Nursing Care Plans
9th Edition
Diagnoses, Interventions, and Outcomes
Learn to think like a nurse with the bestselling nursing care planning book on the market! Covering the most common medical-surgical nursing diagnoses and clinical problems seen in adults, Nursing Care Plans: Diagnoses, Interventions, and Outcomes, 9th Edition contains 217 care plans, each reflecting the latest best practice guidelines. This new edition specifically features three new care plans, two expanded care plans, updated content and language reflecting the most current clinical practice and professional standards, enhanced QSEN integration, a new emphasis on interprofessional collaborative practice, an improved page design, and more. It’s everything you need to create and customize effective nursing care plans!
- 217 total care plans provide more care plans than any other book.
- Prioritized care planning guidance internally organizes care plans from "actual" to "risk" diagnoses, from general to specific interventions, and from independent to collaborative/interprofessional interventions, to help you select the most important, priority interventions for your particular patients.
- Introductory chapter explains the components of nursing care plans, NANDA-I nursing diagnoses, the NIC and NOC systems, and how to create nursing care plans.
- Latest NANDA-I taxonomy is integrated throughout to incorporate the very latest NANDA-I nursing diagnoses, related factors, and defining characteristics.
- Latest NIC and NOC labels ensure you are made aware of appropriate interventions and outcomes.
- 70 nursing diagnosis care plans include the most common/important NANDA-I nursing diagnoses, providing the building blocks for you to create your own individualized care plans.
- 150 disorders care plans cover virtually every common medical-surgical condition, organized by body system.
- Health promotion and risk factor management care plans emphasize the importance of preventive care and teaching for self-management.
- Basic nursing concepts care plans focuses on concepts that apply to disorders found in multiple body systems.
- Nursing diagnosis care plan format includes a definition/explanation of the diagnosis, related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, related NOC Outcomes and NIC Interventions, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions.
- Disorders care plan format covers synonyms for the disorder (for ease in cross referencing), a definition, common related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, NOC Outcomes and NIC Interventions, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions for each relevant nursing diagnosis.
- Independent and collaborative/interprofessional interventions are highlighted by special icons that differentiate between independent and collaborative/interprofessional interventions.
- 30 online care plans are hosted on the Evolve companion site in a user-friendly PDF format that allows you to cut-and-paste care plan contents to create customized care plans.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 13th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323428187
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428064
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428101
About the Author
Meg Gulanick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, Loyola University Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Judith Myers
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing, Grand View University, Des Moines, Iowa