Numerical Modelling and Analysis of Fluid Flow and Deformation of Fractured Rock Masses
1st Edition
Description
Our understanding of the subsurface system of the earth is becoming increasingly more sophisticated both at the level of the behaviour of its components (solid, liquid and gas) as well as their variations in space and time. The implementation of coupled models is essential for the understanding of an increasing number of natural phenomena and in predicting human impact on these.
The growing interest in the relation between fluid flow and deformation in subsurface rock systems that characterise the upper crust has led to increasingly specialized knowledge in many branches of earth sciences and engineering. A multidisciplinary subject dealing with deformation and fluid flow in the subsurface system is emerging.
While research in the subject area of faulting, fracturing and fluid flow has led to significant progress in many different areas, the approach has tended to be "reductionist", i.e. involving the isolation and simplification of phenomena so that they may be treated as single physical processes. The reality is that many processes operate together within subsurface systems, and this is particularly true for fluid flow and deformation of fractured rock masses. The aim of this book is to begin to explore how advances in numerical modelling can be applied to understanding the complex phenomena observed in such systems.
Although mainly based on original research, the book also includes the fundamental principles and practical methods of numerical modelling, in particular distinct element methods. This volume explores the principles of numerical modelling and the methodologies for some of the most important problems, in addition to providing practical models with detailed discussions on various topics.
Table of Contents
Preface.
- Introduction to modelling deformation and fluid flow of fractured rock.
- Modelling of simple rock blocks.
- Evaluation of 2-dimensional permeability tensors.
- Scaling of 2-D permeability tensors.
- Percolation behaviour of fracture networks.
- Slip and fluid flow around an extensional fault.
- Instability and associated localization of deformation and fluid flow in fractured rocks.
- Grain scale flow of fluid in fractured rocks.
- Changes of permeability due to excavation of ship-locks of the Three Gorges Project, China.
- Wellbore instability due to "block loosening" in fractured rock masses. Summary. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 14th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537863
About the Editor
Xing Zhang
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, U.K.
D.J. Sanderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, U.K.
Reviews
@from:J. Marcelo Ketzer @qu:...an interesting book for geologists, hydrogeologists and engineering-geologists working with cases where fluid flow occurs dominantly through fracture networks instead of porous media. It is also certainly useful for structural geologists working on brittle deformation of rock masses and its relationship with fluid flow. @source:Journal of Sedimentary Research