Nursing and Midwifery Research - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543408

Nursing and Midwifery Research

6th Edition

Methods and Appraisal for Evidence Based Practice

Authors: Dean Whitehead Caleb Ferguson Geri LoBiondo-Wood Judith Haber
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543408
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543408

About the Author

Dean Whitehead

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Faculty of Medicine, Flinders University

Caleb Ferguson

Geri LoBiondo-Wood

Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas

Judith Haber

Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York

