With an emphasis on patient safety and evidence-based practice, it provides complete coverage of patient care management, leadership, information management, organizational planning, and human resources.
Key Features
- Organized around the five major functional groups within health care organizations that nurses handle or frequently interact with — patient care management, leadership, information management, organizational planning, and human resources.
- Important content on the environment of care examines hospital safety and security issues including emergency codes, Safe Patient Handling and Movement and Materials Safety Data Sheets (MSDS).
- Evidence-Based boxes summarize current research and best practices for topics throughout the textbook.
- Clinical Corner boxes discuss practice process improvements made by nurses, including safe, effective practices used at their institutions and how they improve patient care.
- NCLEX® examination-style review questions at the end of each chapter offer valuable review and exam preparation.
Table of Contents
Section I: Patient Care Management
- Introduction to Patient Care Management
- Communication in the Work Environment for the Management and Coordination of Care
- Assigning and Delegating Patient Care Activities
- Evidence-Based Practice
- Management of the Environment of Care
- Healthcare
- Healthcare Regulatory and Certifying Agencies
- Ethical Issues in Patient Care
- Developing Management Skills
- Improving Organizational Performance
- Information Systems
- Use of Data for Improvement
- Strategic Planning
- Financial Planning
- Management of Human Resources
- Providing Competent Staff
- Workplace Safety
- Legal Issues in the Workplace
- Staffing and Scheduling
- Supervising and Evaluating the Work of Others
- Your Immediate Future
Section II: Leadership
Section III: Information Management
Section IV: Organizational Planning
Section V: Human Resources
Section VI: Congratulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 23rd February 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323064064
About the Author
Kathleen Motacki
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Faculty, Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, USA
Kathleen Motacki
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Faculty, Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, USA
Kathleen Burke
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean of Nursing, School of Nursing, Ramapo College, Mahwah, NJ, USA
Kathleen Burke
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean of Nursing, School of Nursing, Ramapo College, Mahwah, NJ, USA