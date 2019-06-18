Numerical Modeling of Masonry and Historical Structures
1st Edition
From Theory to Application
Table of Contents
Part I: Seismic vulnerability analysis of masonry and historical structures
1. Seismic vulnerability analysis of historical structures
2. Seismic performance-based assessment of masonry structures (Perpetuate guidelines)
3. Nonlinear time history analysis of masonry for seismic assessment
4. Uncertainties in determining the seismic vulnerability of historic masonry buildings
5. A framework for the seismic assessment of existing masonry buildings accounting for different sources of uncertainty
6. Methods and Challenges for the Seismic Assessment of Historic Masonry Structures
Part II: Numerical modeling of unreinforced masonry
7. Mechanical properties
8. Macro-modelling technique
9. Micro-modelling technique
10. Homogenization and quasi periodic masonry
11. Limit analysis
12. DEM analysis
13. Equivalent frame modeling/macro-elements
Part III: Numerical modeling of FRP- strengthened masonry
14. FRP strengthened masonry. Delamination and numerical issues
15. Homogenization model for pushover analysis of FRP-strengthened masonry
16. Pushover analysis of FRP-strengthened masonry: long-term seismic performance simulation
17. Dynamic analysis of FRP-strengthened masonry
Part III: Modeling and analysis of TRM- strengthened masonry
18. Computational modeling of textile reinforced mortars and numerical issues
19. Homogenization model for pushover analysis of TRM-strengthened masonry
20. Macro-modeling approach for pushover analysis of TRM-strengthened masonry
21. Dynamic time-history analysis of TRM- strengthened masonry
Description
Numerical Modeling of Masonry and Historical Structures: From Theory to Application provides detailed information on the theoretical background and practical guidelines for numerical modeling of unreinforced and reinforced (strengthened) masonry and historical structures. The book consists of four main sections, covering seismic vulnerability analysis of masonry and historical structures, numerical modeling of unreinforced masonry, numerical modeling of FRP-strengthened masonry, and numerical modeling of TRM-strengthened masonry. Each section reflects the theoretical background and current state-of-the art, providing practical guidelines for simulations and the use of input parameters.
Key Features
- Covers important issues relating to advanced methodologies for the seismic vulnerability assessment of masonry and historical structures
- Focuses on modeling techniques used for the nonlinear analysis of unreinforced masonry and strengthened masonry structures
- Follows a theory to practice approach
Readership
Civil and structural engineers, materials scientists, architects and structural designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 890
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024393
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024409
About the Editors
Bahman Ghiassi Editor
Bahman Ghiassi is a lecturer (assistant professor) in the faculty of Engineering of the University of Nottingham. He is the author of more than 40 ISI peer-reviewed technical papers. He is on the editorial board of ASCE journal Composites for Construction and International Journal of Masonry Research and Innovation. He also serves as an active reviewer for several international scientific journals and on several international scientific committees (e.g. RILEM TC 250-CSM).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham, UK
Gabriele Milani Editor
Gabriele Milani has been an Associate Professor at the Politecnico di Milano since 2014; previously he was an Assistant Professor (2009-2013), Post -Doctoral Researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich ETHZ (2008) and University of Ferrara (2005-2007). His research focuses on masonry modeling and safety assessment of historic masonry in seismic areas. He works on FEM limit analysis, rubber vulcanization and seismic isolation. He has been awarded with the Telford Premium (2012) award by ICE, the Bathe Award (2014) and the most cited author diploma for a paper in Computers and Structures (2006). He has co-authored more than 120 ISI papers and is the 2nd most highly cited author in Scopus under the keyword “masonry”. He is the EIC of a Journal dedicated to masonry (International Journal of Masonry Research and Innovation) and co-editor of a Scopus journal generalist for civil engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Politecnico di Milano, Italy