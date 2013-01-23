Nurse Anesthesia - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455706129, 9781455725496

Nurse Anesthesia

5th Edition

Authors: John Nagelhout Sass Elisha Karen Plaus
eBook ISBN: 9781455725496
eBook ISBN: 9781455708024
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd January 2013
Page Count: 1424
Description

Written specifically for nurse anesthetists, Nurse Anesthesia, 5th Edition provides comprehensive coverage of both scientific principles and evidence-based practice. It offers a complete overview of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and pathophysiology, and offers practical coverage of equipment and anesthesia management. This edition includes updated information on pharmacokinetics, clinical monitoring, drug delivery systems, and complications, and revises chapters on airway management and anesthesia for cardiac surgery. Written by leading nurse anesthesia experts John Nagelhout and Karen Plaus, this perennial bestseller prepares anesthesia students and CRNAs for today's clinical anesthesia practice.

Key Features

  • Over 650 figures of anatomy, nurse anesthesia procedures, and equipment depict complex concepts and information.
  • An easy-to-use organization covers basic principles first, and builds on those with individual chapters for each surgical specialty.
  • UPDATED references make it quick and simple to find the latest and most important research in the field.
  • Over 700 tables and boxes highlight the most essential information in a quick, easy-to-reference format.
  • Expert CRNA authors provide the current clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
  • UPDATED pharmacology information includes pharmacokinetics, drug delivery systems, opiate antagonists, and key induction drugs.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Professional Issues

1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge

2. Nurse Anesthesia Specialty Practice and Education in the United States NEW!

3. Legal Concepts in Nurse Anesthesia Practice

Unit II: Scientific Foundations

4. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature

5. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts

6. Pharmacokinetics

7. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics

8. Inhalation Anesthetics

9. Intravenous Induction Agents

10. Local Anesthetics

11. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists

12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents and Their Monitoring

13. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology

14. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia

Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice

15. Anesthesia Equipment

16. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System

17. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory and Metabolic Systems

18. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurological System

Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation

19. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient

Unit V: Intraoperative Management

20. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy

21. Positioning for Anesthesia and Surgery

22. Airway Management

23. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

24. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgery

25. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery

26. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

27. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery

28. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia

29. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

30. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disorders and Anesthesia

31. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery

32. Musculoskeletal System Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

33. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia

34. Hematology and Anesthesia

35. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia

36. Trauma Anesthesia

37. Outpatient Anesthesia

38. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery

39. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures

40. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry

41. The Immune System and Anesthesia

42. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery

43. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice

44. Regional Anesthesia: Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

45. Regional Anesthesia: Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks

46. Obstetric Anesthesia

47. Neonatal Anesthesia

48. Pediatric Anesthesia

49. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice

50. Postanesthesia Recovery

51. Pain Management

52. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures

53. Anesthesia Complications

About the Author

John Nagelhout

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA

Sass Elisha

Karen Plaus

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL

