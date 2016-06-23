Nunn's Applied Respiratory Physiology
8th Edition
Description
Nunn’s Applied Respiratory Physiology, Eighth Edition, is your concise, one-stop guide to all aspects of respiratory physiology in health, disease, and in the many physiologically challenging situations and environments into which humans take themselves – with coverage from basic science to clinical applications.
This most comprehensive single volume on respiratory physiology will be invaluable to those in training or preparing for examinations in anaesthesia, intensive care, respiratory medicine or thoracic surgery – as well as an essential quick reference for the range of practitioners requiring ready access to current knowledge in this field.
Now fully revised and updated, this eighth edition includes a new full-colour format to improve clarity and understanding – and it also comes with access to the complete, downloadable eBook version for the first time. This incorporates bonus chapters, handy topic summaries and new, interactive, self-assessment material. The result is a more flexible, engaging and complete resource than ever before.
Enhancements to this edition include:
- New full colour format - enhances the 250+ diagrams and allows a much clearer portrayal of physiological concepts
- New figures reflect modern functional imaging techniques - which are now able to generate detailed pictures of lung ventilation and perfusion in humans
- A new section on the aims, effects and physiological basis of respiratory physiotherapy - to help both physiotherapists and doctors better understand this common intervention for treating patients’ respiratory disease
- Additional information on the significant impact of obesity on respiratory physiology in both health and disease
- New sections on comparative respiratory physiology and respiratory physiology in veterinary practice - understanding respiration in less complex animals and the place of human respiration within the animal kingdom will be of interest to students/practitioners in biology, zoology or veterinary medicine, as well as enlightening in other contexts
- Bonus eBook access – (printed book) includes access to the complete, fully searchable electronic text, via Expert Consult – incoporating extra chapters, handy chapter summaries and new self-assessment material to aid exam preparation
Key Features
Key features include:
- The three-part structure of pure physiology (basic principles), applied physiology and physiology of respiratory disease is retained
- Use of clear, simple diagrams to illustrate the material.
- Duplication of US and rest-of-the-world units
- References to recent research material to allow readers to explore topics in more depth
Table of Contents
- Functional Anatomy of the Respiratory Tract
2. Elastic Forces and Lung Volumes
3. Respiratory System Resistance
4. Control of Breathing
5. Pulmonary Ventilation
6. The Pulmonary Circulation
7. Distribution of Pulmonary Ventilation and Perfusion
8. Diffusion of Respiratory Gases
9. Carbon Dioxide
10. Oxygen
11. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung
12. Pregnancy, Neonates and Children
13. Exercise
14. Sleep
15. High Altitude and Flying
16. High Pressure and Diving
17. Respiration in Closed Environments and Space
18. Drowning
19. Smoking and Air Pollution
20. Anaesthesia
21. Changes in the Carbon Dioxide Partial Pressure
22. Hypoxia
23. Anaemia
24. Oxygen Toxicity and Hyperoxia
25. Comparative Respiratory
26. Ventilatory Failure
27. Airways Disease
28. Pulmonary Vascular Disease
29. Diseases of the Lung Parenchyma and Pleura
30. Acute Lung Injury
31. Respiratory Support and Artificial Ventilation
32. Pulmonary Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702062940
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062957
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064821
About the Author
Andrew Lumb
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist, St James' University Hospital; Honorary Clinical Associate Professor in Anaesthesia, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK.