Nursing and Midwifery Research - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729542302, 9780729585347

Nursing and Midwifery Research

5th Edition

Methods and Appraisal for Evidence Based Practice

Authors: Dean Whitehead Geri LoBiondo-Wood Judith Haber
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542302
eBook ISBN: 9780729585347
eBook ISBN: 9780729585361
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th February 2016
Page Count: 450
Description

Nursing and Midwifery Research: methods and appraisal for evidence-based practice 5th edition has been fully revised and updated to include the latest developments in Australian and New Zealand nursing and midwifery practice.

 It is an essential guide to developing research skills, critically appraising research literature and applying research outcomes to practice.

Student resources

  • An Unexpected Hurdle—concise suggested answer guides for alternatives to study design
  • Learning Activities—answers to end-of-chapter tests
  • Research Articles and Questions—exploring the themes of each chapter through examining qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods studies
  • Time to Reflect—supporting answer guides for further reflection on ideas explored within each chapter
  • Glossary

Instructor resources

  • Tutorial Triggers—answer guides to tutorial activities, designed to initiate class discussions and further debate based on content within the chapter
  • PowerPoint presentations for each chapter

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 - Research Awareness

Chapter 1 - The significance of nursing and midwifery research and evidence based practice
Chapter 2 - An overview of research theory and process
Chapter 3 - Ethical and legal issues in research
Chapter 4 - Searching and reviewing the research literature
Chapter 5 - Identifying research ideas, questions, statements and hypotheses

SECTION 2 - Appreciation and Consumerism

Chapter 6 - Common qualitative methods
Chapter 7 - Sampling data and data collection in qualitative research
Chapter 8 - Analysing data in qualitative research
Chapter 9 - Common quantitative methods 
Chapter 10 - Sampling data in quantitative research 
Chapter 11 - Quantitative data collection and study validity 
Chapter 12 - Assessing measuring instruments 
Chapter 13 - Analysing data in quantitative research 
Chapter 14 - Mixed methods research 
Chapter 15 - Indigenous approaches to research
Chapter 16 - Critically reviewing research studies
Chapter 17 - Applying research knowledge: evidence-based practice development and knowledge translation

SECTION 3 - Conducting Primary Research

Chapter 18 - Writing proposals and grant applications 
Chapter 19 - Managing a research project
Chapter 20 - Writing and presenting research findings for dissemination
Chapter 21 - A research project journey: from conception to completion

Details

About the Author

Dean Whitehead

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Faculty of Medicine, Flinders University

Geri LoBiondo-Wood

Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas

Judith Haber

Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York

