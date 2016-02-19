Numerical Prediction of Flow, Heat Transfer, Turbulence and Combustion: Selected Works of Professor D. Brian Spalding focuses on the many contributions of Professor Spalding on thermodynamics. This compilation of his works is done to honor the professor on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Relatively, the works contained in this book are selected to highlight the genius of Professor Spalding in this field of interest. The book presents various research on combustion, heat transfer, turbulence, and flows. His thinking on separated flows paved the way for the multi-dimensional modeling of turbulence. Arguments on the universality of the models of turbulence and the problems that are associated with combustion engineering are clarified. The text notes the importance of combustion science as well as the problems associated with it. Mathematical computations are also presented in determining turbulent flows in different environments, including on curved pipes, curved ducts, and rotating ducts. These calculations are presented to further strengthen the claims of Professor Spalding in this discipline. The book is a great find for those who are interested in studying thermodynamics.

1. Heat Transfer from Turbulent Separated Flows

2. A Two-Parameter Model of Turbulence, and Its Application to Free Jets

3. Combustion as Applied to Engineering

4. Concentration Fluctuations in a Round Turbulent Free Jet

5. A Calculation Procedure for Heat, Mass and Momentum Transfer in Three-dimensional Parabolic Flows

6. Turbulence Model for Boundary Layers near Walls

7. An Experimental and Theoretical Investigation of Turbulent Mixing in a Cylindrical Furnace

8. The Numerical Computation of Turbulent Flows

9. Prediction of Laminar Flow and Heat Transfer in Helically Coiled Pipes

10. The Calculation of Local Flow properties in Two-dimensional Furnaces

11. Prediction of Turbulent Flow in Curved Pipes

12. Numerical Computations of the Flow in Curved Ducts

13. Predictions of Two-dimensional Boundary Layers on Smooth Walls with a Two-Equation Model of Turbulence

14. Fluid Flow and Heat Transfer in Three-dimensional Duct Flows

15. Concentration Fluctuations in Isothermal Turbulent Confined Coaxial Jets

16. Development of the Eddy-Break-up Model of Turbulent Combustion

17. Numerical Computation of Taylor Vortices

18. Numerical Computations of Flow in Rotating Ducts

19. A Solution Method for Three-dimensional Turbulent Boundary Layers on Bodies of Arbitrary Shapes

20. The Prediction of the Three-dimensional Turbulent Flow Field in a Flow-Splitting Tee-Junction

21. Prediction of Furnace Heat Transfer with a Three-dimensional Mathematical Model

22. A 2D Partially-Parabolic Procedure for Axial-Flow Turbomachinery Cascades

23. Experimental and Theoretical Investigation of Flow behind an Axi-Symmetrical Baffle in a Circular Duct

24. Computer Analysis of the Three-dimensional Flow and Heat Transfer in a Steam Generator

25. Row in an Annulus of Non-uniform Gap

26. A General Theory of Turbulent Combustion

27. A Comparison between the Parabolic and Partially-Parabolic Solution Procedures for Three-dimensional Turbulent Flows around Ships' Hulls

28. Turbulent Flow and Heat Transfer in Pipes with Buoyancy Effects

29. Numerical Prediction of Heat Transfer to Low-Prandtl-Number Fluids

30. Computations of Three-dimensional Gas-Turbine Combustion Chamber Flows

31. Computation of Structures of Flames with Recirculating Flow and Radial Pressure Gradients

32. The Influences of Laminar Transport and Chemical Kinetics on the Time-Mean Reaction Rate in a Turbulent Flame

33. On the Three-dimensional Laminar Flow in a Tee-Junction

34. Multiphase Flow Prediction in Power-System Equipment and Components

35. Predictions of Two-dimensional Boundary Layers with the Aid of the k-ϵ Model of Turbulence

