Nursing Calculations - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702044526, 9780702048913

Nursing Calculations

8th Edition

Authors: John Gatford Nicole Phillips John Gatford Nicole Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9780702048913
eBook ISBN: 9780702059902
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th March 2011
Page Count: 176
Key Features

A diagnostic test at the start allows readers to review their knowledge of maths and identify their weak points

Numerous exercises give plenty of practice in making drug calculations

Answers to questions aid self-study

Revision and summary exercises ensure that the reader fully understands the calculations

The nursing context and use of actual drug labels allows the application of theory to everyday practice

Table of Contents

Preface to the Eighth Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgements

Symbols used in this book

Formulae used in this book

1. A review of relevant calculations

2. Dosages of oral medications

3. Dosages of medications for injection

4. Intravenous infusion

5. Paediatric dosages

6. Revision of nursing calculations

7. Answers

Index

About the Author

John Gatford

Affiliations and Expertise

Mathematics teacher, Melbourne, Australia

Nicole Phillips

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director of Undergraduate Studies, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Deakin University, Victoria, Australia

