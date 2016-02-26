Nursing and Midwifery Research: methods and appraisal for evidence-based practice 5th edition has been fully revised and updated to include the latest developments in Australian and New Zealand nursing and midwifery practice.

It is an essential guide to developing research skills, critically appraising research literature and applying research outcomes to practice.

Visit http://evolve.elsevier.com/AU/Schneider/research/ for additional resources

Student resources

Learning Activities—answers to end-of-chapter tests

Research Articles and Questions—exploring the themes of each chapter through examining qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods studies

Time to Reflect—supporting answer guides for further reflection on ideas explored within each chapter

Glossary

concise suggested answer guides for alternatives to study design

Instructor resources

Tutorial Triggers—

PowerPoint presentations for each chapter

answer guides to tutorial activities, designed to initiate class discussions and further debate based on content within the chapter