Numerical simulation of multiphase reactors with continuous liquid phase provides current research and findings in multiphase problems, which will assist researchers and engineers to advance this field. This is an ideal reference book for readers who are interested in design and scale-up of multiphase reactors and crystallizers, and using mathematical model and numerical simulation as tools.

Yang and Mao’s book focuses on modeling and numerical applications directly in the chemical, petrochemical, and hydrometallurgical industries, rather than theories of multiphase flow. The content will help you to solve reacting flow problems and/or system design/optimization problems. The fundamentals and principles of flow and mass transfer in multiphase reactors with continuous liquid phase are covered, which will aid the reader’s understanding of multiphase reaction engineering.