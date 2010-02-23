Nursing Delegation and Management of Patient Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323053068, 9780323266918

Nursing Delegation and Management of Patient Care

1st Edition

Authors: Kathleen Motacki Kathleen Motacki Kathleen Burke Kathleen Burke
eBook ISBN: 9780323266918
eBook ISBN: 9780323064064
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd February 2010
Page Count: 528
Description

This dynamic resource is your guide to the latest information on the roles and responsibilities of the manager of patient care, core competencies required of nurses caring for patients, and a wide range of management concepts that nurses need to know before entering practice. With an emphasis on patient safety and evidence-based practice, it provides complete coverage of patient care management, leadership, information management, organizational planning, and human resources.

Key Features

  • Organized around the five major functional groups within health care organizations that nurses handle or frequently interact with — patient care management, leadership, information management, organizational planning, and human resources.
  • Important content on the environment of care examines hospital safety and security issues including emergency codes, Safe Patient Handling and Movement and Materials Safety Data Sheets (MSDS).
  • Evidence-Based boxes summarize current research and best practices for topics throughout the textbook.
  • Clinical Corner boxes discuss practice process improvements made by nurses, including safe, effective practices used at their institutions and how they improve patient care.
  • NCLEX® examination-style review questions at the end of each chapter offer valuable review and exam preparation.

Table of Contents

Section I: Patient Care Management

  1. Introduction to Patient Care Management

  2. Communication in the Work Environment for the Management and Coordination of Care

  3. Assigning and Delegating Patient Care Activities

  4. Evidence-Based Practice

  5. Management of the Environment of Care

    6. Section II: Leadership

  6. Healthcare

  7. Healthcare Regulatory and Certifying Agencies

  8. Ethical Issues in Patient Care

  9. Developing Management Skills

    10. Section III: Information Management

  10. Improving Organizational Performance

  11. Information Systems

  12. Use of Data for Improvement

    13. Section IV: Organizational Planning

  13. Strategic Planning

  14. Financial Planning

    15. Section V: Human Resources

  15. Management of Human Resources

  16. Providing Competent Staff

  17. Workplace Safety

  18. Legal Issues in the Workplace

  19. Staffing and Scheduling

  20. Supervising and Evaluating the Work of Others

    21. Section VI: Congratulations

  21. Your Immediate Future

About the Author

Kathleen Motacki

Affiliations and Expertise

Nursing Faculty, Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, USA

Kathleen Burke

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean of Nursing, School of Nursing, Ramapo College, Mahwah, NJ, USA

