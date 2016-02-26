Nursing and Midwifery Research
5th Edition
Methods and Appraisal for Evidence Based Practice
Description
Nursing and Midwifery Research: methods and appraisal for evidence-based practice 5th edition has been fully revised and updated to include the latest developments in Australian and New Zealand nursing and midwifery practice.
It is an essential guide to developing research skills, critically appraising research literature and applying research outcomes to practice.
Visit http://evolve.elsevier.com/AU/Schneider/research/ for additional resources
Student resources
Instructor resources
- Tutorial Triggers—
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 - Research Awareness
Chapter 1 - The significance of nursing and midwifery research and evidence based practice
Chapter 2 - An overview of research theory and process
Chapter 3 - Ethical and legal issues in research
Chapter 4 - Searching and reviewing the research literature
Chapter 5 - Identifying research ideas, questions, statements and hypotheses
SECTION 2 - Appreciation and Consumerism
Chapter 6 - Common qualitative methods
Chapter 7 - Sampling data and data collection in qualitative research
Chapter 8 - Analysing data in qualitative research
Chapter 9 - Common quantitative methods
Chapter 10 - Sampling data in quantitative research
Chapter 11 - Quantitative data collection and study validity
Chapter 12 - Assessing measuring instruments
Chapter 13 - Analysing data in quantitative research
Chapter 14 - Mixed methods research
Chapter 15 - Indigenous approaches to research
Chapter 16 - Critically reviewing research studies
Chapter 17 - Applying research knowledge: evidence-based practice development and knowledge translation
SECTION 3 - Conducting Primary Research
Chapter 18 - Writing proposals and grant applications
Chapter 19 - Managing a research project
Chapter 20 - Writing and presenting research findings for dissemination
Chapter 21 - A research project journey: from conception to completion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542302
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585347
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585361
About the Author
Dean Whitehead
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Faculty of Medicine, Flinders University
Geri LoBiondo-Wood
Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas
Judith Haber
Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York