Nunn's Applied Respiratory Physiology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702062940, 9780702062957

Nunn's Applied Respiratory Physiology

8th Edition

Authors: Andrew Lumb
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702062940
eBook ISBN: 9780702062957
eBook ISBN: 9780702064821
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd June 2016
Page Count: 560
Description

Nunn’s Applied Respiratory Physiology, Eighth Edition, is your concise, one-stop guide to all aspects of respiratory physiology in health, disease, and in the many physiologically challenging situations and environments into which humans take themselves – with coverage from basic science to clinical applications.

This most comprehensive single volume on respiratory physiology will be invaluable to those in training or preparing for examinations in anaesthesia, intensive care, respiratory medicine or thoracic surgery – as well as an essential quick reference for the range of practitioners requiring ready access to current knowledge in this field.

Now fully revised and updated, this eighth edition includes a new full-colour format to improve clarity and understanding – and it also comes with access to the complete, downloadable eBook version for the first time. This incorporates bonus chapters, handy topic summaries and new, interactive, self-assessment material. The result is a more flexible, engaging and complete resource than ever before.

Enhancements to this edition include:　

  • New full colour format - enhances the 250+ diagrams and allows a much clearer portrayal of physiological concepts

  • New figures reflect modern functional imaging techniques - which are now able to generate detailed pictures of lung ventilation and perfusion in humans

  • A new section on the aims, effects and physiological basis of respiratory physiotherapy - to help both physiotherapists and doctors better understand this common intervention for treating patients’ respiratory disease

  • Additional information on the significant impact of obesity　on respiratory physiology in both health and disease

  • New sections on comparative respiratory physiology and respiratory physiology in veterinary practice - understanding respiration in less complex animals and the place of human respiration within the animal kingdom will be of interest to students/practitioners in biology, zoology or veterinary medicine, as well as enlightening in other contexts

  • Bonus eBook access – (printed book) includes access to the complete, fully searchable electronic text, via Expert Consult – incoporating extra chapters, handy chapter summaries and new self-assessment material to aid exam preparation

Key Features

Key features include:

    • The three-part structure of pure physiology (basic principles), applied physiology and physiology of respiratory disease is retained

    • Use of clear, simple diagrams to illustrate the material.

    • Duplication of US and rest-of-the-world units

    • References to recent research material to allow readers to explore topics in more depth

Table of Contents

  1. Functional Anatomy of the Respiratory Tract
    2. Elastic Forces and Lung Volumes
    3. Respiratory System Resistance
    4. Control of Breathing
    5. Pulmonary Ventilation
    6. The Pulmonary Circulation
    7. Distribution of Pulmonary Ventilation and Perfusion
    8. Diffusion of Respiratory Gases
    9. Carbon Dioxide
    10. Oxygen
    11. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung
    12. Pregnancy, Neonates and Children
    13. Exercise
    14. Sleep
    15. High Altitude and Flying
    16. High Pressure and Diving
    17. Respiration in Closed Environments and Space
    18. Drowning
    19. Smoking and Air Pollution
    20. Anaesthesia
    21. Changes in the Carbon Dioxide Partial Pressure
    22. Hypoxia
    23. Anaemia
    24. Oxygen Toxicity and Hyperoxia
    25. Comparative Respiratory
    26. Ventilatory Failure
    27. Airways Disease
    28. Pulmonary Vascular Disease
    29. Diseases of the Lung Parenchyma and Pleura
    30. Acute Lung Injury
    31. Respiratory Support and Artificial Ventilation
    32. Pulmonary Surgery

About the Author

Andrew Lumb

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Anaesthetist, St James' University Hospital; Honorary Clinical Associate Professor in Anaesthesia, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK.

