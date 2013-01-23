Nurse Anesthesia
5th Edition
Description
Written specifically for nurse anesthetists, Nurse Anesthesia, 5th Edition provides comprehensive coverage of both scientific principles and evidence-based practice. It offers a complete overview of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and pathophysiology, and offers practical coverage of equipment and anesthesia management. This edition includes updated information on pharmacokinetics, clinical monitoring, drug delivery systems, and complications, and revises chapters on airway management and anesthesia for cardiac surgery. Written by leading nurse anesthesia experts John Nagelhout and Karen Plaus, this perennial bestseller prepares anesthesia students and CRNAs for today's clinical anesthesia practice.
Key Features
- Over 650 figures of anatomy, nurse anesthesia procedures, and equipment depict complex concepts and information.
- An easy-to-use organization covers basic principles first, and builds on those with individual chapters for each surgical specialty.
- UPDATED references make it quick and simple to find the latest and most important research in the field.
- Over 700 tables and boxes highlight the most essential information in a quick, easy-to-reference format.
- Expert CRNA authors provide the current clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
- UPDATED pharmacology information includes pharmacokinetics, drug delivery systems, opiate antagonists, and key induction drugs.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Professional Issues
1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge
2. Nurse Anesthesia Specialty Practice and Education in the United States NEW!
3. Legal Concepts in Nurse Anesthesia Practice
Unit II: Scientific Foundations
4. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature
5. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts
6. Pharmacokinetics
7. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics
8. Inhalation Anesthetics
9. Intravenous Induction Agents
10. Local Anesthetics
11. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents and Their Monitoring
13. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology
14. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia
Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice
15. Anesthesia Equipment
16. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System
17. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory and Metabolic Systems
18. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurological System
Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation
19. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient
Unit V: Intraoperative Management
20. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy
21. Positioning for Anesthesia and Surgery
22. Airway Management
23. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
24. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgery
25. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery
26. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
27. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery
28. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia
29. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
30. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disorders and Anesthesia
31. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery
32. Musculoskeletal System Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
33. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia
34. Hematology and Anesthesia
35. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia
36. Trauma Anesthesia
37. Outpatient Anesthesia
38. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery
39. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures
40. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry
41. The Immune System and Anesthesia
42. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery
43. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice
44. Regional Anesthesia: Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia
45. Regional Anesthesia: Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks
46. Obstetric Anesthesia
47. Neonatal Anesthesia
48. Pediatric Anesthesia
49. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice
50. Postanesthesia Recovery
51. Pain Management
52. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures
53. Anesthesia Complications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 23rd January 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725496
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708024
About the Author
John Nagelhout
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA
Sass Elisha
Karen Plaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL