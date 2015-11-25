Numerical Models for Submerged Breakwaters
1st Edition
Coastal Hydrodynamics and Morphodynamics
Description
Numerical Models for Submerged Breakwaters: Coastal Hydrodynamics and Morphodynamics discusses the practice of submerged breakwaters, an increasingly popular tool used as a coastal defense system because of their amenity and aesthetics as compared to common emerged beach protection measures.
The book is the perfect guide for experienced professionals who wish to keep abreast of the latest best practices or those who are entering the field and need a reference, explaining new and traditional numerical methodologies for designing submerged breakwaters and measuring their performance. In addition, the book provides case studies, examples, and practical methods for data selection and pre-processing, model setup, calibration, and analysis.
Key Features
- Case studies and worked-out examples illustrate different concepts and methods
- Offers practical methods for Data Selection and Pre-Processing
- Provides simplified prediction tools for practical applications
Readership
Civil Engineers, Coastal Engineers, Structural Engineers, and Geotechnical Engineers
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Coastal Erosion and Defense
- 1.2 Submerged Breakwaters for Coast Protection
- 1.3 Coastal Processes and Submerged Breakwaters
- 1.4 Numerical Modeling for Submerged Breakwaters
- 1.5 Purposes and Significances
- 1.6 Main Objectives of Book
- 1.7 Layout of Book
- References
- Chapter 2. Fundamental Concepts
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Physical Parameters Related to Submerged Breakwaters
- 2.3 Physical Processes in the Presence of Submerged Breakwaters
- 2.4 Performance of the Submerged Breakwaters
- References
- Chapter 3. Literature Review and Background
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 4. Theories and Methodologies
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Traditional Models for Water Waves
- 4.3 New Approaches
- References
- Chapter 5. Mathematical Modeling and Algorithm Development
- Abstract
- 5.1 Navier-Stokes Equations
- 5.2 The Turbulent Model
- 5.3 Initial and Boundary Conditions
- 5.4 Shallow Waters
- 5.5 The Extended Mild-Slope Equation
- 5.6 Boussinesq Equations
- 5.7 Smoothed Particles Hydrodynamics
- 5.8 Artificial Neural Networks
- References
- Chapter 6. Numerical Methods and Procedures
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Finite Difference Method
- 6.3 Finite Volume Method
- 6.4 Artificial Neural Networks Modeling
- References
- Chapter 7. Numerical Modeling and Simulation
- Abstract
- 7.1 Modeling the Shallow Water Equations
- 7.2 Modeling with Neural Networks
- References
- Chapter 8. Design Model Development and Analysis
- Abstract
- 8.1 Experimental Data
- 8.2 Analysis Approaches for ann Model Results
- 8.3 Development of Shallow Water Equations Model
- 8.4 Comparison of Models
- References
- Chapter 9. Existing Simulation and Design Tools
- Abstract
- 9.1 Numerical Models
- 9.2 SPHysics
- 9.3 Telemac-Mascaret
- 9.4 REF-DIF
- 9.5 COBRAS
- 9.6 MIKE 21
- 9.7 Delft3D
- 9.8 IH2VOF
- 9.9 IHFOAM
- 9.10 GENESIS
- 9.11 STWAVE
- 9.12 ComFLOW
- 9.13 NN_OVERTOPPING
- 9.14 COULWAVE
- 9.15 ADCIRC
- 9.16 Previous Numerical Research
- References
- Chapter 10. Design Algorithms and Guidelines
- Abstract
- 10.1 Partial Differential Equations
- 10.2 Finite Difference Method
- 10.3 Solution of Discretized Equations
- 10.4 Finite Volume Method
- 10.5 Solution of The Navier-stokes Equations
- References
- Chapter 11. Case Studies and Worked-Out Examples
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Worked-Out Examples
- 11.3 Data Processing
- 11.4 Analysis and Discussion of Results
- 11.5 Analysis and Discussion of Shallow Waters Equations Model Results
- 11.6 Comparison of Models
- 11.7 A Simplified 3D Analysis Tool And Preliminary Prediction Scheme For Practical Applications
- 11.8 Summary
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 25th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026656
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128024133
About the Author
Amir Sharifahmadian
Amir Sharif Ahmadian has over 10 years of experience in creating and using application of different numerical methods in coastal and ocean engineering. Along with R.R. Simons, he is the co-author of “A 3D numerical model of nearshore wave field behind submerged breakwaters”, published in Volume 83 of Coastal Engineering (January 2014).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Hormozgan, Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan, Iran