Numerical Methods in Electromagnetics, Volume 13
1st Edition
Special Volume
Table of Contents
Introduction to Electromagnetism, (W. Magnus, W. Schoenmaker).
Discretization of Electromagnetic Problems: The "Generalized Finite Differences" Approach, (A. Bossavit).
Finite-Difference Time-Domain Methods, (S.C. Hagness, A. Taflove, S.D. Gedney).
Discretization of Semiconductor Device Problems I, (F. Brezzi, L.D. Marini, S. Micheletti, P. Pietra, R. Sacco, S. Wang).
Discretization of Semiconductor Device Problems II, (A.M. Anile, N. Nikiforakis, V. Romano, G. Russo).
Modelling and Discretization of Circuit Problems, (M. Günther, U. Feldmann, J. ter Maten).
Simulation of EMC Behaviour, (A.J.H. Wachters, W.H.A. Schilders).
Solution of Linear Systems, (O. Schenk. H.A. van der Vorst).
Reduced-Order Modelling, (Z. Bai, P.M. Dewilde, R.W. Freund).
Description
This special volume provides a broad overview and insight in the way numerical methods are being used to solve the wide variety of problems in the electronics industry. Furthermore its aim is to give researchers from other fields of application the opportunity to benefit from the results wich have been obtained in the electronics industry.
Key Features
- Complete survey of numerical methods used in the electronic industry
- Each chapter is selfcontained
- Presents state-of-the-art applications and methods
- Internationally recognised authors
Readership
Researchers in electronics industry and numerical mathematicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2005
- Published:
- 4th April 2005
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513755
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459158
Reviews
"This special volume addresses numerical methods applicable to solving problems in electromagnetics. Electromagnetism is involved in a very wide range of phenomena and devices. Electromagnetism is key to our understanding of the source of the earth's magnetic field, the northern lights and sunspots." --Philip Huddleston
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
W.H.A. SCHILDERS Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Philips Research Laboratories, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
E.J.W. TER MATEN Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Philips Research Laboratories, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
About the Series Editors
Philippe Ciarlet Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon