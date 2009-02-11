Nurse Anesthesia
4th Edition
Description
Long respected as the most comprehensive nurse anesthesia resource available, this new edition continues the tradition of bringing together leading experts to create a balanced reference that applies scientific principles to today’s clinical anesthesia practice. Inside you’ll find a solid introduction to the equipment and patient care techniques unique to nurse anesthesia side-by-side with the cutting-edge research and application of evidence necessary to prepare you for tomorrow.
Key Features
- Over 700 tables and boxes highlight the most essential information in a quick, easy-to-reference format.
- An easy-to-use organization with basic principles covered first, followed by individual chapters for each surgical specialty, ensures you have the information you need to build your knowledge.
- Over 650 figures of anatomy, nurse anesthesia procedures, and equipment enhance your understanding of complex information.
- Expert CRNA authors provide the most up-to-date and relevant clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
- The latest pharmacology information on pharmacokinetics, drug delivery systems, opiate antagonists, and key induction drugs to keep you up-to-date.
- Thoroughly updated references make finding the latest and most important research in the field quick and simple.
Table of Contents
1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge
2. Specialty Practice of Nurse Anesthesia
3. Nurse Anesthesia Education in the United States- NEW!
4. Legal Issues in Nurse Anesthesia - NEW!
Unit II: Scientific Foundations
5. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature
6. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts
7. Pharmacokinetics
8. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics
9. Inhalation Anesthetics
10. Intravenous Induction Agents
11. Local Anesthetics
12. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists
13. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents and Their Monitoring
14. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology
15. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia
Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice
16. Anesthesia Equipment
17. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System
18. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory & Metabolic Systems - NEW!
19. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurological System - NEW!
Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation
20. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient
Unit V: Intraoperative Management
21. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy
22. Positioning For Anesthesia and Surgery
23. Airway Management
24. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management
25. Anesthesia for Cardiac Anesthesia
26. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery
27. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management
28. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery
29. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia
30. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management
31. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disorders and Anesthesia
32. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery
33. Musculoskeletal System: Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management
34. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia
35. Hematology and Anesthesia
36. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia
37. Trauma Anesthesia
38. Outpatient Anesthesia
39. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery
40. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures
41. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry
42. The Immune System and Anesthesia
43. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery
44. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice
45. Regional Anesthesia – Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia
46. Regional Anesthesia – Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks - NEW!
47. Obstetric Anesthesia
48. Neonatal Anesthesia - NEW!
49. Pediatric Anesthesia
50. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice
51. Postanesthesia Recovery
52. Pain Management
53. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures
54. Anesthesia Complications - NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 11th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754908
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081016
About the Author
John Nagelhout
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA
Karen Plaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL