Numerical Solution of Partial Differential Equations—II, Synspade 1970 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123585028, 9781483262482

Numerical Solution of Partial Differential Equations—II, Synspade 1970

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second Symposium on the Numerical Solution of Partial Differential Equations, SYNSPADE 1970, Held at the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, May 11-15, 1970

Editors: Bert Hubbard
eBook ISBN: 9781483262482
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 658
Description

Numerical Solution of Partial Differential Equations—II: Synspade 1970 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of partial differential equations. This book covers a variety of topics that range from mathematical numerical analysis to numerical methods applied to problems in mechanics, meteorology, and fluid dynamics. Organized into 18 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the methods of the Rayleigh–Ritz–Galerkin type for the approximation of boundary value problems using spline basis functions and Sobolev spaces. This text then analyzes a special approach aimed at solving elliptical equations. Other chapters consider the approximation theoretic study of special sets of approximating functions. This book discusses as well combining the alternating-direction methods with Galerkin methods to obtain highly efficient procedures for the numerical solution of second order parabolic and hyperbolic problems. The final chapter deals with the results concerning Chebyshev rational approximations of reciprocals of certain entire functions. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Some Aspects of the Method of the Hypercircle Applied to Elliptic Variational Problems

The Finite Element Method for Elliptic Differential Equations

On the Numerical Solution of Elliptic Boundary Value Problems by Least Squares Approximation of the Data

Alternating-Direction Galerkin Methods on Rectangles

On the Difference Equations for Meteorological Prediction

Further Developments in the Approximation Theory of Eigenvalues

Numerical Design of Transonic Airfoils

On the Numerical Treatment of Partial Differential Equations by Function Theoretic Methods

A New Difference Scheme for Parabolic Problems

Singularities in Interface Problems

Initial Boundary Value Problems for Partial Differential and Difference Equations in one Space Dimension

Numerical Solution of Conditionally Properly Posed Problems

On General Purpose Programs for Finite Element Analysis, with Special Reference to Geometric and Material Nonlinearities

On the Theory of the SpHtting-Up Method

On Classes of n-Dimensional Nonlinear Mappings Generalizing Several Types of Matrices

The Finite Element Method and Approximation Theory

On the Rate of Convergence of Difference Schemes for Hyperbolic Equations

Some Results in Approximation Theory with Applications to Numerical Analysis

Details

No. of pages:
658
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483262482

