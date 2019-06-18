Numerical Modeling of Masonry and Historical Structures

Part I: Seismic vulnerability analysis of masonry and historical structures

1. Seismic vulnerability analysis of historical structures

2. Seismic performance-based assessment of masonry structures (Perpetuate guidelines)

3. Nonlinear time history analysis of masonry for seismic assessment

4. Uncertainties in determining the seismic vulnerability of historic masonry buildings

5. A framework for the seismic assessment of existing masonry buildings accounting for different sources of uncertainty

6. Methods and Challenges for the Seismic Assessment of Historic Masonry Structures

Part II: Numerical modeling of unreinforced masonry

7. Mechanical properties

8. Macro-modelling technique

9. Micro-modelling technique

10. Homogenization and quasi periodic masonry

11. Limit analysis

12. DEM analysis

13. Equivalent frame modeling/macro-elements

Part III: Numerical modeling of FRP- strengthened masonry

14. FRP strengthened masonry. Delamination and numerical issues

15. Homogenization model for pushover analysis of FRP-strengthened masonry

16. Pushover analysis of FRP-strengthened masonry: long-term seismic performance simulation

17. Dynamic analysis of FRP-strengthened masonry

Part III: Modeling and analysis of TRM- strengthened masonry

18. Computational modeling of textile reinforced mortars and numerical issues

19. Homogenization model for pushover analysis of TRM-strengthened masonry

20. Macro-modeling approach for pushover analysis of TRM-strengthened masonry

21. Dynamic time-history analysis of TRM- strengthened masonry