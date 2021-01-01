COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Numerical Methods in Environmental Data Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128189719

Numerical Methods in Environmental Data Analysis

1st Edition

Author: Moses Emetere
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189719
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 248
Description

Numerical Methods in Environmental Data Analysis introduces environmental scientists to the numerical methods available to help answer research questions through data analysis. One challenge in data analysis is misrepresentation of datasets that are relevant directly or indirectly to the research. This book illustrates new ways of screening dataset or images for maximum utilization. Numerical Methods in Environmental Data Analysis introduces environmental modelling, numerical methods, and computations techniques in data analysis. Throughout the book, the author includes case studies that provide guidance on how to translate research questions into appropriate models. Individuals working with data sets or images generated from environmental monitoring centers or satellites will find this book to be a concise guide for analyzing and interpreting their data.

Key Features

  • Bridges the theoretical underpinnings of modeling to research
  • Illustrates the computational resolution of environmental issues alongside the use of open source software
  • Provides information on the use of analogue versus digital data treatment processes

Readership

Research students and professionals in environmental science. Research students and professionals in civil and chemical engineering, environmental chemistry, atmospheric physics, space physics, environmental biology, and renewable energy

Table of Contents

CHAPTER ONE: The concept of Data in Environmental Modeling
General Outline of Environmental Models
Data Sources in Environmental Science
Special Case Study: Data Processing Models

CHAPTER TWO: Introduction to Numerical Methods
General Outline of Numerical Methods
Special Cases on Numerical Methods
Numerical Methods in Environmental Modelling

CHAPTER THREE: Introduction to Computational and Statistical Techniques
General Outline of Computational Techniques in Environmental Science
Open Source Scientific Packages (Deleted)
Open-Source Library (Deleted)

CHAPTER FOUR: Overview on Existing Data Analytics
Description of Data Sources
Application of Numerical Methods in Data Analysis
Designing Computations Codes to Analyze Big Data

CHAPTER FIVE: Data Treatment
Shortcoming on Data treatment Methods
Statistical Data Treatment Processes
Computational Data Treatment Processes
Numerical Data Treatment Processes

CHAPTER SIX: Conclusion

About the Author

Moses Emetere

Moses Emetere received his doctorate degrees in Solid State Physics (PhD) and Atmospheric Physics (PhD). He has authored two textbooks and over a hundred and fifty peer-reviewed international papers listed on the Thompson Reuters indexed journals and Scopus indexed journals. He is faculty at Covenant University, Nigeria and a postdoctoral fellow at University of Johannesburg. He won the prestigious AU/TWAS Young Scientist National Award (Earth and Life Sciences) in 2015. In addition, he has won travel grants and national awards and is an editorial member of several international journals. He has been invited as conference speaker to some notable conferences in China and the United States. Dr. Emetere is involved in collaborative research with scientists from Nigeria, Malaysia, Greece, South Africa, Germany, France and Iran.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Covenant University, Nigeria

Ratings and Reviews

