Nursing Care Plans
8th Edition
Diagnoses, Interventions, and Outcomes
Description
The bestselling nursing care planning book on the market, Nursing Care Plans: Diagnoses, Interventions, and Outcomes, 8th Edition covers the most common medical-surgical nursing diagnoses and clinical problems seen in adults. It includes 217 care plans, each reflecting the latest evidence and best practice guidelines. NEW to this edition are 13 new care plans and two new chapters including care plans that address health promotion and risk factor management along with basic nursing concepts that apply to multiple body systems. Written by expert nursing educators Meg Gulanick and Judith Myers, this reference functions as two books in one, with 147 disorder-specific and health management nursing care plans and 70 nursing diagnosis care plans to use as starting points in creating individualized care plans.
Key Features
- 217 care plans --- more than in any other nursing care planning book.
- 70 nursing diagnosis care plans include the most common/important NANDA-I nursing diagnoses, providing the building blocks for you to create your own individualized care plans for your own patients.
- 147 disorders and health promotion care plans cover virtually every common medical-surgical condition, organized by body system.
- Prioritized care planning guidance organizes care plans from actual to risk diagnoses, from general to specific interventions, and from independent to collaborative interventions.
- Nursing diagnosis care plans format includes a definition and explanation of the diagnosis, related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, related NOC outcomes and NIC interventions, ongoing assessment, therapeutic interventions, and education/continuity of care.
- Disorders care plans format includes synonyms for the disorder (for easier cross referencing), an explanation of the diagnosis, common related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, NOC outcomes and NIC interventions, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions.
- Icons differentiate independent and collaborative nursing interventions.
- Student resources on the Evolve companion website include 36 of the book’s care plans — 5 nursing diagnosis care plans and 31 disorders care plans.
Table of Contents
- Using Nursing Care Plans to Individualize and Improve Care
- Nursing Diagnosis Care Plans
- Health Promotion and Risk Factor Management Care Plans NEW!
- Basic Nursing Concepts Care Plans NEW!
- Cardiac and Vascular Care Plans
- Pulmonary Care Plans
- Neurological Care Plans
- Gastrointestinal and Digestive Care Plans
- Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Care Plans
- Hematolymphatic, Immunological, and Oncological Care Plans
- Renal and Urinary Tract Care Plans
- Men's Health Care Plans
- Women's Health Care Plans
- Endocrine and Metabolic Care Plans
- Integumentary Care Plans
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 30th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113564
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186919
About the Author
Meg Gulanick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, Loyola University Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Judith Myers
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing, Grand View University, Des Moines, Iowa