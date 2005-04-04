Numerical Methods in Electromagnetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513755, 9780080459158

Numerical Methods in Electromagnetics, Volume 13

1st Edition

Special Volume

Series Editors: Philippe Ciarlet
Authors: W.H.A. SCHILDERS E.J.W. TER MATEN
eBook ISBN: 9780080459158
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513755
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 4th April 2005
Page Count: 928
Table of Contents

Introduction to Electromagnetism, (W. Magnus, W. Schoenmaker).
Discretization of Electromagnetic Problems: The "Generalized Finite Differences" Approach, (A. Bossavit).
Finite-Difference Time-Domain Methods, (S.C. Hagness, A. Taflove, S.D. Gedney).
Discretization of Semiconductor Device Problems I, (F. Brezzi, L.D. Marini, S. Micheletti, P. Pietra, R. Sacco, S. Wang).
Discretization of Semiconductor Device Problems II, (A.M. Anile, N. Nikiforakis, V. Romano, G. Russo).
Modelling and Discretization of Circuit Problems, (M. Günther, U. Feldmann, J. ter Maten).
Simulation of EMC Behaviour, (A.J.H. Wachters, W.H.A. Schilders).
Solution of Linear Systems, (O. Schenk. H.A. van der Vorst).
Reduced-Order Modelling, (Z. Bai, P.M. Dewilde, R.W. Freund).

Description

This special volume provides a broad overview and insight in the way numerical methods are being used to solve the wide variety of problems in the electronics industry. Furthermore its aim is to give researchers from other fields of application the opportunity to benefit from the results wich have been obtained in the electronics industry.

Key Features

  • Complete survey of numerical methods used in the electronic industry
  • Each chapter is selfcontained
  • Presents state-of-the-art applications and methods
  • Internationally recognised authors

Readership

Researchers in electronics industry and numerical mathematicians

"This special volume addresses numerical methods applicable to solving problems in electromagnetics. Electromagnetism is involved in a very wide range of phenomena and devices. Electromagnetism is key to our understanding of the source of the earth's magnetic field, the northern lights and sunspots." --Philip Huddleston

