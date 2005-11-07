Numerical Methods in Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Modeling Biosystems
Chapter 2: Introduction to Computing
Chapter 3: Concepts of Numerical Analysis
Chapter 4: Linear Models of Biological Systems
Chapter 5: Nonlinear Equations in Biomedical Engineering
Chapter 6: Finite Difference Methods, Interpolation and Integration
Chapter 7: Dynamic Systems: Ordinary Differential Equations
Chapter 8: Dynamic Systems: Partial Differential Equations
Chapter 9: Measurements, Models and Statistics
Chapter 10: Modeling Biosystems
Appendix A: Introduction to MATLAB
Appendix B: Introduction to Simulink
Appendix C: Review of Linear Algebra and Related MATLAB Commands
Appendix D: Analytical Solutions of Differential Equations
Appendix E: Numerical Stability and Other Topics
Index
Description
Numerical Modeling in Biomedical Engineering brings together the integrative set of computational problem solving tools important to biomedical engineers. Through the use of comprehensive homework exercises, relevant examples and extensive case studies, this book integrates principles and techniques of numerical analysis. Covering biomechanical phenomena and physiologic, cell and molecular systems, this is an essential tool for students and all those studying biomedical transport, biomedical thermodynamics & kinetics and biomechanics.
Key Features
- Supported by Whitaker Foundation Teaching Materials Program; ABET-oriented pedagogical layout
- Extensive hands-on homework exercises
Readership
Biomedical engineering students; engineers; technicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 7th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470801
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121860318
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300310
Reviews
"...an excellent and well-rounded introduction to numerical analysis, which also provides a stimulating overview of the field of biomedical engineering." - Biotechnology Focus, 2006
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Stanley Dunn Author
Dr. Dunn joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2008 as Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Education and full Professor in the School of Engineering. Dunn’s experience includes developing university-wide initiatives in such areas as packaging engineering, water resource management, and homeland security. He also has extensive experience building academic programs, including overseeing the country’s first engineering-based clinical training program in prosthetics and orthotics. Dunn has mentored 14 Ph.D. students, 23 M.S. students, and many undergraduate students. These students have come from biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, computer science, mathematics, dentistry, as well as the M.D./Ph.D. program. The author of three books and 150 papers on different subjects including digital subtraction radiography, Dunn is a fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering. He is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Applied Packaging Research, and has served as an editor and officer of several journals and professional organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY USA
Alkis Constantinides Author
Alkis Constantinides is a Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, with nearly forty years of academic and industrial experience. He is the author of the textbook Applied Numerical Methods with Personal Computers and the co-author of the textbook Numerical Methods for Chemical Engineers with MATLAB Applications. Dr. Constantinides has served as Chairman of the Department, Director of the Graduate Program, Director of the Undergraduate Program, and Director of Alumni Relations. He is the recipient of the prestigious Warren I. Susman Award for Excellence in Teaching (1991), and the recipient of the 1998, 1999, 2003, and 2005 Best Teacher of the Year Awards chosen by the Graduating Senior Class of the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA
Prabhas Moghe Author
Prabhas Moghe is Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers University. In addition, he holds graduate faculty appointment in the Graduate Program in Cell and Developmental Biology at Rutgers/UMDNJ. He has served as Undergraduate Program Director in Biomedical Engineering and currently directs the NSF IGERT Program on Integratively Engineered Biointerfaces at Rutgers. A Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and a recipient of the NSF CAREER Award and several teaching awards at Rutgers, Dr. Moghe has an active research program in the areas of cellular bioengineering; micro- and nano-systems bioengineering; and cell-interactive biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering & Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA
