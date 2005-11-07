Numerical Methods in Biomedical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121860318, 9780080470801

Numerical Methods in Biomedical Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Stanley Dunn Stanley Dunn Alkis Constantinides Alkis Constantinides Prabhas Moghe Prabhas Moghe
eBook ISBN: 9780080470801
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121860318
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300310
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th November 2005
Page Count: 632
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
86.00
73.10
10900.00
9265.00
133.64
113.59
124.00
105.40
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
120.95
102.81
117.00
99.45
74.00
62.90
91.95
78.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Modeling Biosystems

Chapter 2: Introduction to Computing

Chapter 3: Concepts of Numerical Analysis

Chapter 4: Linear Models of Biological Systems

Chapter 5: Nonlinear Equations in Biomedical Engineering

Chapter 6: Finite Difference Methods, Interpolation and Integration

Chapter 7: Dynamic Systems: Ordinary Differential Equations

Chapter 8: Dynamic Systems: Partial Differential Equations

Chapter 9: Measurements, Models and Statistics

Chapter 10: Modeling Biosystems

Appendix A: Introduction to MATLAB

Appendix B: Introduction to Simulink

Appendix C: Review of Linear Algebra and Related MATLAB Commands

Appendix D: Analytical Solutions of Differential Equations

Appendix E: Numerical Stability and Other Topics

Index

Description

Numerical Modeling in Biomedical Engineering brings together the integrative set of computational problem solving tools important to biomedical engineers. Through the use of comprehensive homework exercises, relevant examples and extensive case studies, this book integrates principles and techniques of numerical analysis. Covering biomechanical phenomena and physiologic, cell and molecular systems, this is an essential tool for students and all those studying biomedical transport, biomedical thermodynamics & kinetics and biomechanics.

Key Features

  • Supported by Whitaker Foundation Teaching Materials Program; ABET-oriented pedagogical layout
  • Extensive hands-on homework exercises

Readership

Biomedical engineering students; engineers; technicians

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080470801
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121860318
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300310

Reviews

"...an excellent and well-rounded introduction to numerical analysis, which also provides a stimulating overview of the field of biomedical engineering." - Biotechnology Focus, 2006

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Stanley Dunn Author

Dr. Dunn joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2008 as Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Education and full Professor in the School of Engineering. Dunn’s experience includes developing university-wide initiatives in such areas as packaging engineering, water resource management, and homeland security. He also has extensive experience building academic programs, including overseeing the country’s first engineering-based clinical training program in prosthetics and orthotics. Dunn has mentored 14 Ph.D. students, 23 M.S. students, and many undergraduate students. These students have come from biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, computer science, mathematics, dentistry, as well as the M.D./Ph.D. program. The author of three books and 150 papers on different subjects including digital subtraction radiography, Dunn is a fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering. He is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Applied Packaging Research, and has served as an editor and officer of several journals and professional organizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY USA

Stanley Dunn Author

Dr. Dunn joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2008 as Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Education and full Professor in the School of Engineering. Dunn’s experience includes developing university-wide initiatives in such areas as packaging engineering, water resource management, and homeland security. He also has extensive experience building academic programs, including overseeing the country’s first engineering-based clinical training program in prosthetics and orthotics. Dunn has mentored 14 Ph.D. students, 23 M.S. students, and many undergraduate students. These students have come from biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, computer science, mathematics, dentistry, as well as the M.D./Ph.D. program. The author of three books and 150 papers on different subjects including digital subtraction radiography, Dunn is a fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering. He is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Applied Packaging Research, and has served as an editor and officer of several journals and professional organizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY USA

Alkis Constantinides Author

Alkis Constantinides is a Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, with nearly forty years of academic and industrial experience. He is the author of the textbook Applied Numerical Methods with Personal Computers and the co-author of the textbook Numerical Methods for Chemical Engineers with MATLAB Applications. Dr. Constantinides has served as Chairman of the Department, Director of the Graduate Program, Director of the Undergraduate Program, and Director of Alumni Relations. He is the recipient of the prestigious Warren I. Susman Award for Excellence in Teaching (1991), and the recipient of the 1998, 1999, 2003, and 2005 Best Teacher of the Year Awards chosen by the Graduating Senior Class of the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Alkis Constantinides Author

Alkis Constantinides is a Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, with nearly forty years of academic and industrial experience. He is the author of the textbook Applied Numerical Methods with Personal Computers and the co-author of the textbook Numerical Methods for Chemical Engineers with MATLAB Applications. Dr. Constantinides has served as Chairman of the Department, Director of the Graduate Program, Director of the Undergraduate Program, and Director of Alumni Relations. He is the recipient of the prestigious Warren I. Susman Award for Excellence in Teaching (1991), and the recipient of the 1998, 1999, 2003, and 2005 Best Teacher of the Year Awards chosen by the Graduating Senior Class of the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Prabhas Moghe Author

Prabhas Moghe is Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers University. In addition, he holds graduate faculty appointment in the Graduate Program in Cell and Developmental Biology at Rutgers/UMDNJ. He has served as Undergraduate Program Director in Biomedical Engineering and currently directs the NSF IGERT Program on Integratively Engineered Biointerfaces at Rutgers. A Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and a recipient of the NSF CAREER Award and several teaching awards at Rutgers, Dr. Moghe has an active research program in the areas of cellular bioengineering; micro- and nano-systems bioengineering; and cell-interactive biomaterials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering & Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Prabhas Moghe Author

Prabhas Moghe is Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers University. In addition, he holds graduate faculty appointment in the Graduate Program in Cell and Developmental Biology at Rutgers/UMDNJ. He has served as Undergraduate Program Director in Biomedical Engineering and currently directs the NSF IGERT Program on Integratively Engineered Biointerfaces at Rutgers. A Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and a recipient of the NSF CAREER Award and several teaching awards at Rutgers, Dr. Moghe has an active research program in the areas of cellular bioengineering; micro- and nano-systems bioengineering; and cell-interactive biomaterials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering & Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.