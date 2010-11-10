Nursing Care Plans - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323065375, 9780323168519

Nursing Care Plans

7th Edition

Diagnoses, Interventions, and Outcomes

Authors: Meg Gulanick Judith Myers
eBook ISBN: 9780323168519
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th November 2010
Page Count: 1008
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The most comprehensive nursing care planning book available, Nursing Care Plans, 7th Edition features more than 200 care plans covering the most common medical-surgical nursing diagnoses and clinical problems. As in past editions, authors Meg Gulanick and Judith Myers meticulously updated content to ensure it reflects the most current clinical practice and professional standards in nursing, while still retaining the easy-to-use, reader-friendly format that make this book so unique. Functioning as two books in one, it provides you with both a collection of 68 nursing diagnosis care plans to use as starting points for creating individualized care plans and a library of 143 disease-specific care plans for medical-surgical conditions most frequently encountered in nursing practice.

Key Features

  • Includes the most extensive array of care plans found in any nursing care planning book, with 68 nursing diagnosis care plans and 143 disease/disorder/procedure care plans, for a total of 211.
  • An introductory chapter explains essential concepts such as the components of a care plan, NIC and NOC classification systems, and how to create a care plan.
  • Pre-formatted nursing diagnosis care plans include a NANDA definition, a brief explanation of the diagnosis, related NOC outcomes and NIC interventions, related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions.
  • Pre-formatted disorders care plans include synonyms for the disorder (for ease in cross referencing), a clear and succinct definition of the disorder, related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, NIC interventions and NOC outcomes, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions for each relevant nursing diagnosis.
  • Eye-catching icons differentiate between dependent and independent interventions to help you better understand how to function in collaboration with the healthcare team.
  • An Online Care Plan Constructor on the companion Evolve website includes all 68 nursing diagnoses care plans in the text, enabling you to customize care plans for an individual patient. In addition, 25 pre-formatted bonus medical-surgical care plans are provided for viewing online or printing.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Using Nursing Care Plans to Individualize and Improve Care

Section 2: Nursing Diagnosis Care Plans

Activity Intolerance

Ineffective Airway Clearance

Latex Allergy Response

Anxiety

Risk for Aspiration

Disturbed Body Image

Bowel Incontinence

Ineffective Breathing Pattern

Decreased Cardiac Output

Impaired Verbal Communication

Chronic Confusion

Constipation

Compromised Family Coping

Ineffective Coping

Impaired Dentition NEW!

Diarrhea

Disturbed Energy Field NEW!

Risk for Falls

Interrupted Family Processes

Fatigue

Fear

Deficient Fluid Volume

Excess Fluid Volume

Impaired Gas Exchange

Grieving

Complicated Grieving

Health-Seeking Behaviors

Ineffective Health Maintenance

Impaired Home Maintenance

Hopelessness

Hyperthermia

Hypothermia

Readiness for Enhanced Immunizations NEW!

Functional Urinary Incontinence

Reflex Urinary Incontinence

Stress Incontinence

Urge Urinary Incontinence

Risk for Infection

Insomnia

Decreased Intracranial Adaptive Capacity

Deficient Knowledge

Sedentary Lifestyle NEW!

Impaired Memory

Impaired Physical Mobility

Nausea

Noncompliance

Imbalanced Nutrition: Less Than Body Requirements

Imbalanced Nutrition: More Than Body Requirements

Impaired Oral Mucous Membrane

Acute Pain

Chronic Pain

Post-Trauma Syndrome NEW!

Powerlessness

Rape Trauma

Relocation Stress Syndrome NEW!

Self-Care Deficit

Situational Low Self-Esteem

Disturbed Sensory Perception: Auditory

Disturbed Sensory Perception: Visual

Ineffective Sexuality Patterns

Risk for Impaired Skin Integrity

Spiritual Distress

Impaired Swallowing

Ineffective Therapeutic Regimen Management

Impaired Tissue Integrity

Ineffective Tissue Perfusion: Peripheral, Cardiopulmonary, Cerebral

Urinary Retention

Dysfunctional Ventilatory Weaning Response

Section 3: Cardiac and Vascular Care Plans

Acute Coronary Syndromes/Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris, Stable

Aortic Aneurysm, Abdominal

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Coronary Bypass/Valve Surgery: Postoperative Care

Dysrhythmias

Heart Failure, Chronic/Cardiomyopathy

Hypertension

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Pacemaker/Cardioverter-Defibrillator

Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: PTCA, Atherectomy, Stents, Cardiac Catheterization

Peripheral Arterial Bypass: Postoperative Care

Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease, Chronic

Pulmonary Edema, Acute

Pulmonary Hypertension NEW!

Shock, Anaphylactic

Shock, Cardiogenic

Shock, Hypovolemic

Shock, Septic

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Venous Insufficiency, Chronic

Section 4: Pulmonary Care Plans

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Asthma

Chest Trauma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic Fibrosis NEW!

Head & Neck Cancer

Lung Cancer

Mechanical Ventilation

Near-Drowning

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Pneumonia

Pneumothorax with Chest Tube

Pulmonary Thromboembolism

Respiratory Failure, Acute

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Thoracotomy

Tracheostomy

Tuberculosis

Section 5: Neurologic Care Plans

Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome NEW!

Cerebral Artery Aneurysm: Preoperative/Unclipped

Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA)

Craniotomy

Head Trauma

Headache: Migraine, Cluster, Tension, Sinus

Intracranial Infection

Low Back Pain/Herniated Intervertebral Disk

Lyme Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Myasthenia Gravis

Parkinson's Disease

Seizure Activity

Spinal Cord Injury, Risk for Autonomic Dysreflexia

Transient Ischemic Attack/Carotid Endarterectomy

West Nile Virus

Section 6: Gastrointestinal and Digestive Care Plans

Abdominal Surgery

Bowel Diversion Surgery: Colostomy, Illeostomy

Cholecystitis/Cholecystectomy

Cirrhosis

Colorectal Cancer

Enteral Tube Feeding

Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Hemorrhoids/Hemorrhoidectomy

Hepatitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Obesity/Bariatric Surgery

Pancreatitis

Peptic Ulcer Disease NEW!

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Section 7: Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Care Plans

Amputation

Arthroscopy

Fibromyalgia NEW!

Fractures: Extremity and Pelvic

Joint Replacement: Total Hip, Knee, Shoulder

Osteoarthritis

Osteomyelitis

Osteoporosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Traction

Section 8: Hematolymphatic, Immunologic, and Oncologic Care Plans

Anemia

Blood Component Therapy

Cancer Chemotherapy

Cancer Radiation Therapy

Central Venous Access Devices

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Collection

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)

Hemophilia

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Leukemia

Lymphoma: Hodgkin's Disease; Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Neutropenia

Organ Transplant, Solid NEW!

Sickle Cell Disease

Section 9: Renal and Urinary Tract Care Plans

Acute Renal Failure

Glomerulonephritis

Hemodialysis NEW!

Peritoneal Dialysis

Renal Calculi

Renal Failure, Chronic /End-Stage Renal Disease

Urinary Diversion

Urinary Tract Infection

Section 10: Men's Health Care Plans

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

Prostate Cancer

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

Testicular Cancer

Section 11: Women's Health Care Plans

Breast Cancer

Breast Reduction NEW!

Cervical Cancer

Hysterectomy

Menopause

Ovarian Cancer

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

Pelvic Relaxation Disorder NEW!

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Section 12: Endocrine and Metabolic Care Plans

Adrenal Insufficiency (Addison's Disease)

Cushing's Syndrome

Diabetes Mellitus

Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar Nonketotic Syndrome (HHNS)

Diabetes Insipidus

Hyperthyroidism NEW!

Hypothyroidism

Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)

Thyroidectomy

Section 13: Integumentary Care Plans

Burns

Dermatitis

Plastic Surgery for Wound Closure

Pressure Ulcers

Psoriasis NEW!

Shingles

Skin Cancer

Section 14: Psychosocial Care Plans

Affective Disorders: Depression and Bipolar Disorder

Anorexia Nervosa

Bulimia

Death and Dying: End-of-Life Issues

Substance Abuse and Dependence

Suicide

Provided on the companion Evolve website.

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168519

About the Author

Meg Gulanick

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, Loyola University Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Judith Myers

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Nursing, Grand View University, Des Moines, Iowa

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.