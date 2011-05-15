The implementation of National registration requires Australian and New Zealand Nurses and Midwives to perform annual Continuing Professional Development. They must also document evidence of skills acquisition, activities, reflection, identification and prioritisation of their learning needs in a portfolio.

With the global trend towards e-Portfolios, many higher education institutions encourage the use of e-Portfolios as a tool to enhance learning and demonstrate career development.

Nursing and Midwifery Portfolios: evidence of continuing competence 2e has been thoroughly revised with a focus on e-Portfolios to provide tools to structure, reflect, plan, develop and communicate professional achievements for nurses and midwives. A new chapter on Reflection highlights the value of including reflection within portfolios as a critical element towards addressing learning needs for individuals.