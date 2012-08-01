Nursing Care of Children - Text and Virtual Clinical Excursions Package
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Authors: Susan James Kristine Nelson Jean Ashwill
Paperback ISBN: 9781455753178
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st August 2012
Description
This convenient, money-saving package includes Nursing Care of Children and Virtual Clinical Excursions for Nursing Care of Children.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 1st August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455753178
About the Author
Susan James
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, MA
Kristine Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing Tarrant County College Fort Worth, Texas
Jean Ashwill
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean, Undergraduate Student Services, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas
