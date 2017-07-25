Unit I: Professional Issues

1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge

2. Nurse Anesthesia Specialty Practice and Education in the United States

3. Patient Centered Care, Cultural Competence and Nurse Anesthesia Practice

Unit II: Scientific Foundations

4. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Empowering Decision Making Through Evidence Based Practice

5. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts

6. Pharmacokinetics

7. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics

8. Inhalation Anesthetics

9. Intravenous Induction Agents

10. Local Anesthetics

11. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists

12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents, and Their Monitoring

13. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology

14. Additional Drugs of Interest

15. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia

Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice

16. Anesthesia Equipment

17. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System

18. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory and Metabolic Systems

19. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurologic System

Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation

20. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient

Unit V: Intraoperative Management

21. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Goal-Directed Therapy

22. Blood and Blood Component Therapy

23. Positioning for Anesthesia and Surgery

24. Airway Management

25. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

26. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgery

27. Anesthesia Management for Patients with Cardiac Devices

28. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery

29. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

30. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery

31. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia

32. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

33. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disturbances and Anesthesia

34. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery

35. Anesthesia for Robotic Surgery

36. Musculoskeletal System Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management

37. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia

38. Hematology and Anesthesia

39. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia

40. Trauma Anesthesia

41. Anesthesia for Transplant Surgery and Organ Procurement

42. Outpatient Anesthesia

43. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery

44. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures

45. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry

46. The Immune System and Anesthesia

47. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery

48. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice

49. Regional Anesthesia: Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

50. Regional Anesthesia: Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks

51. Obstetric Anesthesia

52. Neonatal Anesthesia

53. Pediatric Anesthesia

54. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice

55. Postanesthesia Recovery

56. Acute Pain: Physiology and Management

57. Chronic Pain: Physiology and Management

58. Non-Operating Room Anesthesia

59. Anesthesia Complications