Long respected as the most comprehensive nurse anesthesia resource available, this new edition continues the tradition of bringing together leading experts to create a balanced reference that applies scientific principles to today’s clinical anesthesia practice. Inside you’ll find a solid introduction to the equipment and patient care techniques unique to nurse anesthesia side-by-side with the cutting-edge research and application of evidence necessary to prepare you for tomorrow.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Professional Issues



1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge



2. Specialty Practice of Nurse Anesthesia



3. Nurse Anesthesia Education in the United States- NEW!



4. Legal Issues in Nurse Anesthesia - NEW!





Unit II: Scientific Foundations



5. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature



6. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts



7. Pharmacokinetics



8. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics



9. Inhalation Anesthetics



10. Intravenous Induction Agents



11. Local Anesthetics



12. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists



13. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents and Their Monitoring



14. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology



15. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia





Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice



16. Anesthesia Equipment



17. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System



18. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory & Metabolic Systems - NEW!



19. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurological System - NEW!





Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation



20. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient





Unit V: Intraoperative Management



21. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy



22. Positioning For Anesthesia and Surgery



23. Airway Management



24. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management



25. Anesthesia for Cardiac Anesthesia



26. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery



27. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management



28. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery



29. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia



30. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management



31. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disorders and Anesthesia



32. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery



33. Musculoskeletal System: Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management



34. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia



35. Hematology and Anesthesia



36. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia



37. Trauma Anesthesia



38. Outpatient Anesthesia



39. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery



40. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures



41. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry



42. The Immune System and Anesthesia



43. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery



44. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice



45. Regional Anesthesia – Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia



46. Regional Anesthesia – Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks - NEW!



47. Obstetric Anesthesia



48. Neonatal Anesthesia - NEW!



49. Pediatric Anesthesia



50. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice



51. Postanesthesia Recovery



52. Pain Management



53. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures



54. Anesthesia Complications - NEW!