Unit I: Professional Issues

1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge

2. Nurse Anesthesia Specialty Practice and Education in the United States

3. Legal Concepts in Nurse Anesthesia Practice

Unit II: Scientific Foundations

4. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Science of an Orderly, Purposeful, and Systematic Nature

5. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts

6. Pharmacokinetics

7. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics

8. Inhalation Anesthetics

9. Intravenous Induction Agents

10. Local Anesthetics

11. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists

12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents, and Their Monitoring

13. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology

14. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia

Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice

15. Anesthesia Equipment

16. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System

17. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory and Metabolic Systems

18. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurologic System

Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation

19. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient

Unit V: Intraoperative Management

20. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Blood Component Therapy

21. Positioning for Anesthesia and Surgery

22. Airway Management

23. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

24. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgery

25. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery

26. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthetic Management

27. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery

28. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia

29. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

30. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disturbances and Anesthesia

31. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery

32. Musculoskeletal System Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

33. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia

34. Hematology and Anesthesia

35. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia

36. Trauma Anesthesia

37. Outpatient Anesthesia

38. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery

39. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures

40. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry

41. The Immune System and Anesthesia

42. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery

43. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice

44. Regional Anesthesia: Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

45. Regional Anesthesia: Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks

46. Obstetric Anesthesia

47. Neonatal Anesthesia

48. Pediatric Anesthesia

49. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice

50. Postanesthesia Recovery

51. Pain Management

52. Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures

53. Anesthesia Complications