Nurse Anesthesia
7th Edition
Table of Contents
Unit I: Professional Issues
1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge
2. Nurse Anesthesia Specialty Practice and Education in the United States
3. Legal Concepts in Nurse Anesthesia Practice
Unit II: Scientific Foundations
4. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature
5. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts
6. Pharmacokinetics
7. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics
8. Inhalation Anesthetics
9. Intravenous Induction Agents
10. Local Anesthetics
11. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents, and Their Monitoring
13. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology
14. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia
Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice
15. Anesthesia Equipment
16. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System
17. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory and Metabolic Systems
18. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurologic System
Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation
19. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient
Unit V: Intraoperative Management
20. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy
21. Positioning for Anesthesia and Surgery
22. Airway Management
23. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
24. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgery
25. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery
26. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthetic Management
27. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery
28. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia
29. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
30. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disturbances and Anesthesia
31. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery
32. Musculoskeletal System Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
33. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia
34. Hematology and Anesthesia
35. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia
36. Trauma Anesthesia
37. Outpatient Anesthesia
38. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery
39. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures
40. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry
41. The Immune System and Anesthesia
42. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery
43. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice
44. Regional Anesthesia: Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia
45. Regional Anesthesia: Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks
46. Obstetric Anesthesia
47. Neonatal Anesthesia
48. Pediatric Anesthesia
49. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice
50. Postanesthesia Recovery
51. Pain Management
52. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures
53. Anesthesia Complications
