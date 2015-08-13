Numerical Modelling of Failure in Advanced Composite Materials comprehensively examines the most recent analysis techniques for advanced composite materials. Advanced composite materials are becoming increasingly important for lightweight design in aerospace, wind energy, and mechanical and civil engineering. Essential for exploiting their potential is the ability to reliably predict their mechanical behaviour, particularly the onset and propagation of failure.

Part One investigates numerical modeling approaches to interlaminar failure in advanced composite materials. Part Two considers numerical modelling approaches to intralaminar failure. Part Three presents new and emerging advanced numerical algorithms for modeling and simulation of failure.

Part Four closes by examining the various engineering and scientific applications of numerical modeling for analysis of failure in advanced composite materials, such as prediction of impact damage, failure in textile composites, and fracture behavior in through-thickness reinforced laminates.