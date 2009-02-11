Nurse Anesthesia - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416050254, 9781455754908

Nurse Anesthesia

4th Edition

Authors: John Nagelhout Karen Plaus
eBook ISBN: 9781455754908
eBook ISBN: 9780323081016
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th February 2009
Page Count: 1408
Description

Long respected as the most comprehensive nurse anesthesia resource available, this new edition continues the tradition of bringing together leading experts to create a balanced reference that applies scientific principles to today’s clinical anesthesia practice. Inside you’ll find a solid introduction to the equipment and patient care techniques unique to nurse anesthesia side-by-side with the cutting-edge research and application of evidence necessary to prepare you for tomorrow.

Key Features

  • Over 700 tables and boxes highlight the most essential information in a quick, easy-to-reference format.
  • An easy-to-use organization with basic principles covered first, followed by individual chapters for each surgical specialty, ensures you have the information you need to build your knowledge.
  • Over 650 figures of anatomy, nurse anesthesia procedures, and equipment enhance your understanding of complex information.
  • Expert CRNA authors provide the most up-to-date and relevant clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
  • The latest pharmacology information on pharmacokinetics, drug delivery systems, opiate antagonists, and key induction drugs to keep you up-to-date.
  • Thoroughly updated references make finding the latest and most important research in the field quick and simple.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Professional Issues

1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge

2. Specialty Practice of Nurse Anesthesia

3. Nurse Anesthesia Education in the United States- NEW!

4. Legal Issues in Nurse Anesthesia - NEW!


Unit II: Scientific Foundations

5. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature

6. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts

7. Pharmacokinetics

8. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics

9. Inhalation Anesthetics

10. Intravenous Induction Agents

11. Local Anesthetics

12. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists

13. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents and Their Monitoring

14. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology

15. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia


Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice

16. Anesthesia Equipment

17. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System

18. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory & Metabolic Systems - NEW!

19. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurological System - NEW!


Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation

20. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient


Unit V: Intraoperative Management

21. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy

22. Positioning For Anesthesia and Surgery

23. Airway Management

24. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management

25. Anesthesia for Cardiac Anesthesia

26. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery

27. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management

28. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery

29. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia

30. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management

31. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disorders and Anesthesia

32. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery

33. Musculoskeletal System: Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Anesthesia Management

34. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia

35. Hematology and Anesthesia

36. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia

37. Trauma Anesthesia

38. Outpatient Anesthesia

39. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery

40. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures

41. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry

42. The Immune System and Anesthesia

43. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery

44. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice

45. Regional Anesthesia – Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

46. Regional Anesthesia – Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks - NEW!

47. Obstetric Anesthesia

48. Neonatal Anesthesia - NEW!

49. Pediatric Anesthesia

50. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice

51. Postanesthesia Recovery

52. Pain Management

53. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures

54. Anesthesia Complications - NEW!

About the Author

John Nagelhout

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA

Karen Plaus

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL

