Written specifically for nurse anesthetists, Nurse Anesthesia, 5th Edition provides comprehensive coverage of both scientific principles and evidence-based practice. It offers a complete overview of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and pathophysiology, and offers practical coverage of equipment and anesthesia management. This edition includes updated information on pharmacokinetics, clinical monitoring, drug delivery systems, and complications, and revises chapters on airway management and anesthesia for cardiac surgery. Written by leading nurse anesthesia experts John Nagelhout and Karen Plaus, this perennial bestseller prepares anesthesia students and CRNAs for today's clinical anesthesia practice.