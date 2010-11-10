The most comprehensive nursing care planning book available, Nursing Care Plans, 7th Edition features more than 200 care plans covering the most common medical-surgical nursing diagnoses and clinical problems. As in past editions, authors Meg Gulanick and Judith Myers meticulously updated content to ensure it reflects the most current clinical practice and professional standards in nursing, while still retaining the easy-to-use, reader-friendly format that make this book so unique. Functioning as two books in one, it provides you with both a collection of 68 nursing diagnosis care plans to use as starting points for creating individualized care plans and a library of 143 disease-specific care plans for medical-surgical conditions most frequently encountered in nursing practice.