Nursing and Midwifery Portfolios
2nd Edition
Evidence of Continuing Competence
Description
The implementation of National registration requires Australian and New Zealand Nurses and Midwives to perform annual Continuing Professional Development. They must also document evidence of skills acquisition, activities, reflection, identification and prioritisation of their learning needs in a portfolio.
With the global trend towards e-Portfolios, many higher education institutions encourage the use of e-Portfolios as a tool to enhance learning and demonstrate career development.
Nursing and Midwifery Portfolios: evidence of continuing competence 2e has been thoroughly revised with a focus on e-Portfolios to provide tools to structure, reflect, plan, develop and communicate professional achievements for nurses and midwives. A new chapter on Reflection highlights the value of including reflection within portfolios as a critical element towards addressing learning needs for individuals.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Professional practice and portfolios
- The meaning and purpose of portfolios;
- Portfolios and their relationship to self and professional regulation;
- The relationship between international (International Council of Nurses), national (ANMC and NCNZ) and broader generic competencies (e.g., University Graduate Qualities) and professional decision making frameworks
Chapter 2 Portfolio styles and models
- The potential of portfolios in addressing the professional requirement for regulation of practice.
- The need for and benefits of portfolios and suitable portfolio formats to address professional needs.
Chapter 3 e Portfolios
- What is an ePortfolio
- e-Portfolio structuring
Chapter 4 Evidence - What do I have and what do I need?
- Understanding types, sources and quality of evidence to support claims of competence to practice.
- Identifying existing evidence and generating or gathering new evidence of competence to practice
Chapter 5 Reflection
- using a reflective cycle to review and evaluate evidence and inform future directions
Chapter 6 Compiling Your Portfolio
- Structure and models to illustrate competency for practice
- Self-directed activities in identifying claims of competence to practice and selecting and structuring evidence.
Chapter 7 Portfolio evaluation and assessment
- Recognising and justifying quality evidence.
- Self directed activities in evaluating portfolios as evidence
Chapter 8 Portfolios and career planning
- Using portfolios to advance or extend practice and develop career plans.
- Using portfolios to educate and manage others
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2011
- Published:
- 15th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582872
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729580786
About the Author
Kate Andre
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Post Graduate Medicine, Edith Cowan University, Perth Australia
Marie Heartfield
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of South Australia