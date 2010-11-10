Nursing Care Plans
7th Edition
Diagnoses, Interventions, and Outcomes
Description
The most comprehensive nursing care planning book available, Nursing Care Plans, 7th Edition features more than 200 care plans covering the most common medical-surgical nursing diagnoses and clinical problems. As in past editions, authors Meg Gulanick and Judith Myers meticulously updated content to ensure it reflects the most current clinical practice and professional standards in nursing, while still retaining the easy-to-use, reader-friendly format that make this book so unique. Functioning as two books in one, it provides you with both a collection of 68 nursing diagnosis care plans to use as starting points for creating individualized care plans and a library of 143 disease-specific care plans for medical-surgical conditions most frequently encountered in nursing practice.
Key Features
- Includes the most extensive array of care plans found in any nursing care planning book, with 68 nursing diagnosis care plans and 143 disease/disorder/procedure care plans, for a total of 211.
- An introductory chapter explains essential concepts such as the components of a care plan, NIC and NOC classification systems, and how to create a care plan.
- Pre-formatted nursing diagnosis care plans include a NANDA definition, a brief explanation of the diagnosis, related NOC outcomes and NIC interventions, related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions.
- Pre-formatted disorders care plans include synonyms for the disorder (for ease in cross referencing), a clear and succinct definition of the disorder, related factors, defining characteristics, expected outcomes, NIC interventions and NOC outcomes, ongoing assessment, and therapeutic interventions for each relevant nursing diagnosis.
- Eye-catching icons differentiate between dependent and independent interventions to help you better understand how to function in collaboration with the healthcare team.
- An Online Care Plan Constructor on the companion Evolve website includes all 68 nursing diagnoses care plans in the text, enabling you to customize care plans for an individual patient. In addition, 25 pre-formatted bonus medical-surgical care plans are provided for viewing online or printing.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Using Nursing Care Plans to Individualize and Improve Care
Section 2: Nursing Diagnosis Care Plans
Activity Intolerance
Ineffective Airway Clearance
Latex Allergy Response
Anxiety
Risk for Aspiration
Disturbed Body Image
Bowel Incontinence
Ineffective Breathing Pattern
Decreased Cardiac Output
Impaired Verbal Communication
Chronic Confusion
Constipation
Compromised Family Coping
Ineffective Coping
Impaired Dentition NEW!
Diarrhea
Disturbed Energy Field NEW!
Risk for Falls
Interrupted Family Processes
Fatigue
Fear
Deficient Fluid Volume
Excess Fluid Volume
Impaired Gas Exchange
Grieving
Complicated Grieving
Health-Seeking Behaviors
Ineffective Health Maintenance
Impaired Home Maintenance
Hopelessness
Hyperthermia
Hypothermia
Readiness for Enhanced Immunizations NEW!
Functional Urinary Incontinence
Reflex Urinary Incontinence
Stress Incontinence
Urge Urinary Incontinence
Risk for Infection
Insomnia
Decreased Intracranial Adaptive Capacity
Deficient Knowledge
Sedentary Lifestyle NEW!
Impaired Memory
Impaired Physical Mobility
Nausea
Noncompliance
Imbalanced Nutrition: Less Than Body Requirements
Imbalanced Nutrition: More Than Body Requirements
Impaired Oral Mucous Membrane
Acute Pain
Chronic Pain
Post-Trauma Syndrome NEW!
Powerlessness
Rape Trauma
Relocation Stress Syndrome NEW!
Self-Care Deficit
Situational Low Self-Esteem
Disturbed Sensory Perception: Auditory
Disturbed Sensory Perception: Visual
Ineffective Sexuality Patterns
Risk for Impaired Skin Integrity
Spiritual Distress
Impaired Swallowing
Ineffective Therapeutic Regimen Management
Impaired Tissue Integrity
Ineffective Tissue Perfusion: Peripheral, Cardiopulmonary, Cerebral
Urinary Retention
Dysfunctional Ventilatory Weaning Response
Section 3: Cardiac and Vascular Care Plans
Acute Coronary Syndromes/Myocardial Infarction
Angina Pectoris, Stable
Aortic Aneurysm, Abdominal
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Coronary Bypass/Valve Surgery: Postoperative Care
Dysrhythmias
Heart Failure, Chronic/Cardiomyopathy
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Pacemaker/Cardioverter-Defibrillator
Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: PTCA, Atherectomy, Stents, Cardiac Catheterization
Peripheral Arterial Bypass: Postoperative Care
Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease, Chronic
Pulmonary Edema, Acute
Pulmonary Hypertension NEW!
Shock, Anaphylactic
Shock, Cardiogenic
Shock, Hypovolemic
Shock, Septic
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency, Chronic
Section 4: Pulmonary Care Plans
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
Asthma
Chest Trauma
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Cystic Fibrosis NEW!
Head & Neck Cancer
Lung Cancer
Mechanical Ventilation
Near-Drowning
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
Pneumothorax with Chest Tube
Pulmonary Thromboembolism
Respiratory Failure, Acute
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)
Thoracotomy
Tracheostomy
Tuberculosis
Section 5: Neurologic Care Plans
Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome NEW!
Cerebral Artery Aneurysm: Preoperative/Unclipped
Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA)
Craniotomy
Head Trauma
Headache: Migraine, Cluster, Tension, Sinus
Intracranial Infection
Low Back Pain/Herniated Intervertebral Disk
Lyme Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Activity
Spinal Cord Injury, Risk for Autonomic Dysreflexia
Transient Ischemic Attack/Carotid Endarterectomy
West Nile Virus
Section 6: Gastrointestinal and Digestive Care Plans
Abdominal Surgery
Bowel Diversion Surgery: Colostomy, Illeostomy
Cholecystitis/Cholecystectomy
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Enteral Tube Feeding
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids/Hemorrhoidectomy
Hepatitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Obesity/Bariatric Surgery
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer Disease NEW!
Total Parenteral Nutrition
Section 7: Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Care Plans
Amputation
Arthroscopy
Fibromyalgia NEW!
Fractures: Extremity and Pelvic
Joint Replacement: Total Hip, Knee, Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Osteomyelitis
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Traction
Section 8: Hematolymphatic, Immunologic, and Oncologic Care Plans
Anemia
Blood Component Therapy
Cancer Chemotherapy
Cancer Radiation Therapy
Central Venous Access Devices
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Collection
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)
Hemophilia
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
Leukemia
Lymphoma: Hodgkin's Disease; Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma
Neutropenia
Organ Transplant, Solid NEW!
Sickle Cell Disease
Section 9: Renal and Urinary Tract Care Plans
Acute Renal Failure
Glomerulonephritis
Hemodialysis NEW!
Peritoneal Dialysis
Renal Calculi
Renal Failure, Chronic /End-Stage Renal Disease
Urinary Diversion
Urinary Tract Infection
Section 10: Men's Health Care Plans
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction (ED)
Prostate Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
Testicular Cancer
Section 11: Women's Health Care Plans
Breast Cancer
Breast Reduction NEW!
Cervical Cancer
Hysterectomy
Menopause
Ovarian Cancer
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Pelvic Relaxation Disorder NEW!
Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)
Section 12: Endocrine and Metabolic Care Plans
Adrenal Insufficiency (Addison's Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Mellitus
Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar Nonketotic Syndrome (HHNS)
Diabetes Insipidus
Hyperthyroidism NEW!
Hypothyroidism
Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)
Thyroidectomy
Section 13: Integumentary Care Plans
Burns
Dermatitis
Plastic Surgery for Wound Closure
Pressure Ulcers
Psoriasis NEW!
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Section 14: Psychosocial Care Plans
Affective Disorders: Depression and Bipolar Disorder
Anorexia Nervosa
Bulimia
Death and Dying: End-of-Life Issues
Substance Abuse and Dependence
Suicide
Provided on the companion Evolve website.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 10th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168519
About the Author
Meg Gulanick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, Loyola University Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Judith Myers
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing, Grand View University, Des Moines, Iowa