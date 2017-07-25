Nurse Anesthesia
6th Edition
Description
Gain a thorough understanding of nursing anesthesia with the most comprehensive text on the market. Written by leading expert, John Nagelhout, CRNA, PhD, FAAN, and new contributing author Sass Elisha, EdD, CRNA, Nurse Anesthesia, 6th Edition features both scientific principles and evidence-based material. Inside you’ll find a solid introduction to the history, education, and legal issues of nurse anesthetist, its scientific foundations, equipment and monitoring, and preoperative evaluation and preparation of the patient. This new edition includes chapters on patient centered care and cultural competence, additional drugs of interest, blood and blood component therapy, anesthesia management for patients with cardiac devices, anesthesia for robotic surgery, anesthesia for transplant surgery and organ procurement, and physiology and management of acute and chronic pain. Not only a key reference for practicing nurse anesthetists, this bestseller prepares you for certification and today's clinical anesthesia practice.
Key Features
- New coverage includes the latest specifics of pharmacokinetics, drug delivery systems, opiate antagonists, and key induction drugs.
- Updated information on patient safety, monitoring, and pharmacology.
- Unique! Expert CRNA authors provide the current clinical information that you will use in daily practice.
- Over 700 tables and boxes highlight the most essential information in a quick, easy-to-reference format.
- Easy-to-use organization covers basic principles first, and builds on those with individual chapters for each surgical specialty.
- Updated TJC standards for monitoring and administering moderate sedation/analgesia.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Professional Issues
1. Nurse Anesthesia: A History of Challenge
2. Nurse Anesthesia Specialty Practice and Education in the United States
3. Patient Centered Care, Cultural Competence and Nurse Anesthesia Practice
Unit II: Scientific Foundations
4. Nurse Anesthesia Research: Empowering Decision Making Through Evidence Based Practice
5. General Principles, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Receptor Concepts
6. Pharmacokinetics
7. Pharmacokinetics of Inhalation Anesthetics
8. Inhalation Anesthetics
9. Intravenous Induction Agents
10. Local Anesthetics
11. Opioid Agonists and Antagonists
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents, Reversal Agents, and Their Monitoring
13. Autonomic and Cardiac Pharmacology
14. Additional Drugs of Interest
15. Chemistry and Physics of Anesthesia
Unit III: Technology Related to Anesthesia Practice
16. Anesthesia Equipment
17. Clinical Monitoring I: Cardiovascular System
18. Clinical Monitoring II: Respiratory and Metabolic Systems
19. Clinical Monitoring III: Neurologic System
Unit IV: Preoperative Preparation
20. Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation of the Patient
Unit V: Intraoperative Management
21. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Goal-Directed Therapy
22. Blood and Blood Component Therapy
23. Positioning for Anesthesia and Surgery
24. Airway Management
25. Cardiovascular Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
26. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgery
27. Anesthesia Management for Patients with Cardiac Devices
28. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery
29. Respiratory Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
30. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery
31. Neuroanatomy, Neurophysiology, and Neuroanesthesia
32. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
33. Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal Disturbances and Anesthesia
34. Anesthesia for Laparoscopic Surgery
35. Anesthesia for Robotic Surgery
36. Musculoskeletal System Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Anesthesia Management
37. The Endocrine System and Anesthesia
38. Hematology and Anesthesia
39. Thermal Injury and Anesthesia
40. Trauma Anesthesia
41. Anesthesia for Transplant Surgery and Organ Procurement
42. Outpatient Anesthesia
43. Anesthesia for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Maxillofacial Surgery
44. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Procedures
45. Anesthesia for Orthopedics and Podiatry
46. The Immune System and Anesthesia
47. Anesthesia and Laser Surgery
48. Obesity and Anesthesia Practice
49. Regional Anesthesia: Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia
50. Regional Anesthesia: Upper and Lower Extremity Blocks
51. Obstetric Anesthesia
52. Neonatal Anesthesia
53. Pediatric Anesthesia
54. Geriatrics and Anesthesia Practice
55. Postanesthesia Recovery
56. Acute Pain: Physiology and Management
57. Chronic Pain: Physiology and Management
58. Non-Operating Room Anesthesia
59. Anesthesia Complications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 25th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323443920
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444378
About the Author
John Nagelhout
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA