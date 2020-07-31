Nunn and Lumb's Applied Respiratory Physiology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702079085, 9780702079337

Nunn and Lumb's Applied Respiratory Physiology

9th Edition

Authors: Andrew Lumb Caroline Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9780702079337
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702079085
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st July 2020
Page Count: 456
Nunn’s Applied Respiratory Physiology, Ninth Edition, is your concise, one-stop guide to all aspects of respiratory physiology in health, disease, and in the many physiologically challenging situations and environments into which humans take themselves – coverage is from basic science to clinical applications.

Trusted for over 50 years, this most comprehensive single volume on respiratory physiology will prove invaluable to those in training or preparing for examinations in anaesthesia, intensive care, respiratory medicine or thoracic surgery – as well as an essential quick reference for physiologists and the range of practitioners requiring ready access to current knowledge in this field.

Now fully revised and updated, this ninth edition includes a larger page format for improved clarity, as well as full access to the complete, downloadable eBook version. This incorporates BONUS chapters, handy topic summaries, interactive self-assessment material and a NEW series of expert lectures on key topics. The result is a more flexible, engaging and complete resource than ever before.

Enhancements to this edition include:

  • A new dedicated chapter on obesity – covering the effects of this global challenge on　the physiology　of the respiratory system in health and disease, in both adults and children

  • Expanded coverage of the adverse effects of hyperoxia - including the physiology of　the now popular technique of high-flow nasal therapy

  • A revised section on air pollution – reflecting the growing importance and understanding of the impact of pollution on the lungs and other body systems, along with the latest worldwide guidelines

  • Detailed coverage of artificial ventilation during general anaesthesia – covering post-operative respiratory complications and the physiological basis of　current best-practice　for optimizing ventilation

  • Print comes with enhanced eBook - includes access to the complete, fully searchable text, PLUS:

    • bonus chapters

    • handy chapter summaries

    • interactive self-assessment material

    • a NEW series of 25 expert lectures focusing on　the most essential topics in respiratory physiology

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
31st July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702079337
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702079085

Andrew Lumb

Consultant Anaesthetist, St James' University Hospital; Honorary Clinical Associate Professor in Anaesthesia, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK.

Caroline Thomas

